The St. Augustine Prep basketball team ended its two-game losing streak in high-flying fashion Saturday night.
Charles Solomon scored 23 points — many of them on dunks — to lead the Hermits to a 76-50 win over Trenton Central in a Shoot Down Cancer Classic game in Buena Vista Township. The Hermits (7-2) are ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11.
St. Augustine had lost back-to-back games to Moorestown and Wildwood Catholic before Saturday’s win at home. The Hermits took control by outscoring Trenton 26-10 in the second quarter.
Solomon sank 10 of 12 shots. Hermits senior forward Andrew Delaney scored 19 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had five assists.
Matthew Delaney (6), Kevin Foreman (6), Jordan Kendricks (5), Cole Vanderslice (5), Brendan Wescott (4), Nicholas Leo (4), M. Jackson 2 and Liam Jarrett (2) also scored for the Hermits.
Jordan Williams led Trenton (7-3) with 12 points.
Trenton Central: 15 10 7 18 – 50
St. Aug.: 17 26 19 14 – 76
Millville 70,
Pitman 59
Eddie Jamison sank 10 of 13 shots, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, to lead the Thunderbolts to a win over Pitman in a Shoot Down Cancer Classic game at St. Augustine.
Jamison finished with 26 points, while Millville senior Rynell Lawrence sank 9 of 12 shots, scored 21 points and had eight assists.
Millville (10-2) is No. 11 in the Elite 11.
Pitman: 3 13 17 26− 59
Millville: 19 16 16 19− 70
Ocean Twp. 47,
Pinelands Reg. 46
The Wildcats’ Andrew Schulz scored a team-leading 14 points, while Luke Wiatrowski added 12. Anthony Diaz scored 11 points with five steals, and Ryan Skeie scored seven points with 10 rebounds.
A. Barlett scored two points for Pinelands (7-2).
Jack Miller led Ocean Township (3-8) with 19 points and Corey Miller added 16 points. Blake Arlington (6), Brent Gaber (4) and Cole Kelly (2).
Pinelands: 12 10 9 15− 46
Ocean Twp.: 13 8 12 14− 47
FROM Friday
No. 4 St. Joseph 79,
Cape May Tech 43
Marcellus Ross led St. Joseph with 25 points, all in the first three quarters.
Ian Brown scored 11 points for the host Wildcats (8-1), who are ranked No. 4 in the Elite 11, and Alanas Urbonas had nine. Other scorers were Jason Prevard (7), Malik Bailey (6), Jordan Stafford (5), Yamere Diggs (4), Corey Blackwell (4), Nick Delva (3), Aidian Flavell (2), Joe Enewerhi (2) and Keshon Griffin (1).
For Cape May Tech (6-4), Josh Wright topped all scorers with 30 points. Also scoring were Dylan Delvecchio (7), Aiden Hoffman (4) and Devon Roach (2).
Cape May Tech: 12 10 9 12−43
St. Joseph: 27 13 20 19−79
Mainland Reg. 68,
Holy Spirit 66
The Mustangs’ Jake Cook scored 18 points, and Luke Mazur added 17.
Mazur sank 1 of 2 with 4.4 seconds left to put the Mustangs up by two points.
Angelo Barron scored 14, and Tommy Zanaras had 11 for Mainland (7-4). Joseph Massari added eight.
The Spartans’ Joe Glenn scored a game-high 27, while Christian Kalinowski added 18. Holy Spirit fell to 7-4.
Holy Spirit:14 12 22 18– 66
Mainland.:14 23 16 15– 68
No. 10 Pleasantville 86,
Middle Township 50
The visiting Greyhounds (8-3), ranked 10th in the Elite 11, put five players in double figures led by Jacob Valeus, who scored 21.
Jalen Freeman scored 18, while Elijah Jones added 14 points, Alejandro Rosado had 13 points and Sahmir Jones had 12.
Other scorers were Corey Crawford (3), Iisihr McFadden (2), Doug Hoskins (2) and Sam Growalt (1).
For Middle (2-9), AJ Baez led with 19 points. Jeremiah Camacho and Miles Sapp scored nine and seven points, respectively, and other scorers were John Leahy (5), Mike Sgrignioli (4), Matt Marino (3) and Ivy Linthicum (3).
Pleasantville: 15 32 32 7−86
Middle: 11 17 17 5−50
Cedar Creek 41,
Oakcrest 26
Amaris Gresham scored 12 points for host Cedar Creek (5-5) and Kyree Tinsley added eight points. Others scorers were Michael Stokes (6), Jovanni Bermudez (4), Isaiah Vasquez (4), Elijah Smalls (3), Matthew Athill (2) and Kevin Evans (2).
Girls basketball
Oakcrest 46,
Cedar Creek 33
Ionyonia Alves led host Oakcrest (8-2) with 22 points, while Kiki Hinton added 11 points and Nicolette Curcio had eight. For Cedar Creek (2-8), Trina Deveney and Jezlyn Cross scored 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Cedar Creek: 12 8 7 6−33
Oakcrest: 6 15 10 15−46
Glassboro 41,
Our Lady of Mercy 27
The Villagers’ Ava Casale scored a team-leading 11 points with three rebounds, while Jenna Ryan added eight points and three rebounds. Violet BiFulco had 19 rebounds and score six points.
OLMA led 15-9 at halftime.
Sydney Prescott scored two points with four rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block for OLMA (6-3). Nina Ceccanecchio had three rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
Trinee Gadson led Glassboro (5-4) with 16 points while Deji cook added 14 points. Jade Wesley (3), Genesis Vaughn (3), Sha’Lynn Clarke (3), Brenna Higgs (1) and Destiney Winchester (1) also scored.
OLMA: 7 8 10 2− 27
Glassboro: 4 5 14 18− 41
Pinelands Reg. 35,
Ocean Twp. 30
The Wildcats’ Bridget Dudas scored a team-leading 11 points, while Skylar Callahan, D’Anna Capriotti and Calyn Conway each scored six points. Callahan made a 3-point shot and Sunni DiElmo scored two points.
Pinelands (4-7) outscored Ocean township 20-13 in the second half.
Sarah Dente scored a game-high 14 points for Ocean Township (6-6). Bette Bradley (8), Cindy Cetoute (4), Alex Ardizzone (3) and Madison Volek (2) also scored.
Ocean Twp.: 9 8 9 4− 30
Pinelands.: 6 9 8 12−35
Middle Twp. 47,
Delsea Reg. 30
The Panthers’ Kira Sides scored a game-high 15 points, while Kate Herlihy added 14 points. Aubrey Hunter scored nine points and Maddie Barber scored six points. Sophia Terenik (2) and Michaela Graham (1) also scored for Middle Township (7-4).
The Crusaders’ Peyton Gilmore and Kamille Morton each scored 10 points. Alexis Harkins (5), Tori Kanuck (2) and Erin Collins (1) also scored for Delsea (2-8).
Lindenwold 33,
PLEASANTVILLE
The Greyhounds’ Elycia Sanchez led with eight points, while Llexis Keiths had seven points with 13 rebounds. Andrea Drinkard scored three points and had six blocks while Shakiya Smith had six rebounds and scored two points for Pleasantville (0-9)
Ijahnay Johnson scored a game-high 11 points for Lindenwold (2-8).
Jackson (10), Jomonni Johnson-Cook (4) Kiya Wablen (4), Andrea Morales (2), Nunelly Kinght (1) and Olivia Miezan (1) also scored for the Lions.
Pleasantville: 5 5 4 9−20
Lindenwold: 6 4 10 11−33
Sterling 50,
Hammonton 41
The Blue Devils’ Jada Thompson scored a team-leading 21 points and Khristina Washington added 10 points. Thompson and Washington each made two 3-pointers.
Sara Peretti scored eight points while Marisa Passarella scored two points for Hammonton (5-4).
Sterling improved to 8-0.
Hammonton: 6 8 13 14− 41
Sterling: 15 9 15 11− 50
From Friday
Wildwood Catholic 52,
Buena Regional 32
Gabby Turco scored 22 points for visiting Wildwood Catholic (10-2) and Marianna Papazoglou had 15.
Aliyah Gray-Rivera added nine points, and other scorers were Lauren McCallion (4) and Lynasia Harris (2).
For Buena (2-7), Hailey Carano scored 13 points. Other scorers were Bridgette Galliano (6), Tonya Shukovsky (5), Krissy Mosentoff (4) and Imani Draper (4).
Wildwood Cath,: 13 12 22 5−52
Buena Regional: 5 6 9 12−32
