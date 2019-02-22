Tommy Zanaras scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team to a 62-59 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament consolation game Friday night.
Zanaras made three 3-point shots.
The Mustangs’ Jake Cooke added 18 points, and Joe Massari had nine. JaQuan Mace (8) and Luke Mazur (5) also scored for Mainland (19-7).
The Panthers’ Marcus Pierce scored 17. Jeremiah Camacito added 13, T.J. Harris 10. Jordan Holton (8), Matt Marino (6), Mike Sgrignioli (3) and Cam Hamer (2) also scored for Middle (9-15).
Mainland: 13 19 19 11− 62
Middle: 13 17 17 12− 59
Cape-Atlantic League consolation game
ACIT 61,
Absegami 39
The Red Hawks’ Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann scored 20. Mac Cesar added nine points, and Dawon Brown and Ja’maine Davenport each had eight. Jermaine Charles (6), Ed Bibecky (4) and George Coles (2) also scored for ACIT (7-17).
The Braves’ Devin Andermanis scored nine. Mike Fitten added seven. Joseph Javier (5), Will (4), Jawon Glover (4) and Brian Searight (2) also scored for Absegami (2-18).
ACIT: 12 16 20 13− 61
Absegami: 11 5 7 16− 39
Other games
Cedar Creek 64,
Bridgeton 58
The Pirates’ Najee Coursey scored a game-high 19. Amaris Gresham added 11, and Kyree Tinsley had eight. Elijah Smalls and Jon Vega each scored seven. Mikey Stokes (6), Kareem Tinsley (2), Isaiah Vasquez (2) and Matt Athill (2) also scored for Cedar Creek (13-11).
The Bulldogs’ Ryan Williams scored 15. Tyrone Chandler added 13, D’ondre Fentress 12. Jaeril Bowman (8), Lee Brown (4), Walt Williams (3) and Dallas Carper (3) also scored for Bridgeton (9-16).
Bridgeton: 9 11 14 24−58
Cedar Creek: 9 12 19 24− 64
Pinelands Reg. 57,
Egg Harbor Twp. 50
Anthony Diaz led Pinelands with 17 points. Luke Wiatrowski had 15, and Andrew Schulz added 10. Other scorers were Ryan Skeie (8), Garrett Brown (5) and Josh Kline (2). The Wildcats improved to 16-6.
Michael Dodd scored 14 for the Eagles (11-15). Anthony Colon had 12, and Jordan Sweeney had nine. Isiah Walsh added eight. Other scorers were JJ German (4) and Isaiah Glenn (3).
PR: 17 9 14 17−57
EHT: 10 8 11 21−50
West Deptford 53,
Cumberland Reg. 34
The Colts’ Jamere Muschette scored eight. Ronald Smith added seven, and Antonio Gil had six. Chris Strawn (4), Rae Robinson (4) and Sadique Powell (2) also scored for Cumberland (4-22).
The Eagles’ Brandon Ratcliffe scored a game-high 17. Elijah Malloy added 13 and, M.J. Iraldi had seven for West Deptford (22-3).
Cumberland: 5 7 9 13− 34
West Deptford: 15 17 11 10− 53
Stem Civics 50,
Barnegat 49
The Bengals, who had a 36-34 lead after the third quarter, fell to 11-14. Stem Civics improved to 9-16.
Stem Civics: 12 14 8 16− 50
Barnegat: 10 14 12 13− 49
From Thursday
Cedar Creek 52,
Woodstown 49
Kyree Tinsley scored 12 for Cedar Creek (12-11). Michael Stokes and Amaris Gresham had 11 apiece. Najee Coursey added 10. Isaiah Vasquez had six, and Elijah Smalls had two.
Abu Hall scored 16 for Woodstown (15-8). Tyreek Husser had 14, and Jake Pratt had nine. Xavier Seals added six. Zach Wygand and Henrik Hoeldtke had three and one, respectively.
Woodstown: 21 7 8 13−49
Cedar Creek: 13 16 7 16−52
Tri-State Christian SEMI.
(1) Atlantic Christian 65,
(5) Baptist 40
Cole Johnson had 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Atlantic Christian.
Francis Johnson added 11 points and three steals. Daniel Roland and Mark Rosie scored six apiece. Other scorers were Ben Noble (8), Landon Shivers (4), Aaron Glancey (3), Spencer Breunig (3) and Elijah Chapman (2).
Atlantic Christian will face third-seeded King’s Christian in the championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at Gloucester County Christian School.
Atlantic: 24 10 15 16−65
Baptist: 11 11 9 9−40
Girls basketball
Cape-Atlantic League consolation game
Millville 54,
Our Lady of Mercy 18
The Thunderbolts’ Tanazha Ford scored 10. Armanee DeBarry and Fatimah Owens each added 10. Ailyn Perez scored seven, and Sha’naja Williams and Aaniyah Street added six apiece. Samantha Reed had three for Millville (12-12).
The Villagers’ Sydney Prescott scored 10. Ava Casale added three, and Olivia Fiocchi and Elena Anglani each scored two. Nina Ceccanecchio scored one for OLMA (12-12).
OLMA: 5 3 7 3− 18
Millville: 14 17 10 13− 54
Vineland 60,
Cape May Tech 45
The Fighting Clan’s Briel Herbert scored a game-high 21. Nai Aijah Ball added 13, Madison Ratliff nine. Mikeyla Rivera (8), Chakyra Moss (7) and Skylar Fowlkes (2) also scored for Vineland (12-11).
The Hawks’ Kennedy Campbell scored 19. Isabella Schmucker added seven, Emily Pasceri six. Delaney Larkin (5), Daniella Piazza (4) and Leah Williams (4) also scored for CMT (9-15).
Vineland: 2 16 22 20− 60
CMT: 15 9 13 8− 45
Oakcrest 52,
Lower Cape May Reg. 39
The Falcons improved to 17-9. The Caper Tigers fell to 8-18.
Lower: 9 9 10 14− 39
Oakcrest: 5 23 13 11−52
Other games:
Donovan Catholic 51,
Wildwood 50
The Warriors’ Maddie McCracken scored 20. Imene Fathi added 15 points, and Jenna Hans had 11. Emily Little scored four for Wildwood (18-8).
Wildwood led 34-29 at halftime.
Jordyn Keating scored a game-high 25 for Donovan Catholic (20-6). Jayda Kearney (8), Karolina Jaruseviciute (6), Olivia Conroy (6), Nalah Tinsley (5) and Paige Slaven (1) also scored.
Wildwood: 6 13 15 10 6− 50
Don. Catholic: 12 6 11 15 7− 51
ACIT 56,
Egg Harbor Twp. 39
The Red Hawks’ Jakyra Williams scored 19 points and had 15 rebounds. Kayla Sykes scored 13 points with six rebounds and three assists. Grace Speer added nine points and eight rebounds. Cea’anai Jackson scored nine and had seven rebounds.
ACIT improved to 17-6.
The Eagles’ Lauren Baxter scored nine points. Jayla Perdomo added eight points, Mackenzie Mahana had seven and Natasha Iqbul had six. EHT fell to 11-13.
ACIT: 13 15 16 12− 56
EHT: 8 14 10 7− 39
