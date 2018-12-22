The sixth-seeded Southern Regional High School’s boys basketball team won 46-28 over the 11th-seeded Atlantic County Institute of Technology in the opening day of Southern’s Score at the Shore tournament on Saturday.
The Rams’ Cole Markley scored 17 points with four rebounds and three assists, while Alex Manno and Jay Silva each added six points with six rebounds.
Joe Infurna (8), Vinnie Deck (4), Will Devane (3) and Johnny Tilton (2) also scored for Southern (1-3).
For the Red Hawks (1-3), James Waugh scored 12 points while Nurridin Rahmann added seven points. Dawon Brown (4), Laquan Banks (3), and Jared Armitage (2) also scored for ACIT (1-3).
S: 9 12 17 8− 46
A: 10 4 7 7− 28
Battle at the Boards Showcase
Burlington City 55,
Lower Cape May Reg. 42
The Caper Tigers’ Ronnie Jackson scored 12 points with five rebounds and two assists, while Martin Anguelov scored nine points with six rebounds and four assists at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic Battle at the Boards Showcase in Wildwood.
Pat Moore (8), Dave Durham (7) and Tom Gault (4) also scored for Lower (4-0).
For Burlington City, Deonte Woodbury scored 20 points with 12 rebounds and seven assists, while eight points with 10 rebounds. Jashanti Santiago-Tucker scored 11 points and four rebounds. Michael Green (8), Jaden Nelson-James (6), Amir Landrum (5), Jameel Morris (2), Jamaal Morris (1).
B: 19 10 12 14− 55
L: 7 4 19 12− 42
Sterling 59,
Egg Harbor Township 50
Myles Williams led Sterling (2-3) with 18 points and Noah Syer had 14 points and 11 rebounds. EHT’s Jordan Sweeney led with 19 points and 17 rebounds. Michael Dodd scored 12 points and had five rebounds and Isiah Walsh added 11 points.
Other scorers for EHT (3-2) were Rahim Muhammad (5) and Jake Westgate (3). Also scoring for Sterling were Antoine Arnett (12), Dylan Edelman (7), Dahmir Roberson (6) and Josh Matchett (2).
S: 12 13 22 12−59
E: 14 15 9 12−50
Regular season
Barnegat 52,
New Egypt 32
The Bengals’ Brendan Revello scored 13 points, including two 3-pointers, while Jaxon Baker added 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Sean Morris (10), Brian Finucan (9) Devyn DeFilipo (4) and Nicholas Revello (4) also scored for Barnegat (2-1).
Barnegat had a 14-2 lead after the first quarter.
For New Egypt (1-3), Randy Steen scored 12 points. Adam Harris (9), Richard O’Donnell (6), Kevin McCabe (3) and Jake Siegel (2) also scored.
B: 14 6 18 13− 51
N: 2 10 10 10− 32
