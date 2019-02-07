Barnegat High School’s boys basketball team beat Atlantic Christian 55-42 on Thursday.
The Bengals overcame a 13-point halftime deficit by outscoring Atlantic Christian 22-4 in the third quarter. They improved to 10-11 and are one win away from qualifying for the Shore Conference Tournament.
Brendan Revello led Barnegat with 16 points. Nicholas Revello added 12. Jaxon Baker and Brian Finucan had seven apiece. Other scorers were Sean Morris (8), Jared Krey (3) and Kevin Becker (2).
Atlantic Christian fell to 15-8. No other information was available.
Barnegat: 5 9 22 19−55
Christian: 9 18 4 11−42
Cumberland Reg. 49,
Hammonton 36
Chris Strawn scored 19 for Cumberland, and Jamere Muschette added 15. Other scorers were Antonio Gil (6), Ronald Smith (4), Miles Timmons (3) and Houston Bryant (2).
Nick Lenhart scored 11 for Hammonton. Ethan Mays had nine, and Israel Reyes added five. Other scorers were Ryan Barts (4), Kam Watkins (3), Mike Hamilton (2) and Chris Torres (2).
Cumberland: 7 11 11 20−49
Hammonton: 9 10 7 10−36
Gloucester City 58,
Wildwood 51
Chris Sanders scored 16 for Gloucester City. Chris Lamb had 12, and Jason Pin had 11. Ragheer Fleminy added nine. Other scorers were Steven Davis (6) and Steven Light (4).
Will Long led Wildwood with 20 points. Tyler Tomlin had 15, and Max McGrath added eight. Other scorers were Seamus Fynes (4), Joel Robinson (2), and Andrew Zielinski (2).
Wildwood: 15 12 11 13−58
Gloucester: 15 11 15 17−51
Bridgeton 62,
Schalick 50
Jabril Bowman scored 15 for Bridgeton. Ryan Williams added 14. Vintrel Moore and Tyrone Chandler added eight apiece. D’ondre Fentress had 11. Other scorers were Domitrius Mosley (4) and Justin Garner (2).
Dylan Henry scored 21 for Schalick. Pedro Cruz and Javon Spann added six apiece. Scott Ebner had eight. Other scorers were Quasin Jackson (5) and Cesar Carrasco (4).
Bridgeton: 16 19 15 12−62
Schalick: 7 14 10 9−50
From Wednesday
Vineland 68,
Egg Harbor Twp. 57
Vineland’s D.J. Campbell scored a game-high 20 points to lead, and Anthony Davis added 17. Raymond Diggs scored 14 for the Fighting Clan, which improved to 11-6. Isaiah Blakely (4), Tyreem Powell (6), Conrad Jackson (2) and Austin Shaw (5) also scored.
Jordan Sweeney scored a game-high 21 points for Egg Harbor Township (10-13), and Michael Dodd scored 12. Ethan Dodd, Anthony Colon, J.J. Germann and Rahim Muhammad added six points apiece.
