The Wildwood High School boys basketball team beat Schalick 59-51 on Thursday.
The Warriors improved to 8-16.
Tyler Tomlin led Wildwood with 29 points. Will Long had 17, and Seamus Fynes added five. Ethan Burke and Andrew Zielinski had two apiece. Max McGrath had four.
For Schalick, Scott Ebner scored 14. Dylan Henry added 13. Pedro Cruz and Javon Spann had 10 apiece. Cesar Carrasco had four. The Cougars fell to 7-16.
Schalick: 9 7 19 16−51
Wildwood: 6 15 23 15−59
Southern Reg. 71,
Camden Tech 49
Vinnie Deck had 28 points and eight rebounds for Southern (7-15). Joe Infurna had 16 points, and Alex Manno had two points and 12 rebounds. Cole Markley added 11 points.
Damon Jones scored 24 for Camden Tech. Prince Johnson had eight, and Jules Washington had seven. Christian Hansen and Nasir Watson added six and four, respectively.
Southern: 22 11 19 19−71
Camden: 16 14 12 7−49
Atlantic Christian 59,
Cape May Tech 57
Cole Johnson had 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Atlantic Christian (17-8). Ben Noble added 13 points, five assists and four steals. Landon Shiver had 12 points and seven blocks. Other scorers were Daniel Roland (7), Francis Johnson (6) and Elijah Chapman (3).
Josh Wright scored 32 for Cape May Tech (10-11). Aiden Hoffman, Kevin Castro and Dylan Delvecchio had six apiece. Other scorers were Eddie Saddler (3), Devon Roach (2) and Robbie Pennington (2).
ACS: 21 7 16 15−59
CMT: 11 17 7 22−57
Girls basketball
Schalick 45,
Wildwood 38
Tia Furbush scored 19 for Schalick (15-7). Abigail Chomo added 12, and Ralazha Bell nine. Emily Einstein and Hannah Creighton scored three and two, respectively.
Maddie McCracken scored had 18 for Wildwood (17-6). Jenna Hans had nine, and Imene Fathi had eight. Gabby Keoughan added three.
Schalick: 7 7 16 15−45
Wildwod: 8 11 13 6−38
Cape May Tech 40,
Lower Cape May Reg. 37
Liza Pellini scored 16 for Cape May Tech. Emily Pasceri added 11. Kennedy Campbell had six, and Isabella Schmucker had five. Daniella Piazza had four.
Winter Farve scored 14 for Lower Cape May. Lindsay Holden had eight, and Helena Roesing had six. Annabella Halbrunner and Molly McGuigan scored four apiece. Alyssa Wagner had one.
CMT: 10 3 7 20−40
LCMR: 14 9 7 7−37
