The Absegami High School girls basketball team beat Atlantic Christian School 53-34 Friday in an Andrew Alameno Memorial Bracket semifinal game at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood.
Absegami’s Haleigh Schafer and Angelina Polino each scored 14 points, and Schafer had eight steals and five assists.
Absegami plays Lower Moreland at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Andrew Alameno Memorial Bracket championship game.
Iggy Crandel scored seven points and had 10 rebounds, and Gianna Hafner had seven points and seven rebounds. Gianna Baldino scored five points, and ChiChi Wokcha, Sophia Marsico and Jayla McNamara had two points apiece.
For previously unbeaten Atlantic Christian (6-1), Sydney Pearson led with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Shelby Einwechter scored six points, Olivia Chapman added five points and six rebounds, Cristen Winkel and Emily Kelley each had three points, and Chloe Vogel had two.
Absegami: 16 5 17 15−53
Atl. Christian: 9 5 9 11−34
Lower Moreland 39,
Cedar Creek 30
Riley Malone and Ceili Courduff scored 16 and 14 points, respectively, for Lower Moreland (2-6) in the Andrew Alameno Memorial Bracket semifinal game. Lower Moreland outscored the Pirates 28-14 in the middle quarters.
For Cedar Creek (0-2), Jezlyn Cross led with nine points and Ashley Nicolicchia had seven. Tay-Tay Parker added five points and 10 rebounds, and Gabbie Luko had five points and seven rebounds. Jada Hill had two points.
The Pirates play Atlantic Christian at 9 a.m. Saturday in an Andrew Alameno Bracket consolation game.
Cedar Creek: 12 4 10 4−30
Lower Moreland: 7 14 14 4−39
Cape May Tech 33,
Camden County Tech 24
Cape May Tech’s Izzy Schmucker scored 10 points to lead the Hawks (1-2) in the Michelle Tarbotton-Rucci consolation game.
Emily Pasceri, Alex Garcia and Olivia Albrecht each added six points. Kennedy Campbell had a game-high 13 rebounds and seven steals, and also scored two points. Leah Williams had three points.
The score was tied at 11-11 at halftime and Cape May Tech outscored CCT 16-9 in the third quarter.
For Camden County Tech (0-3), Beyonce Knight and Brianna Parkhill had seven and six points, respectively.
Cape May Tech: 5 6 16 6−33
Camden Tech: 3 8 9 4−24
Millville 35,
Cumberland Regional 31
Millville trailed 31-16 after three quarters of the John Carlson Memorial Bracket consolation game, but outscored Cumberland 19-0 in the final eight minutes.
Shanajah Williams led the Thunderbolts (1-2) with 12 points and Rianna Talley added nine points and a game-high five steals.
San’aa Doss had seven points and seven rebounds, Fatima Owens had six points and six rebounds, and Phoebe Baldasarre had one point.
For the Colts (0-3), Taleah Robinson scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds, and Cioni Simmons had nine points and five rebounds.
Reonna Givens contributed eight points, nine rebounds and four steals, and Aniah Hitchens scored four points.
Cumberland Reg: 12 8 11 0−31
Millville: 6 4 6 19−35
Washington Twp. 41,
Ocean City 21
Emily Johns scored 11 for Washington Township (2-0) at a Cherokee Showcase game.
Marlee Brestle scored seven points for the Red Raiders (1-2). Emma Finnegan and Marin Panico contributed four each. Abbey Fenton and Avery Jackson both contributed three.
Washington: 12 8 12 9−41
Ocean City: 8 5 2 6−21
Our Lady of Mercy 40,
Woodstown 33
Our Lady of Mercy Academy (4-0) beat Woodstown (2-2) to win the Wolverine Classic title for the second year in a row.
Ava Casale scored 14 points for the Villagers. Jaiden Harris contributed 11 and Olivia Fiocchi had eight.
Also scoring for Our Lady of Mercy: Drew Coyle (4); Sydney Prescott (2); Angelina Dragone (1). Riley Fulmer scored 16 for Woodstown.
OLMA: 8 12 8 12−40
Woodstown: 7 6 9 11−33
Williamstown 75,
Vineland 41
Williamstown (3-0) beat Vineland (1-2) 75-41 at the West Deptford Tournament.
Danielle Jeffreys scored 19 points to lead Williamstown.
Mikeyla Rivera led Vineland with 13 points. Madison Ratliff scored 11 and Samantha Jones and Skylar Fowlkes contributed four each.
Also scoring for the Fighting Clan: Madison Coit (3); Julie Janetta (2); Jinelys Alvarez (2); Egypt Owens (2).
Williamstown: 23 21 17 14−75
Vineland: 11 20 6 4−41
From Thursday
Boardwalk Classic
Holy Cross 42,
Millville 19
Holy Cross (2-1) beat Millville (0-2) in a bracket semifinal.
Kyla Treadwell scored 25 points for Holy Cross.
Rianna Talley led Millville with five, and Phoebe Baldasarri scored four. San’aa Doss and Gabi Micheaux contributed three each. Fatimah Owens and Ailyn Perez both had two for the Thunderbolts.
Millville: 2 7 3 7−19
Holy Cross: 12 13 11 6−42
