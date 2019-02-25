Jacob Valeus scored 31 points with 13 rebounds to lead to the third-seeded Pleasantville High School boys basketball team to a 79-63 victory over 14th seeded Point Pleasant Borough in the first round of the South Jersey Group II playoffs Monday night.
Jalen Freeman added 13 points, and Sahmir Jones had 15. Narquise McLoughlin (9) Sam Growalt (4), Noel Gonzalez (4) and Alejandro Rosado (2) also scored for Pleasantville (19-8).
Alex Drucquer scored 18 for Point Pleasant Borough.
Pleasantville: 20 22 19 18− 79
Pt. Pleasant Boro: 14 15 12 22− 63
South Jersey Group II first round
(8) Pennsauken Tech 47,
(9) Middle Twp. 42
The Panthers’ Marcus Pierce scored 23, and A.J. Baez added nine. Matt Marino (3) and Torey Harris (2) also scored for Middle (9-16).
Jay White scored 19 for Pennsauken Tech. No Further information was available.
South Jersey Group IV first round
(4) Millville 64,
(13) Clearview 51
The Thunderbolts’ Eddie Jamison scored 21 points. Little John Green, Rynell Lawrence and Aundrey Green each scored 10. Colby Etter (5), Randy Butler (4) and Romaine Rhett (4) also scored for Millville (21-6),
Joe Reiling scored 21 for the Pioneers (12-13).
Millville: 18 14 11 21- 64
Clearview: 8 5 15 23− 51
(1) Eastern Reg. 64,
(16) Southern Reg. 40
The Rams’ Cole Markley led with 14 points and Joe Infurna added 11. Vinnie Deck (5), Jay Silva (5), Cole Robinson (3) and Johnn Tilton (2) also scored for Southern (8-19),
Eastern, which led 34-22 at halftime, hosts ninth-seeded Atlantic City in the quarterfinals Wednesday.
Ryan Ems scored 19 points and Noah Klinewski had 18 to lead top-seeded Eastern (21-7). Other Eastern scorers were Andrew Heck (15), Jack Winsett (6), Kevin Lynch (3), Myles Johnson-Arline (2) and Colin Prendergast (1).
Eastern: 15 19 15 15−64
Southern: 9 13 9 9−40
(7) Cherry Hill East 72,
(10) Vineland 59
Cherry Hill East outscored Vineland 30-20 in the fourth quarter to preserve the win. Carl Gibson and Sam Serata scored 31 and 28 points, respectively for the Cougars (14-10). Tyreem Powell led Vineland’s balanced offense with 15 points, while Anthony Davis added 13, DJ Campbell had 12 and Raymond Diggs had 11 and Austin Shaw added eight. Other scorers were East were Jake Rose (4), Zach Frye (3), Ryan Greene (3) and Jake Stein (3).
The Cougars travel to second-seeded Cherokee on Wednesday for a quarterfinal game.
Vineland: 12 12 15 20−59
Cherry Hill East: 16 18 8 30−72
