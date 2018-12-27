St. Joseph High School’s boys basketball team beat Pemberton 93-46 in the Pemberton Holiday Tournament on Thursday.
The Wildcats are ranked No. 8 in the The Press Elite 11.
Marcellus Ross scored a game-high 23 points for the Wildcats (6-0). He currently leads the team in points per game at 25.8.
Corey Blackwell had 16, and Aidan Flavell had 11.
Other scorers were Jordan Stafford (8), Alanas Urbonas (8), Yamere Diggs (7), Ian Brown (7), Malik Bailey (6), Keshon Griffin (4), Joe Enewerhi (2) and Ja’son Prevard (1).
Edrie Jones had a team-high 11 points for Pemberton (1-5). Octaveous Sharkey had seven, and Travon Shervington had six. Other scorers were Germaine Scott (5), Christian Barkley (3), Kevon Matthias (3), Isham McClain (3), Jaysen Emmons (3), Davierre Foster (3) and M. Forman (2).
Pemberton: 13 6 13 14−46
St. Joseph: 21 33 20 19−93
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
George Holden Sr. Memorial Semifinal
Phil-Mont Christian 60,
Cumberland Regional 53
Lyle Tipton scored a game-high 25 for Phil-Mont Christian. Daniel Olinger had 18, and Rahim McIntyre had six. Other scorers were Joshua Blackbum (5), Trevor Tipton (3) and Mike DiBenedetto (3).
Jamere Muschetter led Cumberland with 14 points. Joshua Scurry had 10, and Ronald Smith and Antonio Gil had eight apiece. Other scorers were Chris Strawn (7), Sadique Powell (3) and Jermaine Stubbs (3).
PMC: 20 11 7 10 4 8−60
CR: 6 12 8 22 4 1−53
George Holden Sr. Memorial Semifinal
Lower Cape May Regional 57,
Cristo Rey Philadelphia 52
Martin Anguelov scored 24 for Lower Cape May. Dave Durham had 14, and Pat Moore had seven. Other scorers were Tom Gault (6), Ronnie Jackson (5) and Izaiah Lugo (1).
Desi Smith scored a game-high 25 for Cristo Rey. Jaheim Aiken had 17. Other scorers were Jarell Devore (3), Keith Cardwell (3), Dylan Crews (2) and Fred Johnson (2).
LCMR: 10 14 15 18−57
CRP: 10 7 16 19−52
Bill Osborn Memorial Championship
Maths, Civics & Sciences (Pa.) 52,
Holy Spirit 44
Christian Kalinowski scored 17 points for Maths, Civics & Sciences. Jake LaMonaca had 11, and Joe Glenn had eight. Other scorers were Isaiah Genera (4), Santino Georgio (2) and Colin Nolan (2).
Semaj Mills led Holy Spirit with 15 points. Zakee Fleming, Jihad Watson and Nisine Poplar had eight points apiece. Other scorers were Zahir Jackson (7), Tvon Jones (4) and Mijon Powell (2).
MCS: 10 13 11 18−52
HS: 12 17 5 10−44
Bernie McCracken Memorial Consolation
Montgomery Blair (Md.) 51,
Absegami 35
Ethan Ellis led Montgomery Blair with 11 points. Alfred Worrell Jr. had seven, and Kyle Smith had six. Other scorers were Omari Williams (5), Liam Olagbaju (5), Bakarr Bangura (10), Jacob Briggs (4), Andres Jones (2) and James McGhee (1).
Devin Andermanis scored a game-high 12 points for Absegami. Kaashim Durha, and Jared Goldin scored four apiece. Other scorers were Omar Nunez (6), Brian Searight (5), Joseph Javier (2) and Mike Fitten (2).
MB: 12 13 12 14−51
A: 8 9 4 14−35
New Egypt Holiday Tournament
Pinelands Regional 48,
Raritan 38
Andrew Schulz scored a game-high 24 points for Pinelands. Other scorers were Anthony Diaz (12), Luke Wiatrowski (6), A. Barlett (4) and Arpit Gainder (2).
Tyrese Bryant led Raritan with 13 points. Justin Rivera had eight, and Tim Hayes had six. Other scorers were Chris Marten (5), Jaylen Smith (2), Conner Smith (2) and Gerry Callahan (2).
Pinelands: 7 13 13 15−48
Raritan: 10 12 5 11−38
Score at the Shore
at Southern Reg.
First round
Southern Regional 56,
Jackson Liberty 43
Vinnie Deck had a game-high 29 points for Southern (2-3) along with five assists. Cole Malarkey had eight points, three rebounds and two assists. Alex Manno had six points, six rebounds and three steals. Other scorers were Johnny Tilton (4), Ben Ridgway (3), Will Devane (2), Cole Robinson (2) and Jay Silva (2).
Daniel Sofield led Jackson Liberty (1-3) with 14 points. Neal Miles had 12. Other scorers were Tim Gjonballa (5), Jake Bosco (4), Dubem Emenuga (4), Emanuewell Clay (2) and Jimmy Celentano (2).
Southern: 7 19 13 17−56
Jackson: 13 10 10 10−43
