The St. Augustine Prep boys swimming team improved to 4-0 with a 101-69 win over visiting Ocean City on Thursday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Conference meet.
The Prep took first place in both freestyle relays and got individual wins by Jack Lavari, Dave Dileonardo, Tyler Turpin, Tim Merighi, Shane Washart and Will Carpenter. Nate Hays and Ethan McCarron had wins for the Red Raiders.
200 Medley Relay—O (Ethan McCarron, Nate Hays, Ben Wiley, Peter Horowitz) 1:43.71; 200 Freestyle—Jack Levari S 1:46.47; 200 IM—Hays O 2:3.31; 50 Freestyle—Will Carpenter S 22.69; 100 Butterfly—Tyler Turpin S 56.65; 100 Freestyle—Dave Dileonardo 52.61; 400 Freestyle—Shane Washart S 4:52.76; 200 Freestyle Relay—S (Dileonardo, Levari, Dominick Sheppard, Washart) S 1:31.58; 100 Backstroke—Carpenter S 55.83; 100 Breaststroke—McCarron 1:04.43; 400 Freestyle Relay—S (Washart, Aidan Peter, Levari, Sheppard) 3:28.81.
Records—O.C. 1-2; St. Aug 4-0.
Egg Harbor Twp. 136,
Millville 30
At EHT, meters
200 Medley Relay—E (Dylan Mason, Zach Evans, Winchester Ployratana, Brandon Bell) 1:55.30; 200 Freestyle—Connor Ammann E 2:07.30; 200 IM—Vincent Nguyen E 2:30.12; 50 Freestyle—Bell E 26.96; 100 Butterfly—Josh Dimayuga E 1:06.93; 100 Freestyle—Kevin Lin E 58.73; 500 Freestyle—Andrew Dang E 4:51.42; 200 Freestyle Relay—E (V. Nguyen, A.J. Mallari, Lin, Vinson Zheng) 1:48.23; 100 Backstroke—Ben Nguyen E 1:09.36; 100 Breaststroke—Gabe Gaw E 1:18.91; 400 Freestyle Relay—E ( Joey Tepper, Evans, Dylan Mason, Ployratana) 3:47.60.
Records—EHT 4-0, Millville 0-6.
Atlantic City 58,
Absegami 36
At Brigantine Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—AB (Joey Sica, Andrew Zheng, Stephen Bernard, Bob Wishart) N/A; 200 Freestyle—Zheng AB N/A; 200 IM—Barnard AB N/A; 50 Freestyle—Jake Chaill AC 25.97; 100 Butterfly—Barnard AB N/A; 100 Freestyle—Casey Nguyen AC 56.89; 500 Freestyle—Ryan Flynn AC 5:31.37; 200 Freestyle Relay—AB (Zheng, Brenden Hershman, Liam Deibert, Wishart) N/A; 100 Backstroke—John Hayes AC 1:03.13; 100 Breaststroke—Dustin Nguyen AC 1:07.90; 400 Freestyle Relay—AC (C. Nguyen, Flynn, Hayes, D. Nguyen) 3:97.90.
Records—AC 2-3-1; Absegami 1-3-1.
Girls swimming
Egg Harbor Twp. 125,
Millville 38
At EHT, meters
200 Medley Relay—E (Alexandria Cotter, Nikki Belber, Bella Rando, Natalie Robinson) 2:29.06; 200 Freestyle—Olivia Evans E 2:20.67; 200 IM—Grace Curry E 2:38.48; 50 Freestyle—Colleen Renshaw M 28.55; 100 Butterfly—Lauren Greenleaf E 1:28.03; 100 Freestyle—Renshaw M 1:03.56; 500 Freestyle—Madison Keller E 5:14.30; 200 Freestyle Relay—E (Greenleaf, Nina Nguyen, Curry, Ally Seiverd) 2:05.15; 100 Backstroke—Olivia Evans E 1:10.84; 100 Breaststroke—N. Nguyen E 1:25.57; 400 Freestyle Relay—E (Greenleaf, Sam Bork, Caitlin Moore, Evans) 4:33.07.
Records—Millville 3-3, EHT 3-2.
Wrestling
Oakcrest 84,
Cedar Creek 0
106—Hunter Horsey O forfeit; 113—Hayden Horsey O forfeit; 120—David Flippen O p. Alec Murdock 3:23; 126—Frank Gabriel O p. Oscar Perez 1:32; 132—Dennis Forbes O p. Nimil Shah 2:59; 138—Connor Bond O p. Bryan Merritt 3:06; 145—Chris Gehring O p. Austin Alcantara 3:50; 152—Albert Long O forfeit; 160—Joshua Mensah O forfeit; 170—Elijah Gonzalez O forfeit; 182—Kal-El Corbitt O forfeit; 195—Keevon Berry O forfeit; 220—Enrique Tabora O p. Alexander Perez :33; 285—William Marker O forfeit.
Egg Harbor Twp. 72,
Mainland Reg. 12
106—Atonio Delano E p. Harry Franks 1:09; 113—Michael Snyder E p. Adam Syed :59; 120—William Rodgers M p. Andy Pham 2:40; 126—Andrew Ngo E p. Samuel Costello :38; 132—Hector Reyes E p. Logan Sands 1:47; 138—Jack Schiavo E p. Jake Pokrass 1:22; 145—Michael Brito E forfeit; 152—Kevin Ditmire E p. Jaden Cagle-Demario 2:51; 160—Lorenzo turner E forfeit; 170—Jani Kolefski E p. Samuel Epstein 1:43; 182—Nicholas Leone E p. Anthony Gerace 2:37; 195—Andrew Dawson E p. Cole Arsenault 1:57; 220—Matthew Mansour E forfeit; 285—Hector Gurerro M p. Juan Carlos Delgado Lopez :52.
Match began at this weight
From Wednesday
Ocean City 54,
Atlantic City 18
106— Double forfeit; 113— Jayden Morales A by forfeit; 120— Charley Cossaboone O by forfeit; 126—Louie Williams O by forfeit; 132— Tommy Oves O p. Luis Castro :19; 138—Jacob Wilson O p. Mohammed Manna :29; 145— Sam Williams O p. Jose Valdez :16; 152— Aiden Fisher O p. Dibakar Biswas 4:50; 160— Sean Drew A by forfeit; 170— Naseer Chapman A by forfeit; 182— Billy Kroeger O p. Michael St. Juste :58; 195— Aidan Nelson O p. Fidel Johnson :18; 220— Double forfeit; 285— Nick Sannino O by forfeit.
