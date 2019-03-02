Tyler Tomlin scored 25 points to lead the Wildwood High School boys basketball team to a 57-53 victory over second-seeded Glassboro in the South Jersey Group I semifinals Saturday.
The 14th-seeded Warriors continued their strong playoff push after defeating third-seeded Salem in the opening round and 11th-seeded Pitman in the quarterfinals.
Wildwood (13-16) will play eighth-seeded Clayton, which beat fourth-seeded Haddon Township 86-81, in the sectional final Tuesday.
Wildwood, which led 30-20 at halftime, was outscored 25-16 in the third quarter. The Warriors closed out the game on a 11-8 run.
Tomlin added nine assists and five rebounds. The senior made three 3-point shots. Max McGrath scored 13 points with five rebounds and two blocks. Will Long added 12 points with five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Andrew Zielinski (6) and Seamus Fynes (1) also scored for Wildwood. Fynes had three rebounds and Zielinski added three assists.
Kwandel Tokley scored a team-leading 19 points for Glassboro. Kyree Myers (10), Keon Sabb (9), Isom Golden (7), Greg Breckett (4) and Santino Manein (4) also scored.
Glassboro: 9 11 25 8− 53
Wildwood: 12 18 16 11− 57
FROM FRIDAY
(4) Immaculata 70,
(5) St. Joseph 59
Immaculata beat fifth-seeded St. Joseph in the South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinals. The Wildcats, who led 22-14 after the first quarter, finished its their 21-6.
Wildwood Catholic, the top-seed in the sectional bracket and ranked No.1 in The Press Elite 11, will host fourth-seeded Immaculata in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday.
The Wildcats’ Marcellus Ross scored 25. Corey Blackwell and Alanas Urbonas each added 10, and Ian Brown had 11.
Jaden Honis scored 25 for Immaculata (21-7).
Girls basketball
(1) Mainland Reg. 49,
(4) Winslow Twp. 31
Kylee Watson scored 22 points to lead the top-seeded Mustangs to a victory over fourth-seeded Winslow Township in the South Jersey Group III semifinals.
Mainland, ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 25-3. The Mustangs will host divisional rival and second-seeded Ocean City in the sectional finals Monday.
The Mustangs’ Claudia Mairone scored 11. Kaitlyn Boggs added seven, and freshman Camryn Dirkes had six. Taylor Dalzell scored three.
Jalissa Pitts scored nine for Winslow (16-10).
Mainland:15 11 7 14 − 49
Winslow Twp.:2 8 9 12 − 31
FROM FRIDAY
(5) Middle Twp. 42,
(1) Sterling 40
The fifth-seeded Panthers defeated top-seeded Sterling 42-40 in the South Jersey Group II semifinals.
Middle Township will play second-seeded Manchester Township in the finals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Middle, which improved to 24-5, led 25-17 at halftime. The Panthers trailed 34-33 after the third quarter.
Kate Herlihy, a sophomore, scored 17 points, and juniors Kira Sides added 14 and Maddie Barber had seven. Aubrey Hunter scored four points and added eight rebounds.
Imani Holloway scored 12 for Sterling (24-4).
Sterling: 8 9 17 6− 40
Middle Twp.: 10 15 8 9− 42
