The 14th-seeded Wildwood High School boys basketball team beat third-seeded Salem in the first round of the South Jersey Group I playoffs Tuesday.
The Warriors improved to 11-16. Salem ended its season 18-8.
For Wildwood, Tyler Tomlin scored a game-high 27. Max McGrath had 13, and Andrew Zielinski had 10. Will Long and Seamus Fynes added six apiece.
Gage Ausland led Salem with 19 points. Semaj Telfair and Kysir Reves scored 16 and 10, respectively. Other scorers were J. Bundy (7) and Derrick Turner (2).
Salem: 9 17 11 18−55
Wildwood: 12 16 11 23−62
S.J. Group III first round
(2) Ocean City 62,
(15) Cherry Hill West 50
The Red Raiders’ Joey Sacco scored 18 points. Gannon Brady added 17, and Mike Rhodes had 11. Luke Varallo (9) and Donovan Graham (7) also scored for second-seeded Ocean City (20-4).
Ocean City hosts 10th-seeded Seneca in the quarterfinals Thursday.
Hakim Melvin scored 17 for the 15th-seeded Lions. Jordan Lipford and Justin Smith each added 10 for Cherry Hill West (8-17).
Ocean City: 18 13 11 20− 62
Cherry Hill West: 14 1 12 14−50
(3) Mainland Reg. 68,
(14) Camden Tech 43
Jake Cook scored 24 for Mainland (20-7). Tommy Zanaras had 18, and Luke Mazur had 15.
Angelo Barron added seven. Jaquan Mace and Joe Massari had two apiece.
Damon Jones scored 21 for Camden Tech (16-11).
Prince Johnson had eight, and Jamire Acrey had seven. Other scorers were Nasir Watson (5), Christian Hansen (1) and George Rand (1).
Mainland: 17 13 14 24−68
Camden: 11 6 15 11−43
(4) Pinelands Reg. 58,
(13) Woodrow Wilson 49
Andrew Schulz scored 23 for Pinelands. Anthony Diaz had 15, and Luke Wiatrowski had 10. Ryan Skeie added eight. Garrett Brown had two.
Julius Taplin led Woodrow Wilson with 19 points. Dyshier Clary added 16. Jeremiah Daniels, Jazmere Hopps, Jermaine King-Jones and Stanley King had three apiece. Rasheem Fisher had two.
Pinelands: 13 11 12 22−58
Woodrow: 13 7 14 15−49
(9) Delsea 75,
(8) Lacey Twp. 57
Javon Gordon scored 26 for Delsea (18-8). Kobey Evans added 21. Trey Simmons had 15, and Zion Jamison had seven. Tristan Cornish scored six.
Carl Swenson had 22 points for Lacey (12-11). Kevin O’Rourke and Kalvin Kuhn added 11 and 10, respectively. Jacob Bowles had eight, and Donovan Bacchetta had six.
Lacey: 16 8 19 14−57
Delsea: 27 17 16 15−75
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.