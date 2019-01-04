The Atlantic Christian School boys basketball team beat Kings Christian 75-55 at home Friday.
Daniel Roland led Atlantic Christian (6-5) with 18 points. Cole Johnson had 17 points, five assists and four steals.
Landon Shivers had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Other scorers were Francis Johnson (11), Ben Noble (8), Elijah Chapman (6), Aaron Glancey (4), Spencer Breunig (2) and Mark Rosie (1).
Devin Bennett scored 29 points for Kings Christian (3-6). Brandon Stafford had 22. JT Henderon had three, and Caleb Maignon had one.
AC: 18 13 28 16−75
KC: 12 11 15 17−55
Seagull Classic
at Holy Spirit High School
Elizabeth 52,
Southern Regional 33
Jessiah West had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Elizabeth (7-0). DJ Watkins had 16 points, and Abdul Shanunu had nine. Other scorers were Jordan Price (6), Omar Batts (4) and Brenden Kelly (3).
Cole Markley led Southern (2-7) with 10 points. Ben Ridgeway had eight, and Jay Silva had seven. Other scorers were Alex Manno (2), Luke Infurna (3), Johnny Tilton (2) and Vinne Deck (1).
Elizabeth: 16 13 12 11−52
Southern: 3 13 8 9−33
Other games
Pleasantville 90,
Buena Reg. 47
The Greyhounds’ Sahmir Jones scored a game-high 28 points, while Jacob Valeus added 14 points. Isir McFadden, Sam Growalt and Elijah Jones each scored eight points for Pleasantville (5-3).
Alejandro Rosado (6), Lattrell Townsend (6), Corey Crawford (4), Doug Hoskins (4), Mohamed Torre (3) and Michee Valeus (1) also scored.
For the Chiefs (0-4), Chad Bertonazzi scored a team-leading 15 points, while Andrew Slade added 10 points. Nazir Williams (8), Robert Kinlaw (7), Jeremiah Lamar (3), Donte Cola (2) and Anthony Tantalione (2) also scored.
Pleasantville: 29 30 19 12− 90
Buena Reg. 15 13 7 12− 47
From Thursday
Clayton 99,
Wildwood 93
Will Long scored 32 points with eight rebounds and four assists for the Warriors (2-4). Tyler Tomlin added 17 points and 12 assists while Diante Miles had 16 points and four rebounds. Max McGrath scored 14 points and put up nine rebounds with three assists. Also for Wildwood was Greg Mitchell (2), Andrew Zielinski (6) and Karl Brown (6).
Justin Mills scored 29 points for Clayton with six rebounds and two assists.
Clayton: 24 22 27 26−99
Wildwood: 17 27 22 27−93
Girls basketball
Buena Reg. 49,
Pleasantville 27
Bridgette Gilliano led the Chiefs (3-5) with 20 points. Hailey Carano had 11, and Tanya Shukovsky had nine. Other scorers were Krissy Mosentoff (5) and Imani Draper (4)
The Greyhounds’ Shania Watkins led with nine points, while Elyeis Sanchez scored seven points. Shakiya Smith (5), Andrea Drinkard (3) and Najah Carry (3) also scored for Pleasantville (0-7).
Buena Reg.: 14 19 16 0− 49
Pleasantville: 2 7 6 12− 27
Kings Christian 50,
Atlantic Christian 32
Alyssa and Aleigha Gangemi each scored 17 points for Kings Christian.
Kyra Wright had eight, and Jenna Nelson had five.
Annie Panagatopolous added three.
Cristen Winkel led Atlantic Christian with 10 points, four assists and four blocks. Sydney Pearson had nine points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
Other scorers were Caraline Winkel (7), Shelby Einwechter (3), Emily Kelley (2) and Olivia Chapman (1).
KC: 26 4 12 8−50
AC: 6 4 8 14−32
From Thursday
Wildwood 61,
Clayton 26
Maddie McCracken led all scorers with 26 points for visiting Wildwood (7-1).
Leah Benichou and Jenna Hans added nine and eight points, respectively, and other scorers were Imene Fathi (6), Torence Gallo (6), Ava Troiano (4) and Gabby Keoughan (2).
For Clayton (2-5), Rahzirah Blocker scored nine points and Jasmine White had seven.
Other Clayton scorers were Victoria Copeland (3), Amanda Green (3), Jillian Cox (2), Emily Pilitowski (1) and Caitlin Prior (1).
Wildwood: 14 7 21 19−61
Clayton: 2 5 9 10−26
