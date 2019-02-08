Lower Cape May Regional High School’s girls basketball team beat Holy Spirit 53-47 on Friday.
Ashley Jackson led the way with 19 points for the Tigers. She also scored her 1,000th career point.
Winter Farve added 11 for Lower Cape May, and Lindsay Holden had nine. Annabella Halbrunner and Molly McGuigan scored six apiece. Helena Roesing had two.
Zhyana Young led Holy Spirit with 15 points. Julianna Lynch had 13, and Paige Sofield added nine. Other scorers were Syria Bass (4), Sophia Pasquale (4) and Melody Pugliese (2).
LMCR: 6 14 24 9−53
HS: 13 9 11 14−47
Barnegat 43,
Pinelands Reg. 31
Jada Baker scored 19 points for host Barnegat (12-10) and had eight rebounds and three blocks. Sydney Boyer and Nikki Lozito added seven points apiece and other scorers were Kya Joseph (6) and Kaya Foy (4).
Bridget Dudas led Pinelands (9-12) with 19 points. Others were Katie McGrotty (5), Sunni DiElmo (3), D’Anna Capriotti (2) and Calyn Conway (2).
Pinelands: 11 2 5 13−31
Barnegat: 4 13 16 10−43
Absegami 43,
Cedar Creek 34
Jackie Fortis and Haleigh Shafer scored 10 and nine points, respectively, for host Absegami. Gianna Hafner, Liz Picardi and Victoria Clark added eight points apiece.
For Cedar Creek, Trina Deveney and Tay Tay Parker scored 12 apiece.
Cedar Creek: 13 5 7 9−34
Absegami: 15 4 9 15−43
Middle Twp. 52,
Cape May Tech 34
Kira Sides led Middle Township with 16 points. Kate Herlihy added 10. Maddie Barber and Aubrey Hunter had eight apiece. Other scorers were Victoria London (5), Sophia Terenik (3), and Brianna Robinson (2).
Emily Pasceri scored 14 for Cape May Tech. Liza Pellini and Kennedy Campbell added 12 and eight, respectively.
CMT: 2 8 8 16−34
MT: 24 11 10 7−52
No. 9 Ocean City 52,
Oakcrest 34
Danielle Donoghue scored 16 for Ocean City (15-4). Abbey Fenton added 12, and Lauren Mirsky had 10. Other scorers were Tori Rolls (8), Molly Hoffman (2), Delaney Lappin (2) and Stephanie Carey (1).
Ionyonia Alves scored 20 for Oakcrest (13-7). Nephtalie Dorce and Kiki Hinton added three apiece. Nay Nay Clark had six, and Nicolette Curcio had two.
Ocean City: 5 13 17 17−52
Oakcrest: 14 2 7 11−34
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 52,
Pleasantville 18
Ava Casale scored 16 points to lead visiting OLMA (13-7) and Sydney Prescott had 14. Other scorers were Olivia Fiocchi (7), Nina Cecanecchio (3), Violet BiFulco (2), Jenna Ryan (2), Caroline Bernhardt (2), Maggie McMahon (2), Anissa Serafine (2) and Gianna Patitucci (2).
For Pleasantville (0-21), Shania Watkins led with nine points, while Elyeis Sanchez added five and Amoni Ridgeway had four.
OLMA: 12 13 19 8−52
Pleasantville: 3 5 3 7−18
Wildwood Catholic 64,
St. Joseph 9
Marianna Papazoglou scored 18 for Wildwood Catholic (19-3). Kimmy Casiello and Lauren McCallion had eight apiece. Jiana Fields added nine. Other scorers were Gabby Turco (7), Alyia Gray-Rivera (5), Lynasia Harris (4) and Shaniya Mann (3).
Geena Tartaglia scored five for St. Joseph, and Katie Dayton had four.
WWC: 33 14 8 9−64
SJ: 2 0 7 0−9
Wildwood 54,
Glassboro 24
Maddie McCracken had 14 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and five steals for Wildwood (17-4). Imene Fathi added 13 points, and Laila Rios added six. Other scorers were Jenna Hans (5), Leah Benichou (5), Emily Little (4), Ava Troiano (5), Torence Gallo (2) and Gabby Keoughan (1).
Glassboro fell to 9-9. No other information was available.
Wildwood: 14 9 12 19−54
Glassboro: 6 5 4 7−24
From Thursday
Southern Reg. 42,
Brick Twp. 25
Sam Del Rio had 17 points, six steals and three assists for Southern (12-9). Kaela Curtin had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Sarah Lally added eight points. Taylor Tancredi and Molly Ciliberto scored four and two, respectively.
Angelina Jones scored 11 for Brick (7-14). Lauren Washco had six, and Sonja Andersen had four. Emma Carpino and Danielle Christ scored two apiece.
Brick: 7 7 7 4−25
Southern: 9 16 11 6−42
From Thursday
Hammonton 50,
Cumberland Reg. 32
Jada Thompson scored 24 for Hammonton (11-8). Khristina Washington scored nine. Alyssa Caporale and Marisa Passarella scored six apiece. Remy Smith had three, and Nikki Raup had two.
Jenna Gardner scored 13 for Cumberland (1-18). Taleah Robinson added 10. Other scorers were Aniah Hitchens (6), A. Cooper (2) and Kaeleigh Anderson (1).
Hammonton: 17 9 18 6−50
Cumberland: 7 6 8 11−32
