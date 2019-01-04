Tyler Flynn won two individual events to lead the Cape May Tech High School boys swimming team to a 87-82 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division meet Friday at Cape May County Special Services Center.
Flynn won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.14 seconds and finished first in the 100 freestyle in 59.49. Steve Olson won the 500 freestyle in 5:14.98 as the Hawks improved to 6-1.
The Falcons’ Andrew Thompson won the 200 individual medley (2:32.24) and the 100 butterfly (1:07.40). Thompson also swam a leg in the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Austin Tait, Jacob Dorsey, Thompson, and Scott Morgan won the 200 medley relay (2:10.48), while Thompson, Dorsey Eric Weeks and Carlos Lescano won the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.88).
200 Medley Relay— O (Austin Tait, Jacob Dorsey, Andrew Thompson, Scott Morgan) 2:10.48; 200 Freestyle— Eric Weeks O 2:18.09; 200 IM— Thompson Oo 2:32.24; 50 Freestyle— Tyler Flynn CMT 26.14; 100 Butterfly— Thompson O 1:07.40; 100 Freestyle— Flynn CMT 59.49; 500 Freestyle— Steve Olsen CMT 5:14.98; 200 Freestyle Relay— O (Thompson, Dorsey, Weeks, Carlos Lescano) 1:51.88; 100 Backstroke— Weeks O 1:12.33; 100 Breaststroke— Dorsey O 1:22.35; 400 Freestyle Relay— O (Tait, Morgan, Weeks, Lescano) 4:24.15.
Records—CMT 6-1; O 3-1.
Mainland Regional 120,
Southern Regional 50
At Mainland Reg., meters
200 Medley Relay— NA; 200 Freestyle— Evan Denn M 2:13.32; 200 IM— Erik Truong M 2:11.51; 50 Freestyle— Timothy English S 27.38; 100 Butterfly— Liam Garbutt M 1:00.62; 100 Freestyle— Skylor Booth M 57.96; 500 Freestyle— Denn M 4:32.66; 200 Freestyle Relay— M (James Bradley, L. Garbutt, Booth, Matt Giannantonio) 1:45.74; 100 Backstroke— Andrew Middlesworth M 1:01.92; 100 Breaststroke— Cole Garbutt M 1:15.02; 400 Freestyle Relay— M (Charlie Sher, Truong, Booth, Bradley) 3:57.00.
Records— M 5-0, S 3-2.
Girls swimming
Oakcrest 91,
Cape May Tech 79
At Cape May County Special Services, yards
200 Medley Relay— O (Sadie Crispell, Kaitlyn Stollenwerk, Kaelyn Risley, Hannah Tran) 2:23.49; 200 Freestyle— Lindsay Robbins CMT 2:23.91; 200 IM— Stollenwerk O 2:23.91; 50 Freestyle— Madisen Zaleskiewicz O 30.71; 100 Butterfly— Tran O 1:23.58; 100 Freestyle— Savannah Bruno CMT 1:13.42; 500 Freestyle— Robbins CMT 4:59.93; 200 Freestyle Relay—O (Kayli Hernandez, Zaleskiewicz, Crispell, Stollenwerk) 2:07.48; 100 Backstroke— Stollenwerk 0 1:24.98; 100 Breaststroke— Hernandez O 1:27.13; 400 Freestyle Relay— CMT (Bruno, Robbins, Cameron Muir, Olivia Jordan) 4:50.72.
Records—O 3-0; CMT 2-2.
Mainland Reg. 115,
Southern Reg. 55
At Mainland Reg., meters
200 Medley Relay— M (Katie McClintock, Danielle Schuster, Madeline Falk, Rileigh Booth) 2:10.21; 200 Freestyle— Grace Gallagher M 2:21.65; 200 IM— Shelby Spica M 2:47.38; 50 Freestyle— Gallagher M 28.36; 100 Butterfly— McClintock M 1:06.42; 100 Freestyle— Alexandra Batty 1:05.00; 500 Freestyle— Falk M 5:01.06; 200 Freestyle Relay— M (Booth, Gallagher, Julianna Evinski, Batty) 1:58.73; 100 Backstroke— Jacquelyn Kilcommons S 1:12.37; 100 Breaststroke— McClintock M 1:14.20; 400 Freestyle Relay— M (Julia Goodman, Gallagher, Falk, Batty) 4:22.22.
Records— M 5-0, S 4-1.
Atlantic City 110,
Holy Spirit 60
At Atlantic City, yards
200 Medley Relay— AC (Megan Fox, Sarah Tran, Cass, Scott, Kara Graybill) 2:17.96; 200 Freestyle— T.J. Given HS 1:57.89; 200 IM—Scott AC 2:51.10; 50 Freestyle—Jake Cahill AC 27.89; 100 Butterfly—Fox AC 1:12.72; 100 Freestyle—Dustin Nguyen AC 1:00.19; 500 Freestyle— Given HS 4:20.27; 200 Freestyle Relay—AC (Jonah Manson, D. Nguyen, Casey Nguyen, Cahill) 1:57.12; 100 Backstroke—John Hayes AC 1:12.27; 100 Breaststroke—C. Nguyen AC 1:22.99; 400 Freestyle Relay—AC (Fox, Hayes, C. Nguyen, D. Nguyen) 4:13.24.
Records—AC 3-3; HS 2-4.
Wrestling
From Thursday
Southern Regional 64,
Brick Township 10
106—Evan Tallmadge BT md. Chris Lubeski 10-2; 113—Nate Bischoff SR p. John Trainor 4:16; 120—Jayson Scerbo SR by forfeit; 126—Matt Brielmeier SR p. Riley Bell :53; 132—Sebastian Delligatti SR p. Julian Martinez :56; 138—Nicholas Mallon BT by forfeit; 145—Nicholas Pepe SR p. Jacob Konstantoulas 1:01; 152—Luke Galan SR d. Alan Choback 6-1; 160—Nicholas O’Connell SR by forfeit; 170—Haven Tatarek SR md. Jarred Keefe 18-4; 182—John Stout SR by forfeit; 195—Ben LoParo SR p. Hao Tang 2:50; 220—JT Cornelius SR p. Darian Newcomb 2:19; 285—Jayden Smith SR d. Dayna Andrews 3-2.
Records—BT 2-3; SR 3-2.
Match began at this weight
