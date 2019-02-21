Vineland High School’s boys basketball team beat Southern Regional 74-67 in a non-conference game on Thursday.
The Fighting Clan improved to 13-9. They are third in the Cape-Atlantic League American Division standings.
Senior DJ Campbell led Vineland with 40 points. It was his third game this season with at least 40 points, and 10th with at least 30.
Anthony Davis had 12, and Austin Shaw added 11. Raymond Diggs had nine. Kollin Fleeks had two.
For Southern, Vinnie Deck had 24 points, four rebounds and four assists. Joe Infurna added 16 points. Alex Manno had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Other scorers were Cole Markley (11), Ben Ridgeway (2) and Will Devane (2). The Rams fell to 8-17
Southern: 19 11 26 11−67
Vineland: 13 19 22 20−74
Wildwood 66,
Triton 64
Will Long scored 25 for Wildwood. Max McGrath had 18, and Tyler Tomlin had 15. Other scorers were Karl Brown (4), Seamus Fynes (2) and Andrew Zielinski (2).
Ya’Vorey Smart and Garrett Ouimette each scored 19 for Triton. Akim Beaubran had 11, and Colin Taylor had nine. Donovan Beatty added six.
Triton: 27 15 5 17−64
Wildwood: 8 13 23 22−66
Oakcrest 55
GCIT 39
Tavion Gray scored 11 for Oakcrest. Michael O’Brien and Angel Cassanova had 10 apiece. Aljah Reaves added nine. Other scorers were Darrien DeJean (4), Julian Huggins (4), Josiah Cassanova (3), Nissim Respes (2) and CJ Hamler (2).
Sean Donovan scored 15 for GCIT. Eric Fedoryka had 12, and David Henry added five. Other scorers were Jake Silva (3), Colin Flatley (2) and Dave Hayes (2).
Oakcrest: 12 12 20 11−55
GCIT: 9 5 13 12−39
Holy Spirit 63,
ACIT 41
Christian Kalinowski scored 19 for Holy Spirit. Jack Cella and Colin Nolan added seven apiece. Jake LaMonaca had 10. Other scorers were Joe Glenn (8), Henry Rovillard (5), Pat Oakes (3), Elijah Steward (2) and Jack Rovillard (2).
Nurridin Rahman scored 23 for ACIT. Ja’maine Davenport had eight. Laquan Banks and Mac Cesar had four apiece. G. Coles added two.
Holy Spirit: 15 20 20 8−63
ACIT: 9 8 8 16−41
Bridgeton 85,
Camden Academy Charter 67
D’Ondre Fentress scored 20 for Bridgeton. Tyrone Chandler had 16, and Jabril Bowman had 15. Ryan Williams added 14. Other scorers were Domitris Mosley (5), Antonio Sydnor (4), Lee Brown (4), Ladarian Armstead (3), Jordan Brown (2) and De’Shawn Mosley (2).
Enrique Ramos scored 22 for Camden Academy Charter. Quran Hinson added 15, and M. Smith added 10. Fabian Rivera scored eight. Other scorers were Jahsair Acrey (4), L. Spearman (4), Zoe Hollman (3) and Whany Torres (1).
Bridgeton: 26 24 17 18−85
CAC: 14 12 19 22−67
From Tuesday
Cape May Tech 48,
Cedar Creek 43
Josh Wright scored 18 points for Cape May Tech (14-11). Dylan Delvecchio added 17. Aiden Hoffman had seven, and Devon Roach had four. Kevin Castro had two.
Najee Coursey had 16 points for Cedar Creek (11-11). Kyree Tinsley had 10, and Michael Stokes had six. Other scorers were Matthew Athill (4), Jonathan Vega (3), Kareem Tinsley (2) and Elijah Smalls (2).
CC: 14 5 12 12−43
CMT: 13 7 14 14−48
Girls basketball
Atlantic Christian 52,
Calvary Academy 25
Caraline Winkel had 12 points and three blocks for Atlantic Christian. Sydney Pearson and Shelby Einwechter added 10 points apiece. Cristen Winkel had seven, and Emily Kelley had five. Olivia Chapman and Rebekah Darragh each had four.
Jada Stevens scored eight for Calvary. Krystal Perez added seven, and Lauren Springfield added five. Other scorers were Natalie Perez (2), Rebecca Arleth (1), Jess Boyer (1) and Allie Jenkins (1).
AC: 14 15 19 4−52
CA: 1 5 8 11−25
Note: Atlantic Christian will play in the Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference championship on Saturday. It is their fifth consecutive appearance.
Wildwood 69,
GCIT 37
Maddie McCracken scored 28 for Wildwood (18-7). Jenna Hans added 19. Gabby Keoughan and Imene Fathi had four apiece. Leah Benichou scored eight, and Emily Little scored six.
Hannah Sheffield had 12 points for GCIT (10-14). Faith Rosa scored 11, and Rebecca Jepsen added six. Grace McCunney and Alexandra Lowry added four apiece.
Wildwood: 15 16 24 14−69
GCIT: 7 11 11 8−37
