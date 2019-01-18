Jacob Valeus needed just 14 points Friday night to reach 1,000 for his career.
The senior scored a team-leading 15 points Friday night to reach 1,000 for his career to reach the milestone and lead the Pleasantville High School boys basketball team to a 80-49 victory over Cape May Tech in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game.
Valeus now has 1,001 in his career. Pleasantville, No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 10-4.
“He is a great player and a good kid,” Pleasantville coach Butch Warner said. “He worked really hard to get to this point in his career. I am really proud of him.”
The Greyhounds’ Sahmir Jones, Noel Gonzalez and Elijah Jones each added 12 points, Isir McFadden nine and Alejandro Rosado eight. Jalen Freeman (7), Doug Hoskins (3), Sam Growalt (2) also scored for Pleasantville (10-4).
The Hawks’ Dylan Delvecchio led with 20, and Devon Roach added seven, Aidan Hoffman six and David Farrow five. Kevin Castro (4), Thomas Stahler (3), Eddie Saddler (2) and Pennington (2) also scored for CMT (6-6).
Pleasantville: 25 17 20 18− 80
Cape May Tech: 8 14 16 11− 49
Vineland 76,
Atlantic City 71
D.J. Campbell scored a game-high 50 points, including nine 3-pointers, and went 9 for 11 from the foul line to lead Vineland (5-5). Tyreem Powell and Raymond Diggs added six apiece, and Anthony Davis scored eight. Austin Shaw scored four and Conrad Jackson added two.
Atlantic City’s Stephen Byard scored 22 and Zaire Montague had 19. Also scoring for the Vikings (2-8) were Stephan Fredericks (12), Joe Persiano (7), Nassan Blakeley (2), Zion Teague (6) and Julio Sanchez (3).
Atlantic City: 20 15 15 21−71
Vineland: 23 12 12 29−76
Penns Grove 81,
Wildwood 49
The Warriors’ Will Long led with 20 points, including two 3-pointers. Long also had four rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Seamus Fynes scored 16 with 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists. Max McGrath added seven points and Karl Brown, Andrew Zielinski each scored two for Wildwood (2-10)
Penns Grove’s Kavon Lewis scored 27. Jaylen Nawten (13), Micheal Wilson (9), Jeremiah Cline (7), Jamar Johnson (6), Aaron Frazier (4), Nasir Robinson (2), Athoney Moore (2) and Mahki Scott (1) also scored for Penns Grove (7-1).
Penns Grove:25 18 13 25− 81
Wildwood: 9 13 9 18− 49
Lacey Twp. 44,
Toms River South 38
The Lions’ Carl Swenson scored a team-leading 15 points and Jordan Cohen added 12, Kevin O’Rourke 10. Donovan Bacchetta (6) and Jacob Bowles (1) also scored for Lacey Township (6-5).
The Indians’ Jalen Folsom scored a game-high 18 and Conor Cavanaugh and Phil Fried each added six. Jack Huber (4), Gerry Ferrigno (2) and Nickerson Jean-Louis (2) also scored for Toms river South (3-11).
Toms Rover S.: 13 17 1 7− 38
Lacey Twp.: 11 14 13 6− 44
Atlantic Christian 58,
Calvary Academy 26
Atlantic Christian’s Jacob Rosie scored 11 points, and Cole Johnson added eight points four assists. Ben Noble and Jake O’Brien added seven points apiece. Daniel Roland scored six points with 10 rebounds and Francis Johnson had six points and eight rebounds. Landon Shivers (4), Aaron Glancey (4), Spencer Breunig (3) and Elijah Champan (2) also scored for the Red Hawks (10-7).
Atlantic: 16 19 9 14−58
Calvary: 5 7 5 9−26
Middle Township 65,
Buena Regional 38
Middle’s Marcus Pierce scored 10 of his team-high 20 in the first quarter as the host Panthers went up 20-5. Jeremiah Camacho added 11 points for Middle (4-9), and other scorers were Miles Sapp (6), John Leahy (5), Sean Gill (5), AJ Baez (4), TJ Harris (4), Iverson Linthicum (4), Matt Marino (2), Drew Harris and Charlie McNeal (2).
For Buena (1-11), Joshua Ruffin led with nine points and other scorers were Jeremiah McRea (6), Andrew Slade (6), Dante Coia (5), Nasir Williams (4), Jeremiah Doughty (3), Chad Bertonazzi (2) and Robert Kinlaw (2).
Buena Regional: 5 9 6 18−38
Middle: 20 12 16 17−65
Kingsway Reg. 74,
Cumberland Reg. 48
Jamere Muschette scored a game-high 24 points to lead Cumberland, and Joshua Scurry added nine. Also for the Colts (2-11) was Antonio Gill (7), Houston Bryant (4), Ronald Smith (3) and Jermaine Stubbs (1).
Jaelin Keels scored 17 for Kingsway (9-4).
Cumberland.: 11 8 18 11−48
Kingsway.: 26 13 14 21−74
From Thursday
Pinelands Reg. 50,
Donovan Catholic 31
Luke Wiatrowski scored 18 points with six rebounds for the Wildcats (7-3), and Andrew Schulz added 15 points and six rebounds.
Garrett brown scored five points and had nine rebounds with three steals.
Anthony Diaz and Arpit Gainder added five points apiece, and Ryan Skeie scored two.
Donovan: 2 9 14 6−31
Pinelands: 9 11 11 19−50
Bridgeton 63,
Atlantic Tech 29
Vintrell Moore scored 21 points including three 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (6-6). D’Ondre Fentress 12, Ryan Williams 10 and Tyrone Chandler eight.
Lee Brown (4), Jabril Bowman (3), Ladarian Armstead (3) and Domitrius Mosley (2) also scored for Bridgeton.
James Waugh scored nine points for ACIT, and Nurrdin Rahmonn and Dylan Countouris added six points apiece. Also scoring for the Red Hawks (3-9) were Laquan Banks (4), Dawon Brown (2) and Ja’maine Davenport (2).
Bridgeton: 13 16 13 21−63
ACIT: 7 12 7 2−29
Barnegat 53,
Lakewood 48 OT
Barnegat High School’s Brendan Revello scored a career-high 21 points to help defeat Lakewood in overttime for the first time in the school’s history, according to Bengal’ athletic director John Germano.
Sean Morris and Brian Finucan scored 10 apiece.
Nicholas Revello added nine and Jared Krey had three. Barnegat improved to 5-7.
Barnegat: 19 12 7 5 10−53
Lakewood: 6 10 16 11 5−48
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.