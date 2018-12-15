The Pleasantville High School boys basketball team started the season with an 80-50 win over Howell on the opening day of the Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend on Saturday.
Jalen Freeman scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the Greyhounds in the Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game. Pleasantville, ranked 9th in the Press Elite 11, took control by outsoring Howell 22-7 in the second quarter.
Jacob Valeus added 13 points, while Alejandro Rosado had 10 points and Sahmir Jones had five assists and six steals.
Tom Talbot led Howell with 13 points.
Howell: 15 7 11 17−50
Pleasantville: 17 22 20 21−80
Egg Harbor Township 69,
Atlantic Christian 45
Dimetrius Parrish and Jordan Sweeney each had 15 points for the Eagles (2-0) in the win. Michael Dodd finished with 12, and Isiah Walsh had 10.
The Cougars fell to 0-1 with the loss.
EHT: 20 14 14 21−69
Atlantic Christian: 8 7 12 18−45
Bridgeton 68,
Salem Tech 38
Ryan Williams and Tyrone Chandler scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, for host Bridgeton.
Salem Tech: 8 13 5 12−38
Bridgeton: 12 17 20 19−68
Eastern REGIONAL 73,
Mainland REGIONAL 52
Ryan Ellis led the Vikings (2-0) with 21 points. Noah Klinewski had 17, and Kevin Lynch finished third on the team in scoring with nine.
Luke Mazur had a team-high 16 points for the Mustangs (0-2). Tommy Zanaras and Angelo Barron finished with 13 and nine, respectively.
Eastern: 27 15 14 17−73
Mainland: 8 11 20 13−52
From Friday
Egg Harbor Township 64,
Oakcrest 49
Dimetrius Parrish led the host Eagles (1-0) with 23 points, including five 3-pointers. Michael Dodd added 11 points, and Jordan Sweeney had nine. For Oakcrest (0-1), Michael O’Brien scored 14 points and D DeJean had 14 points.
Oakcrest: 9 12 12 16 − 49
EHT: 14 20 12 18 − 64
Atlantic Tech 55,
Cape May Tech 46
James Waugh finished with a team-high 19 points and 10 assists for the Red Hawks (1-0). Jared Armitage had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann had 16 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Josh Wright led Cape May Tech (0-1) with 26 points. James Longstreet finished second on the team in scoring with five points.
ACIT: 6 17 13 19−55
CMT: 13 10 18 6−46
Lakewood 29,
Barnegat 25
Omari Barksdale finished with a game-high 10 points for Lakewood (1-0). Ryan Savoy had seven, and Zymere Calhoun had four.
Brendan Revello led the Bengals (0-1) with nine points. Brian Finucan had seven, and Sean Morris had four.
Lakewood: 4 12 6 7−29
Barnegat: 2 4 7 12−25
Absegami 50,
Bridgeton 42
Kaashim Durham led the host Braves (1-0) with 13 points and five assists. Jeremiah Ringgold added eight points and five rebounds, and Devin Andermanison scored eight points, including two 3-pointers.
For Bridgeton (0-1), Ryan Williams scored 15 points and Tyrone Chandler had 13.
Bridgeton: 13 13 4 12 − 42
Absegami: 4 12 19 15 − 50
Ocean City 46,
Middle Township 35
Brady Gannon and Joey Sacco finished with 14 points apiece for the Red Raiders (1-0). Donovan Graham had 11 points.
Marcus Pierce had 14 points for the Panthers (0-1). AJ Baez finished with 10, and Miles Sapp and TJ Harris had four apiece.
Middle: 7 9 6 13−35
OC: 15 4 12 15−46
