The Millville High School boys basketball beat Atlantic Tech 79-33 on Wednesday.
The Thunderbolts, ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11, improved to 16-3.
Rynell Lawrence scored 21 for Millville. Little John Green and Tarell Washington had eight apiece. Eddie Jamison added 11. Other scorers were Byron Powell (13), Randy Butler (6), Romaine Rhett (4), Colby Etter (4) and Aundrey Green (4).
Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann led Atlantic Tech with 10 points. James Waugh and Laquan Banks had nine and seven points, respectively. Other scorers were Ja’maine Davenport (3), Mac Cesar (2) and Jermaine Charles (2).
Millville: 22 18 21 18−79
ACIT: 7 8 10 8−33
Mainland Reg. 67,
Oakcrest 31
Angelo Barron scored 15 for Mainland. Jake Cooke added 12. Joe Massari and Luke Mazur had 11 and 10, respectively. Other scorers were Zach Marik (7), Nana Osunniyi (4), Ed Carney (4), Tony Tamanini (3) and JaQuan Mace (2).
Tayvion Gray had nine points for Oakcrest. Mike O’Brien and Josiah Cassanova had five apiece. Angel Cassanova added six. Other scorers were AJ Reeves (3), Darrien DeJean (2) and Jullian Huggins (1).
Mainland: 7 15 22 23−67
Oakcrest: 4 17 1 9−31
Atlantic Christian 67,
Kings Christian 61
Ben Noble scored 17 for Atlantic Christian (13-7). Cole and Francis Johnson had 11 apiece. Landon Shivers added 15. Other scorers were Mark Rosie (6), Elijah Chapman (4), Daniel Roland (2) and Aaron Glancey (2).
Tony Little led Kings Christian with 30 points. Brandon Stafford and David Bennett had 11 apiece. B. Grier scored nine.
Kings: 18 10 17 16−61
Atlantic: 21 9 16 21−67
Girls basketball
No. 3 Mainland Reg. 68,
Oakcrest 43
Claudia Mairone scored 27 for Mainland. She broke the school record in 3-pointers, sinking 9 out of 11 attempts. Kylee Watson added 14. Karema Rex and Camryn Dirkes had seven apiece. Other scorers were Taylor Daizell (3), Lauren Toner (2), Alyssa Turner (2), Jillian Gatley (2), Logan Kauffman (2) and Katelyn Boggs (2).
Nay Nay Clark had 15 points for Oakcrest. Ionyonia Alves had 11, and Kiki Hinton had eight. Other scorers were Nicolette Curcio (4), Amaya Stanley (3) and Jasmine LeClair (2).
Oakcrest: 7 7 12 17−43
Mainland: 18 15 19 16−68
No. 10 Atlantic City 42,
Egg Harbor Twp. 26
Naysha Suarez scored 11 for Atlantic City. Ciani Redd-Howard added 10. Other scorers were Qeisasae Canty (6), Savannah Robertson (4), Alex Fader (4), Comysha Davis (3), Madison Bressle (2), Sanai Macon (2) and Shakiyah Hasan (2).
Lauren Baxter and Sierra Hegh each scored seven for Egg Harbor Township. Other scorers were Jayla Perdomo (4), Natasha Iqbal (3), Mackenzie Mahana (2) and Yani Davis (2).
EHT: 6 6 7 7−26
AC: 6 7 13 16−42
Absegami 41,
Lower Cape May Reg. 26
Liz Picardi scored 20 for Absegami. Haleigh Schafer added 10.
Winter Favor had nine points for Lower Cape May. Annabella Halbroner scored eight.
No additional information was available.
Absegami: 9 5 14 13−41
LCMR: 1 4 12 9−26
Kings Christian 60,
Atlantic Christian 35
Jenna Nelson had 24 points for Kings Christian. Aleigha Gangemi had 15, and Kyra Wrigh added 12. Other scorers were Alyssa Gangemi (7) and Jenna Cuervelo (2).
Sydney Pearson had 15 points for Atlantic Christian (9-8). Olivia Chapman and Cristen Winkel scored three apiece. Caraline Winkel added eight. Emily Kelley and Chloe Vogel each had two.
Kings: 22 12 17 9−60
Atlantic: 17 0 1 17−35
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.