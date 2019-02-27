The ninth-seeded Holy Spirit High School’s boys basketball team beat eighth-seeded Gloucester Catholic 68-48 in the first round of the South Jersey Non-Public B tournament.
The Spartans (13-10) will face top-seeded Wildwood Catholic on Friday. The Crusaders are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.
Santino Georgio scored 25 for Holy Spirit. Jake LaMonaca had 20, and Christian Kalinowski added seven. Joe Glenn and Gavin Gillespie had two apiece. Jack Cella scored seven.
Ben Gerardi had 19 points for Gloucester Catholic (14-12). Ryan Roney added 14. Ryan Pierman had six, and Conor Regan had four. Other scorers were Mike Racobaldo (3) and Mike Dougherty (2).
HS: 13 18 22 15−68
GC: 12 15 8 13−48
S.J. Non-Public B first round
(5) St. Joseph 69,
(12) St. Rose 39
Marcellus Ross scored 31 for St. Joseph. Ian Brown and Jason Prevard scored nine apiece. Yamere Diggs and Corey Blackwell each had four. Alanas Urbanas added six. Other scorers were Jordan Stafford (3), Keshon Griffin (2) and Malik Bailey (1).
Matt Forienza scored 12 for St. Rose. John Beattie had nine, and Rob Rothery added six. Other scorers were Fredrik-Bang Andreason (5), Will Murphy (3), Kevin Tombs (2) and Casey Ballou (2).
St. Joseph: 21 19 16 13−69
St. Rose: 2 7 8 22−39
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
(4) Millville 46,
(5) Lenape 35
Eddie Jamison scored 14 points for host Millville and Rynell Lawrence had 11. Aundry Green and Little John Green added eight apiece, while Colby Etter had three and Romaine Rhett had two. The Thunderbolts (21-6) outscored Lenape 28-8 in the second half.
Millville, the No. 4 seed, plays at top-seeded Eastern Regional (21-7) on Friday in an S.J. Group IV semifinal.
For Lenape (15-12), Connor Kennedy and Steve Matlack each scored nine points, and Alex Matthews and Derek Simpson had eight points apice.
Lenape: 14 13 3 5−35
Millville: 7 11 16 12−46
From Saturday
Wildwood 53,
Lower Cape May Reg. 48
Tyler Tomlin led Wildwood’s balanced offense with 14 points, and Max McGrath and Will Long added 12 and 11 points, respectively. Other scorers were Seamus Fynes (8), Andrew Zielinski (5) and Jaxon Tomlin (3). The visiting Warriors (10-16) were up 36-25 after three quarters.
For Lower (17-9), Daymon Bencivengo scored 13 points, while Jordan Pierce had 11 points and Ronnie Jackson added 10. Others were Pat Moore (7), Angel Candelaria (5) and Tom Gault (2).
Wildwood: 12 12 12 17−53
Lower Cape May: 10 6 9 23−48
