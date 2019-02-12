Oakcrest High School’s girls basketball team beat Holy Spirit 55-50 on Tuesday.
Ionyonia Alves led the Falcons with 23 points and 15 rebounds. She also scored her 1,000th career point in the win.
Kiki Hinton added 14 points, and Nicolette Curcio added eight. Nephtalie Dorce and Nay Nay Clark scored five apiece.
For Holy Spirit, Zhyana Young led with 17 points. Syria Bass had 10, and Jules Lynch had 11. Other scorers were Sophia Pasquale (7) and Paige Sofield (3).
Holy Spirit: 8 14 11 17−50
Oakcrest: 12 12 14 17−55
No. 3 Mainland Reg. 50,
Cedar Creek 33
Kylee Watson scored 17 for Mainland. Claudia Mairone added nine, and Kaitlyn Boggs added eight. Lil Schoen and Camryn Dirkes had seven apiece. Taylor Dalzell had two.
Jezlyn Cross scored 12 for Cedar Creek. Trina Deveney added 11. Tay Tay Parker had five. Other scorers were Gabbie Luko (3) and Abby Gunnels (2).
Mainland: 12 11 14 13−50
Cedar Creek: 5 5 10 13−33
No. 2 Glouc. Catholic 66,
Wildwood 39
Emily Leonhardt scored 15 for Gloucester Catholic (18-3). Azana Baines had 14, and Lynzie Eggers added 13. Other scorers were Jada Williams (9), Mycala Carney (7), Ella VanDine (2), Angelina Barrera (2), Natalia Barrera (2) and Kate Cordery (2).
Maddie McCracken led Wildwood with 18 points. Jenna Hans added 10. Imene Fathi had eight, and Torence Gallo had three.
Wildwood: 9 9 5 16−39
Gloucester: 17 16 22 11−66
Atlantic Christian 45,
Calvary Academy 31
Sydney Pearson had 13 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for Atlantic Christian. Rebekah Darragh added nine points, and Olivia Chapman added eight. Other scorers were Cristen Winkel (7), Caraline Winkel (6) and Shelby Einwechter (2).
Krystal Perez scored 11 for Calvary. Jess Boyer and Rebecca Arleth scored eight and seven, respectively. Ally Jenkins had three, and Jasmine Velasco had two.
Atlantic: 18 9 9 9−45
Calvary: 8 10 6 7−31
Boys basketball
Gloucester Catholic 70,
Wildwood 68 (2OT)
Conor Regan scored 34 for Gloucester Catholic. Ryan Roney added 18. Other scorers were Trevon Jackson (7), Ryan Pierman (5), Mike Racobaldo (4) and Ben Gerardi (2).
Tyler Tomlin had 36 points for Wildwood. Will Long and Max McGrath added 15 apiece, and Seamus Fynes had two.
Wildwood: 14 18 10 10 6 10−68
Gloucester: 11 13 11 17 6 12−70
Atlantic Christian 80,
Calvary Academy 49
Cole Johnson scored 17 for Atlantic Christian (16-8). Ben Noble had 13, and Elijah Chapman had 10. Landon Shivers and Daniel Roland added nine apiece.
Other scorers were Mark Rosie (7), Spencer Breunig (6), Aaron Glancey (4), Francis Johnson (3) and Jake O’Brien (2).
Calvary: 15 11 9 14−49
Atlantic: 15 30 19 16−80
