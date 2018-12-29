The Pinelands Regional High School boys basketball team won the New Egypt Holiday Tournament championship with a 42-39 victory over Steinert High School on Saturday.
Andrew Schulz led Pinelands (5-0) with 15 points and was named tournament MVP after the win.
Anthony Diaz finished the game with 14 points. He was selected to the all-tournament team.
Other scorers were Garrett Brown (5), Arpit Gainder (3), Luke Wiatrowski (3) and S. Cameron (2).
Malik Gbayo led Steinert (2-3) with 13 points. Mario Mazur had 10, and Trevor Giordano had seven. Other scorers were Nymere Whitaker (4), Emanuel Obaki (3) and Jahmier Frederick (2).
Pinelands: 7 10 14 11−42
Steinert: 7 17 7 8−39
Score at the Score
SemifinalS
(2) St. Mary’s Elizabeth 74,
(6) Southern Reg. 49
Izaiah Robinson had 17 points for St. Mary’s Elizabeth (5-1). Kyle McGee had 16, and Dion Julius Herrinton had 15. Other scorers were Sean Dow (8), Evan Perez (4), Jorman Solano (4), Phil Brown (3), Gavin Flowers (3), Sayyad DeGioia (2) and Darius Herbert (2).
Vinnie Deck led Southern (2-4) with 16 points. Cole Markley had 14. Other scorers were Luke Infurna (7), Ben Ridgeway (4), Jay Silva (3), Johnny Tilton (3) and Joe Infurna (2).
SR: 9 6 14 20−49
SME: 27 11 18 18−74
CONSOLATION ROUND
(7) Mater Dei Prep 55,
(11) Atlantic Tech 50
Tanaj Parland led Mater Dei Prep with 19 points. Peter Gorman had 16, and Sean Turner had nine. Other scorers were Jeremy Weinstein (6), Vernon Morris (3) and Phil Urban (2).
Nurridin Rahmann led Atlantic Tech with 13 points. James Waugh and Luquan Banks scored 10 apiece. Other scorers were Kevin Nguyen (8), Jared Armitage (7) and McRodjerry Cesar (2).
MD: 12 15 12 16−55
AT: 14 13 10 13−50
Score at the Shore
(12) Middle Twp. 40,
(9) Asbury Park 38
Marcus Pierce scored a game-high 24 points for Middle Township. AJ Baez and TJ Harris had five apiece. Other scorers were Miles Sapp (2), Matt Marino (2), Mike Sgrignioli (1) and Drew Harris (1).
Eric Brown led Asbury Park with 11 points.
Javioni Pearson scored 10, and Garius had five. Other scorers were Makai Brown-Jones (3), Jay-son Freeman (3), Najier Massey (4) and Beradesco (2)
Middle: 12 7 12 9−40
Asbury: 7 11 11 0−38
(8) Mainland Reg. 61,
(9) Wall Twp. 59
Tommy Zanaras and Jake Cooke led Mainland with 20 points apiece. Angelo Barron had nine, and Jaquan Mace had six. Tony Tomanini and Joe Massari had three points each.
Quinn Calabrese led Wall Township with 22 points. Mike Caputo had 14, and Trey Dombroski had 10. Other scorers were Pat Lacey (5), Colin Ackerman (4), Palluzzi (3) and Ian Ackerman (1).
Mainland: 17 14 14 16−61
Wall: 24 6 12 17−59
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
Ray Martin Memorial Championship
Bridgeton 47,
Conrad Science (De.) 42
Vintrell Moore led Bridgeton with 17 points and seven rebounds.
D’Ondre Fentress had 11, and Ryan Williams had 10. Other scorers were Tyrone Chandler (4), Domitris Mosley (3) and Lee Brown (2).
Jeff Tuites had 19 points and nine rebounds for Conrad Science. Other scorers were Kyle Walker (9), Jeremy Coleman (6), Che Jackson (5) and Jaymar Harris (3).
Bridgeton: 5 11 17 14−47
Conrad: 3 7 17 15−42
Tom Jorgensen Showcase
Atlantic Christian 53,
Salem Tech 45
Cole Johnson led Atlantic Christian (5-5) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Daniel Roland had 14 points and six rebounds. Elijah Chapman and Jacob Rosie scored five apiece. Other scorers were Ben Noble (8), Mark Rosie (3) and Francis Johnson (2).
Cody Brennais had 20 points, five steals and four rebounds for Salem Tech (0-5).
Jack Haddock and Wyatt Dean scored 10 points apiece. Ben Evans scored five.
AC: 13 15 16 9− 53
ST: 8 12 14 11−45
Other games
Egg Harbor Twp. 52,
Washington Twp. 48
Jordan Sweeney had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Egg Harbor Township (4-4). Michael Dodd and Isaiah Walsh scored 12 apiece. Other scorers were Rahim Muhammad (3), JJ Germann (3) and Ethan Dodd (3).
Drew Amos led Washington Township (2-4) with 14 points and five rebounds.
William Roland had 12 points. Asante Russell and Billy McCrae scored eight apiece. Other scorers were Kymhalee Wizzart (4) and Giancarlo Viesti (2).
EHT: 13 11 15 13−52
WT: 11 12 14 11−48
ICE HOCKEY
Southern Reg. 8,
Toms River North 1
A.J. Irwin scored twice and recorded two assists to lead Southern Regional to an 8-1 victory over Toms River North in the Winding River Holiday Tournament semifinals Thursday.
Southern (5-1-1) led 4-1 after the second period.
The Rams’ Josh Irwin scored two goals and had an assist, while Zachary Minafo had two assists and scored once. Yater Henry, Jeffrey Leonard and William DiStefano each added one goal apiece.
Trey Mattern made 11 saves for Southern.
Cory Van Den Berg scored for Toms River North (6-3-1).
Southern was set to play Wall Township in the championship game Saturday.
