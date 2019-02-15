Joey Sacco scored a game-high 23 points to lead the sixth-seeded Ocean City High School boys basketball team to a 70-63 victory over third-seeded Millville in the first round of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament on Friday night.
The Red Raiders’ Gannon Brady added 17 and Luke Varallo 16. Donovan Graham scored nine, and Mike Rhodes added five for Ocean City (19-3). Millville, No. 9 in the Press Elite 11, fell to 20-5.
Ocean City will play second-seeded St. Augustine Prep in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Absegami High School.
The Thunderbolts’ Rynell Lawrence scored 12 and Aundrey Green added 11. Little John Green, Eddie Jamison, Romaine Rhett and Colby Etter each scored 10.
Millville: 14 19 16 14− 63
Ocean City: 20 15 15 20− 70
MORE CAL first round
(1) Wildwood Catholic 70,
(8) Lower Cape May Reg. 39
Jahlil White scored 24 for Wildwood Catholic (23-1). Taj Thweatt had 20, and Jacob Hopping added 10. David Zarfatti, Justin Klemick and Dom Caraballo added two apiece. Other scorers were DaSean Lopez (5), Tommy Bolle (4) and Liam Grimes (1). The Crusaders are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.
Wildwood Catholic plays Pleasantville in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Absegami High School.
Dave Durham led Lower Cape May Reg. with 11 points. Jordan Pierce added eight. Tom Gault and Daymon Bencivengo scored five apiece. Ronnie Jackson and Pat Moore had seven and three, respectively. The Caper Tigers fell to 16-8.
WWC: 16 19 26 9−70
LMCR: 6 11 12 10−39
St. Augustine Prep 70,
Mainland Reg. 54
The Hermits’ Charles Solomon scored 16 and Andrew Delaney scored 10. Kevin foreman (7), John Horner (7), Brendan Wescott (7), Nick Leo (4), Cole Vanderslice (3), Jordan Kendricks (3) also scored for St. Augustine.
The Hermits, No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 20-3. The Mustangs fell to 18-7. St. Augustine will play Ocean City in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday at Absegami High School.
The Mustangs’ Jake Cook scored 12. Joe Massari added 11 and Tommy Zanaras 10. Luke Mazur (8), Ed Camey (4), Nana Osuniyi (2) and Kareem Spence (2) also scored for Mainland.
St. Augustine:21 26 14 9− 70
Mainland: 7 10 19 18−54
Other games:
From Thursday
St. Joseph 77,
Hammonton 48
Corey Blackwell scored 18 for St. Joseph. Marcellus Ross added 17, and Jordan Stafford added 13. Yamere Diggs had 11. Alanas Urbanas scored 10. Other scorers were Ian Brown (5) and Joe Enwerji (3).
Ethan Mays had 13 points for Hammonton. Ryan Barts and Mike Hamilton scored eight apiece. Nick Lenhart and Kameron Watkins each had six. Other scorers were Owen Mauriello (3), Ryan Hughes (2) and Isreal Reyes (2).
Hammonton: 17 6 8 17−48
St. Joseph: 24 16 16 21−77
Bridgeton 53,
Cumberland Reg. 41
Jabril Bowman scored 14 for Bridgeton. Tyrone Chandler and D’ondre Fentress added 13 apiece. Other scorers were Ryan Williams (6), Ladarian Armstead (4) and Lee Brown (3).
Jamere Muschette scored 14 for Cumberland. Chris Strawn had 10, and Ronald Smith had nine. Sadique Powell and Jermaine Stubbs added two apiece. Other scorers were Miles Timmons (3) and Antonio Gil (1).
Bridgeton: 14 15 13 11−53
Cumberland: 12 2 14 13−41
From Wednesday
ACIT 40,
Bridgeton 37
The Red Hawks’ Nurridin Rahmann scored 20 points.
Dawon Brown added seven and Ja’maine Davenport six. Laquan Banks (5) and Mac Cesar (2) also scored for ACIT (5-17).
The Bulldogs’ Jabal Bowmann and Vintrell Moore each scored 10. Tryone Chandler added nine. D’ondre Fentress (6) and Ryan Williams (2) also scored for Bridgeton (8-14).
Bridgeton: 10 14 5 8− 37
ACIT: 16 4 11 9− 40
