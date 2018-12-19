Divers Lyndsey Rudolph of Egg Harbor Township High School and Absegami’s Brendan Kopervos were the winners at a Cape-Atlantic League Batch meet at Egg Harbor Township on Wednesday. Rudolph won in the girls division with a score of 241.8 while Kopervos took first the boys meet with a score of 173.3.
Isabella Wamsher of Ocean City was second in the girls meet (227.2), and Julianna Nardone of EHT came in third (159.8). In the boys meet, Tanner James of Ocean City was second (157.9) followed by Vineland’s Stephen Janella in third (152.7).
Boys swimming
Atlantic City 67,
Millville 27
At Holly City Family Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—A (Dustin Nguyen, Ryan Flynn, Casey Nguyen, Ivan Leon) 1:59.09; 200 Freestyle—D. Nguyen A 2:04.44; 200 IM—C. Nguyen A N/A; 50 Freestyle—Kevin Hallenbeck M 24.19; 100 Butterfly—Leon A 1:12.16; 100 Freestyle—C. Nguyen A 55.80; 500 Freestyle—Flynn A 5:50.55; 200 Freestyle Relay—A (Jonah Mason, Ben Iannelli, Joe Russell, Leon) 1:49.72; 100 Backstroke—Flynn A 1:05.18; 100 Breaststroke—D. Nguyen A 1:12.12; 400 Freestyle Relay—A (Iannelli, C. Nguyen, D. Nguyen, Flynn) 3:53.63.
Records—AC 1-3, Millville 0-5.
From Tuesday
Buena Reg. 84,
Wildwood Catholic 82
At St. Augustine Prep, yards
200 Medley Relay—B (Tyler Gonzalez, Veronica Butler, Bruno Romeo, Aiden Santoro) 2:00.44; 200 Freestyle—Jordan Kennison B 2:27.37; 200 IM—Butler B 2:31.39; 50 Freestyle—Grace Stuart W 26.36; 100 Butterfly—Sam Francis W 1:00.15; 100 Freestyle—Stuart W 56.90; 500 Freestyle—Kennison B 7:14,00; 200 Freestyle Relay—B (Aiden Santoro, Dani Gallo, Gonzalez, Romeo) 1:49.32; 100 Backstroke—Butler B 1:11.22; 100 Breaststroke—Gonzalez B 1:11.29; 400 Freestyle Relay—W (Stuart, Leilani Wong, Lauren Sorensen, N/A) 4:15.87.
Girls swimming
Atlantic City 75,
Millville 18
At Holly City Family Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—A (Sarah Tran, Megan Fox, Kara Graybill, Fauve Haney) 2:08.72; 200 Freestyle—Madelyn Fox A 2:13.04; 200 IM—Haney A 2:29.85; 50 Freestyle—Me. Fox A 26.02; 100 Butterfly—Catherine Scott A 1:11.00; 100 Freestyle—Tran A 1:00.07; 500 Freestyle—Me. Fox A 5:19.04; 200 Freestyle Relay—A (Isabela Simpson, Serena Su, Cassandra Franco, Alexandra Siganos) 2:13.37; 100 Backstroke—Siganos A 1:15.18; 100 Breaststroke—Kristina Lam A 1:21.93; 400 Freestyle Relay—A (Winnie Wong, Me. Fox, Siganos, Scott) 4:43.40.
Records—AC 1-2, Millville 2-3.
