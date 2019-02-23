Marcellus Ross scored 23 points to lead the St. Joseph High School boys basketball team to a 67-54 victory over Winslow Township in a nonconference game Friday night.
The Wildcats’ Corey Blackwell scored 11, and Ian Brown added 10. Malik Bailey (8), Alanas Urbonas (7), Jordan Stafford (2) and Jason Prevard (2) also scored for St. Joseph (19-5).
Devon Murray and Makai Browne scored 14 points, and Hiram Jackson added 13. Winslow (7-17).
Winslow: 11 15 16 12− 54
St. Joseph: 19 12 17 19− 67
Girls basketball
From Friday
Pinelands Reg. 47,
Lacey Twp. 31
The Wildcats’ Bridget Dudas scored 19. D’Anna Capriotti added eight, and Skylar Callahan had six. Alyssa Vitiello (4), Fence (4), Katie McGrotty (2), Sunni DiElmo (2) also scored for Pinelands (12-13).
The Lions’ Allie Toth scored a team-leading 16. Sarah Zimmerman (7), Nicole Corraggio (3), Cayli Biele (2), Jadyn Reilly (2) and Hayley Ocskasy (1) also scored for Lacey (9-14).
Lacey: 3 10 9 9− 31
Pinelands: 11 14 7 15− 47
