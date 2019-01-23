Tommy Zanaras scored a game-high 21 points for Mainland Regional High School to help defeat Lower Cape May Regional 63-52 in a Cape-Atlantic League boys basketball game Wednesday. Angelo Barron had 17, and Jake Cook had 16 for the Mustangs (12-4). Other scorers were Luke Mazur (7) and JaQuan Mace (2).
Pat Moore had 17 points for the Caper Tigers (11-4). Ronnie Jackson had 13, and Jordan Pierce had eight. Other scorers were Angel Candelaria (6), Martin Anguelov (4), Isaiah Lugo (2) and Damyon Bencivengo (2).
Mainland: 19 19 13 12−63
LCMR: 7 14 19 12—52
Oakcrest 50,
Absegami 37
Angel Casanova scored 13 points with eight rebounds and four steals to lead Oakcrest (2-11). Michael O’Brien scored nine points with five steals and a block, and Darrien DeJean added nine points. Jullian Huggins (6), A.J. Reeves (6), Tayvion Gay (5) and Nissim Respes (2) also scored for the Falcons.
Absegami’s Devin Adnermanis scored a team-high 12 points. Rasad Allen and Mike Fitten scored six points apieces, and Will Woodson had five. Also for the Braves (2-9) was Kaslin Durham (2), Omar Nunez (3) and Jared Goldin (3).
Oak: 11 20 6 13−50
Absegami: 9 8 7 11−37
No. 2 Wildwood Catholic 82,
Middle Twp. 42
Taj Thweatt scored a game-high 28 points to lead Wildwood Catholic, the No. 2 school in The Press Elite 11, and Jahlil White added 16. Dasean Lopez scored eight points and David Zarati and Jacob Hopping added five apiece. Also for the Crusaders (14-1) was Jake McGonigle (6), Ben Church (2), C.J. Wareham (2) and Tommy Bolle (6).
Middle Township’s Miles Sapp scored 10 points and Marcus Pierce added nine. A.J. Baez (4), Mike Serignioli (7), T.J. Harris (5) and Matt Marino (2) also scored for the the Panthers (5-10).
WWC: 21 19 23 19−82
Middle: 9 17 8 8−42
From Tuesday
Wildwood 68,
Cape May Tech 66
The Warriors’ Will Long scored 19 points, including three 3-pointers, and Tyler Tomlin added 14 points with eight assists, four steals and two rebounds. Long had five rebounds, two assists and a block. Diante Miles scored 15 points with five assists and two rebounds.
Max McGrath (6), Seamus Fynes (6), Andrew Zielinski (2) and Karl Brown (2) 0also scored for Wildwood.
The Hawks’ Josh Wright scored a game-high 29 points, including two 3-pointers, and Dylan Delvechio added 15 points. Wright recorded five rebounds, three steals and two assists. Adian Hoffman scored seven points with three rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Sam Lynch (5), Eddie Saddler (4), Robby Pennington (4) and Devon Roach (1) also scored for CMT.
CMT:16 37 13 0− 66
Wildwood:15 27 16 0− 68
No. 9 Millville 51,
Egg Harbor Twp. 46
Rynell Lawrence scored 15 points for the Thunderbolts (13-3). Aundrey Green and Little John Green scored 10 apiece. Other scorers were Eddie Jamison (9), Tarell Washington (5) and Colby Etter (2).
Michael Dodd had a team-high 13 points for the Eagles (8-9). Other scorers were Jordan Sweeney (12), JJ Germann (8), Isiah Walsh (7) and Rahim Muhammad (6).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.