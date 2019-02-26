Haleigh Schafer scored a game-high 16 points to lead to lead the ninth-seeded Absegami High School girls basketball team to a 50-41 victory over eighth-seeded Deptford in a South Jersey Group III first-round game Tuesday night.
Absegami, which led 26-14 at halftime, will play top-seeded Mainland Regional in the quarterfinals 6 p.m. Thursday in Linwood.
The Braves’ Elizabeth Picardi added 14 points, and Victoria Clarke had 10. Jackie Fortis (7) and Gianna Hafner (3) also scored for Absegami 13-10.
Angelina Schilling scored nine, and Katie Morrison added eight for the Spartans (17-9).
Deptford: 5 9 11 16− 41
Absegami: 10 16 13 11− 50
S.J. Group III first round
(2) Ocean City 69,
(15) Timber Creek 45
Abbey Fenton scored 25 for Ocean City (21-6). Danielle Donoghue had 15, and Emma Finnegan added 14. Savanna Holt and Tori Rolls had four apiece. Other scorers were Lauren Mirsky (3), Delaney Lappin (2) and Marin Panico (2).
Alexys Kasprzak scored 13 for Timber Creek (9-17). Amiaya Morgan added 11. Shauna Seiner and Nijae Wooden each scored eight. Dakota Schultice and Taylor Meagher had three and two, respectively.
OC: 17 17 15 20−69
TC: 7 18 12 8−45
(7) Lacey Twp. 47,
(10) Cherry Hill West 39
The Lions’ Hayley Ocskasy scored 16 points. Cayli Biele (5) and Karlie Buxton (3) also scored for Lacey (9-15).
No further information was available.
Lacey: 4 13 11 19− 47
Cherry Hill West: 4 10 15 10− 39
S.J. Group I first round
(1) Wildwood 64,
(16) Buena Reg. 24
Maddie McCracken led Wildwood with 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jenna Hans added 14 points, and Gabby Keoughan added nine. Other scorers were Imene Fathi (8), Emily Little (4) and Leah Benichou (3). The Warriors improved to 19-8.
Bridget Gilliano scored eight for Buena (10-16).
Kristina Mosentoff had seven, and Hailey Carano had five. Imani Draper added three. Jessica Perella scored one.
Wildwood: 25 11 9 19−64
Buena: 10 6 3 5−24
