Ashley Jackson scored a game-high 35 points to lead Lower Cape May Regional in a 63-41 victory against Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League girls basketball game Friday. Winter Farve scored 11 for the Caper-Tigers, Lindsay Holden had nine and Annabella Halbrunner added four. Lower improved to 7-11.
Oakcrest’s Ionyonia Alves scored 22 points and had 13 rebounds. Nay Nay Clark scored eight points with six rebounds and four steals, and Nephtalie Dorce added six points. Kiki Hinton (3), and Chi Chi Ibeawuchi (2) also scored for the Falcons, who fell to 12-6.
Oak: 11 7 12 11−41
Lower: 13 10 20 20−63
Middle Twp. 32,
No. 11 Wildwood 29
Kira Sides scored 17 for Middle Township (14-4). Aubrey Hunter had six, and Victoria London had four. Other scorers were Kate Herlihy (3) and Maddie Barber (2).
Maddie McCracken scored 11 for 11th-ranked Wildwood (14-4). Leah Benichou added nine. Jenna Hands had seven, and Gabby Keoughan had two.
Middle: 9 7 9 7−32
Wildwood: 11 0 11 7−29
No. 3 Mainland Reg. 53,
Absegami 24
Kylee Watson scored 19 points for Mainland, the No. 3 team in The Press Elite 11. Kaitlyn Boggs scored 10 points, and Madison Hafetz added nine. Claudia Mairone (6), Lauren Toner (5) and Taylor Dalzell (4) also scored for the Mustangs, who improved to 16-2.
Absegami’s Haleigh Schafer scored eight points, and Isabella Picardi added six. Gianna Hafner (5), Nay Nay Clark (4) and Jackie Fortis (2) also scored for the Braves (8-7).
Mainland: 15 12 10 16−53
Absegami: 8 5 2 9−24
No. 10 ACIT 56,
Egg Harbor Twp. 32
Jakyra Williams scored 16 points with 15 rebounds for ACIT (14-3), the No. 10 team in The Press Elite 11. Grace Speer scored 15 points with five rebounds. Nyasia Grant (8), Kayla Sykes (7) and Cea’Anai Jackson (6) also scored.
Egg Harbor Township’s Natasha Iqbal scored nine points to lead. Lauren Baxter added eight and Madison Israel scored seven. The Eagles fell to 8-10.
EHT: 10 2 10 9−32
ACIT: 11 25 8 12−56
Atlantic Christian 58,
Cumberland Chrisitan 28
Olivia Chapman scored 12 points with eight rebounds, six steals and two assists for Atlantic Christian (10-8). Cristen Winkel added nine points, seven assists, two rebounds and two steals and Rebekah Darragh scored eight points with four rebounds and three assists. Shelby Einwecheter scored six points and had seven rebounds and four steals. Caraline WInkel (5), Chloe Vogel (5), Emily Kelley (3) and Kami DeNick (2) also scored for the Cougars.
Holly Probasco scored 12 points to lead Cumberland Christian and Destiny Riley added 10.
Atlantic: 21 19 10 8−58
Cumberland: 2 7 6 13−28
From Thursday:
No. 9 Ocean City 40,
Holy Spirit 23
Danielle Donoghue scored 16 for Ocean City (12-4). Molly Hoffmann added eight. Other scorers were Savanna Holt (5), Emma Finnegan (4), Abbey Fenton (3), Lauren Mirsky (2) and Tori Rolls (2).
Paige Sofield scored five for Holy Spirit (4-14). Zhyana Young added four. Syria Bass and Sophia Pasquale had two and one, respectively.
No additional information was available.
OC: 9 6 10 15−23
HS: 3 4 7 9−23
Hammonton 63,
Deptford Twp. 53 OT
Sara Peretti had 36 for Hammonton (10-7). Jada Thompson added 18. Other scorers were Khristina Washington (7), Alyssa Caporale (2) and Marisa Passarella (2).
Katie Morrison had 16 for Deptford (10-7). Tamarah Lowber had 13, and Leah Giles had 11. Other scorers were Angelina Schilling (5), Mahgonay Collins (4), Janazha Clinton (3) and Alexandra Tatem (1).
Deptford: 8 9 20 16 0−53
Hammonton: 13 14 12 17 10−63
No. 1 Manchester Twp. 63,
Barnegat 35
Destiny Adams had 15 points for top-ranked Manchester (18-2). Dakota Adams had 10, and Leilani Correa had nine. Serenity Anderson, Amyah Bray, Morgan Brustman and Myah Hourigan had three apiece. Other scorers were Kemari Reynolds (9) and Nahkaleigh Hayes-Jones (8).
Jada Baker and Ashley Pringle each had eight points for Barnegat (11-9). Nikki Lozito and Kya Joseph added six apiece. Kaya Foy had five, and Isabel Guiro had two.
Barnegat: 9 2 9 15−35
Manchester: 17 15 26 5−63
Pinelands Reg. 55,
Pt. Pleasant Borough 48
D’Anna Capriotti had 14 points for Pinelands (7-11). Bridget Dudas had 13, and Sunni DiElmo had 11. Other scorers were Katie McGrotty (8), Alyssa Vitiello (4), Skylar Callahan (3) and Calyn Conway (2).
Allie Delaney scored 17 for Point Pleasant Borough (6-11). Riley Sexton and Morgan Woods had eight apiece. Annalise Albarano added seven. Other scorers were Lila Shaver (4) and Megan Feehan (4).
PR: 11 15 12 17−55
PPB: 7 9 12 20−48
Toms River North 54,
Southern Reg. 36
Jenna Paul scored 28 for Toms River North (14-3). Brielle Bisogno added 14. Other scorers were Georgia Pissott (5), Kristina Johnson (4) and Sydney Howell (3).
Jacqueline Ward had 15 for Southern (10-8). Sam Del Rio had 11, and Kaela Curtin had seven. Jordan Frangipani and Taylor Tancredi scored two and one, respectively.
SR: 12 11 7 6−36
TRN: 12 13 16 13−54
