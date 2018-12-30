The Atlantic County Institute of Technology girls basketball team beat Oakcrest 47-36 Saturday in the George Betz Memorial Bracket championship game at the Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood. Jakyra Williams led the Red Hawks (5-0) with 13 points and had six rebounds, and Grace Spear had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Also for ACIT, Cea’anai Jackson had eight points and 10 rebounds, and Kayla Sykes added five points and 10 rebounds. Other scorers were Juliana Montero (6) and Nyasia Grant (4). ACIT had a 47-27 edge in rebounds.
For Oakcrest (4-2), Nay Nay Clark led with 12 points and five steals, Ionyonia Alves had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Kiki Hinton had 10 points and six rebounds. Nicolette Curcio had four points.
ACIT: 15 14 4 14−47
Oakckest: 7 7 13 9−36
BOARDWALK BASKETBALL CLASSIC
LOWER CAPE MAY REG. 35,
ST. HUBERTS (Pa.) 30
Ashley Jackson scored 17 points and had nine rebounds for Lower (2-7) in a Michelle Tarbotton-Rucci consolation game. Other scorers for the Caper Tigers were Annabella Halbruner (7), Lindsay Holden (6), Alyssa Wagner (3) and Molly McGuigan (2). Cassidy Ruk led St. Huberts with 13 points. Other scorers were Sarah Spaeth (4), MacKenzie Pugh (4), Alexa May (2), Emma McNamee (2), Katie Hartigan (2), Sarah Hartigan (2) and Payton Pugh (1).
St. Huberts: 8 6 8 8−30
Lower Cape May Regional: 4 11 8 12−35
NEWARK ACADEMY 32,
BUENA REGIONAL 27
Hailey Carano scored 11 points for Buena (2-4) in a Kate Anzelone Memorial consolation game. Bridgette Gilliano and Tatianna Shukovsky each five points. Imani Draper had four points and 10 rebounds and Mya Williams had two points. For Newark Academy, Sam Keller and Ivy Bethea scored 12 and 10 points, respectively. Other scorers were Molly Feldman (4), Kate Fishbone (2) and Kyra Hermans (1).
Buena Regional: 7 7 5 8−27
Newark Academy: 7 13 6 6−32
Indoor track
Egg Harbor Township boys track and field: EHT’s Josh Cohen won the pole vault with a height of 13 feet, 6 inches at the Ocean Breeze Holiday Classic in Staten Island, New York.
Also for the Eagles, Anthony Vazquez was second in the 55-meter hurdles in 7.82 seconds. The foursome of Vernon Swain, Marcus Wood, Justin Chung and Vazquez took second in the shuttle hurdles in 33.85. The team of Amir Brock, Trey Henry, Luis Rivera Terell and Gobi Thurairajah was second in the sprint medley relay in 3:40.79.
Henry was fifth in the 55 dash in 6.75, and Mike Carfagno was sixth in the shot put (46-10).
— Press staff reports
