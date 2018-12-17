Kayla Sykes scored 13 points with 13 rebounds and two steals for Atlantic County Institute of Technology (2-0) to help defeat Vineland 60-42 in a Cape-Atlantic League girls basketball game on Monday. Jakyra Williams scored 14 points and Julianna Montero added 13 points with three assists and four steals. Grace Spiers scored 13 points along with 14 rebounds for the teams second double-double.
Vineland’s Brielle Herbet scored a game-high 19 points. Nai Aijah Ball added 10 for the Fighting Clan (1-1) while Desire Blake had six.
ACIT: 16 12 20 12−60
Vineland: 7 12 10 13−42
Absegami 52,
Holy Spirit 36
Absegami sophomore Haleigh Schafer scored 20 points. Elizabeth Picardi scored 16 points for the Braves (1-1), while Kailyn Fortis added 12.
Paige Sofield scored 18 points for the Spartans (0-3) and Zhyana Yhoung had 14.
Spirit: 13 5 7 11−36
Absegami: 16 11 11 14−5
Atlantic Christian 37,
Pilgrim Academy 19
Sydney Pearson scored 10 points with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals for Atlantic Christian (4-2). Rebekah Darragh added seven points and three steals, while Caraline Winkel added five points and six rebounds. Cristen Winkel scored five points with four steals.
Atlantic: 15 10 4 8−37
Pilgrim: 0 0 4 15−19
Atlantic City 67,
Bridgeton 22
Sanai Macon scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Vikings (1-2). Ciani Redd-Howard contributed 12 points, while Qeiajae Canty put up nine.
Nijah Tanksley scored 10 points for Bridgeton (1-1).
AC: 30 13 10 14−67
Bridgeton: 2 8 6 6−22
Buena Reg. 57,
Pennsauken Tech 25
Tatiana Shukovsky scored 19 points with 10 rebounds to lead Buena Regional (1-1). Bridget Gilliano scored 16 points along with four steals and three rebounds, while Hailey Carano put up 16 points, seven steals and two assists.
Pennsauken Tech fell to 0-2.
Pennsauken: 4 6 5 10−25
Buena: 17 8 20 12−57
Oakcrest 59,
Cape May Tech 23
Oakcrest’s Ionyonia Alves scored 22 points to lead the team. Also for the Falcons (2-0) was Nay Nay Clark with 15 points and Kiki Hinton with 14.
Emily Pascieri scored 14 points for Cape May Tech (0-2).
Oakcrest: 6 12 13 26−59
CMT: 8 5 5 4−23
Wildwood 62,
Clayton 24
Maddie McCracken scored 18 points to lead the Warriors (2-0), while Imene Fathi put up 13 points.
Wildwood: 16 11 18 17−62
Clayton: 1 8 10 5−24
Burlington Tech 36,
Pleasantville 31
Shania Watkins had a double-double for the Greyhounds (0-2) with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Alysia Sanchez scored nine points with three steals, while Andrea Drinkard added seven rebounds and two blocks.
No further information was available for Burlington.
Burlington: 11 8 9 8−36
Pleasantville: 6 7 11 7−31
Boys basketball
Lower Cape Regional 60,
Cedar Creek 48
Martin Angelov scored a game-high 30 points to help the Caper Tigers improve to 2-0. Pat Moore scored 12 points, while Dave Dorm added 10.
Cedar Creek’s Nazir Coursey scored 10 points, while Kareem Tinsley and Isaiah Vazquez added nine apiece. The Pirates fell to 1-1.
LCM: 14 12 14 20−60
Cedar: 13 12 10 13−48
Pennsauken Tech 68,
Buena Reg. 38
Rob Kinlaw scored 15 points to lead the Chiefs (0-2). Nazir Williams added seven points.
Buena: 10 6 14 8−38
Pennsauken: 9 30 12 17−68
St. Augustine Prep 90,
Egg Harbor Twp. 54
St. Augustine Prep improved to 2-0 while the Eagles fell to 2-1. No further information was available.
Woodstown 59,
Oakcrest 33
Nissim Respes scored 14 points for the Falcons (0-2), while Travion Gray scored five points.
Darren Wildermuth scored 10 points for Woodstown who improved to 1-1.
Woodstown: 9 18 16 16−59
Oakcrest: 9 4 8 12−33
Holy Spirit 53,
Absegami 27
Jake LaMonaca scored 13 points for the Spartans, who improved to 2-1. Christian Kalinowski scored nine points and Joe Pontari added three.
The Braves fell to 1-1.
Clayton 96,
Wildwood 71
Justin Mills scored 20 points for the Warriors (0-1), while Kyshon Weldon scored 19. Tyler Tomlin added 18 points.
Clayton improved to 2-0.
Atlantic City 70,
Bridgeton 51
Joe Persiano scored 12 points for the Vikings (1-1). Zair Montague added eight points.
D’Ondre Fentress scored 16 points to lead Bridgeton (1-2).
Bridgeton: 16 10 13 12−51
AC: 9 21 19 21−70
Bowling
Boys
Hammonton 4, ACIT 0 : H: James Colasurdo (243, 575); Robert Feriozzi (193, 534) A: Asa McCarty (157, 426); Gavin Henry (151, 419)
Girls
ACIT 4, Hammonton 0 : A: Brianna Palmer (156, 440); Madison Krug (145, 400) H: Francesca Jacobs (157, 420); Ashlynne Scardino (125, 349)
Girls swimming
Vineland 120,
OLMA 50
At Vineland YMCA, meters
200 Medley Relay—V (Giavanna Lupi, Germaine Smart, Alaina Merighi, Angelina Mainiero) 2:15.78; 200 Freestyle—Carli Hullihen V 2:34.58; 200 IM—Merighi V 2:49.16; 50 Freestyle—Lupi V 28.42; 100 Butterfly—Nikki Carpenter O 1:16.17; 100 Freestyle—Hullihen V 1:10.58; 400 Freestyle—Merighi V 5:00.54; 200 Freestyle Relay—V (Mainiero, Smart, Delaney Fisher, Hullihen) 2:08.98; 100 Backstroke—Lupi V 1:08.86; 100 Breaststroke—Smart V 1:28.06; 400 Freestyle Relay—V (Merighi, Hullihen, Fisher, Lupi) 4:37.37.
Records—Vineland 2-1.
