The Cedar Creek High School boys swimming team remained undefeated after a 109-61 win over Cape May Tech in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup.
The Pirates improved to 4-0 with the win. The Caper Tigers fell to 5-1.
The Pirates’ 200-yard medley relay team of Omar Mohamed, Andres Carpio, Michael Sooy and Michael Bolger won with a time of 1 minute, 56.31 seconds.
Carpio also won the 200 individual medley in 2:18.50. Sooy won the 500 freestyle in 5:53.92.
Cape May Tech’s Tyler Flynn won the 50 free in 23.26.
200 Medley Relay—CC (Omar Mohamed, Andres Carpio, Michael Sooy, Michael Bolger) 1:56.31; 200 Freestyle—Jimmy Rhodes CC 1:56.82; 200 IM—Carpio CC 2:18.50; 50 Freestyle—Tyler Flynn CMT 23.26; 100 Butterfly—Zach Lenzi 1:03.03; 100 Freestyle—Rhodes CC 52.81; 500 Freestyle—Sooy CC 5:53.92; 200 Freestyle Relay—CC (Nathan Goodrich, Mohamed, Rhodes, Lenzi) 1:40.38; 100 Backstroke—Carpio CC 1:02.39; 100 Breaststroke—Mohamed CC 1:13.94; 400 Freestyle Relay—Carpio, Lenzi, Rhodes, Sooy) 3:48.80.
Mainland Reg. 129,
Absegami 37
At Mainland Regional, meters
200 Medley Relay—M (Erik Truong, Destin Lasco, Liam Garbutt, Skylor Booth) 1:49.40; 200 Freestyle—Cole Garbutt M 2:07.87; 200 IM—L. Garbutt M 2:20.24; 50 Freestyle—Booth M 25.69; 100 Butterfly—Truong M 59.55; 100 Freestyle—Evan Denn M 1:00.0; 400 Freestyle—Stephen Barnard A 4:45.97; 200 Freestyle Relay—M (L. Garbutt, Lasco, Booth, C. Garbutt) 1:42.67; 100 Backstroke—Lasco M 57.50; 100 Breaststroke—Michael Carroll M 1:17.07; 400 Freestyle Relay—M (C. Garbutt, Lasco, Denn, L. Garbutt) 3:53.13.
Records—A 1-2; M 3-0.
Girls swimming
Cape May Tech 98,
Cedar Creek 72
At Cape May County Special Services, yards
200 Medley Relay— CC (Stacey Ngo, Marlee Canale, Elizabeth Briles, Hailey Ingemi) 2:13.07; 200 Freestyle— Briles CC 2:17.05; 200 IM— Canale CC 2:30.62; 50 Freestyle— Cameron Muir CM 28.71; 100 Butterfly— Ingemi CC 1:16.62; 100 Freestyle— Muir CM 1:04.40; 500 Freestyle— N/A; 200 Freestyle Relay— CM (Teeny Bruno, Savannah Bruno, Alyssa Hicks, Ruby Redmond) 2:06.64; 100 Backstroke— Canale CC 1:05.60; 100 Breaststroke— Redmond CM 1:26.26; 400 Freestyle Relay— CM (Jayne Sietz, Muir, Lindsay Robbins, Savannah Bruno) 4:19.97.
Records— CM 2-1, CC 0-2.
Mainland reg. 137,
Absegami 32
At Mainland, meters
200 Medley Relay— M (Rileigh Booth, Georgia Ridgeway, Julia Goodman, Katie McClintock) 2:13.05; 200 Freestyle— McClintock M 2:11.42; 200 IM— Madeline Falk M 2:36.88; 50 Freestyle— Booth M 29.73; 100 Butterfly— Falk M 1:13.97; 100 Freestyle— Grace Gallagher M 1:05.18; 500 Freestyle— McClintock M 4:30.20; 200 Freestyle Relay— M (Gallagher, McClintock, Booth, Falk) 1:58.32; 100 Backstroke— Danielle Schuster M 1:17.07; 100 Breaststroke— Booth M 1:27.68; 400 Freestyle Relay— M (Julianna Evinski, Julia Goodman, Julia DiVentura, Emma Barnhart) 4:39.91.
Records— M 3-0, A 0-3.
Wrestling
Absegami 75,
Atlantic City 0
106—Tyler Foulke by forfeit; 113—John Devlin d. Jayden Morales 6-1; 120—Juan Guerrero by forfeit; 126—double-forfeit; 132—Corbin Saul p. Mohammed Mannan 1:13; 138—Nathan Time p. Luis Castro 3:12; 145—Ethan Zeck p. Dibakar Biswas 1:23; 152—Cristobal Reyes by forfeit; 160—Ray Weed p. Brennen Efird 1:04; 170—Quinn McLaughlin by forfeit; 182—Mikal Taylor p. Michel St. Juste 2:30; 195—Rodney McNeill Jr. p. Fidel Johnson :45; 220—RJ Rodriguez by forfeit; 285—Angel Gonzalez-Castillo by forfeit.
From Wednesday
St. Augustine Prep 67,
Mainland Reg. 6
106—Harry Franks M forfeit; 113—D’Amani Almodovar S p. Jonatan Pelaez :52; 120—Ryan Taylor S md. William Rodgers 10-1; 126—Danial Martini S p. Samuel Costello :16; 132—Michael Albergo S forfeit; 138—Alex Marshall S p. Jake Pokrass :51; 145—Brett Bodnar S forfeit; 152—Connor Kraus S forfiet; 160—Salvatore Manera S p. Jaden Cagle-Demario 2:18; 170—Anthony Bevilaqua S d. Jesse Bishop 9-4; 182—Nick Marshall S p. Anthony Gerace :39; 195—Mike Misita S p. Cole Arsenault :41; 220—Double forfeit; 285—Brandon Jones S p. Hector Gurerro 3:59.
Buena Reg. 41,
Oakcrest 24
106—Hunter Horsey O p. Nate Johnson 5:10; 113—Hayden Horsey O p. Tyrique Travis :49; 120—Andrew Johnson B sv. David Flippen 1 4-2; 126—Frank Gabriel O forfeit; 132—Austin Richert B p. Dennis Forbes 5:04; 138—Austin Richert B tf. Connor Bond 20-5 4:51; 145—Luke Souder B p. Chris Gehring 0:54; 152—Brendon Lea B d. Albert Long 6-2; 160—Ryan Clark B tf. Joshua Mensah 18-3 4:00; 170—Chris Doughty B md. Elijah Gonzalez 10-0; 182—Jaden Roberts B d. Kal-El Corbitt 6-3; 195—Keevon Berry O d. Sammy Drogo 9-3; 220—Enrique Tabora O d. Tony Thompson 5-4; 285—Amir Walker B p. Shawn Bumpass :51.
Match began at this weight
Indoor track
Atlantic City, Lower Cape May Regional, Absegami, Millville, St. Augustine Prep
At Atlantic City Armory
High jump— Joe Bartolozzi S 5-10; Ava Pierce L 4-8; shot put— Franklin Simms S 40-8.5; Fatima Toure AC 32-11; pole vault— Alec Manzer S 8-6; Malayashia Andrews M & Cassidy Verderber AB 7-6.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.