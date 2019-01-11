Egg Harbor Township’s Sierra Hegh scored a game-high 26 points including seven 3-pointers with 10 rebounds to help defeat Vineland 61-45 in a Cape-Atlantic League girls basketball game on Friday.
Lauren Baxter scored 19 points for the Eagles (7-3) while Mackenzie Mahana added seven points. Madison Isreal scored five points and Natasha Iqbal put up four.
Briel Herbert scored 20 points to lead Vineland (6-1). Madison Ratliff (10), Nai’Aijah Ball (7), Kaliyah Byrd (6) and Chakyra Moss (2) also scored for the Fighting Clan.
EHT: 12 15 17 17−61
Vineland: 6 7 16 16−45
No. 7 Mainland Reg. 60,
Holy Spirit 15
Kylee Watson scored 18 points to lead Mainland (10-2), the No. 7 team in The Press Elite 11. Lauren Toner and Lila Schoen scored nine points apiece for the Mustangs while Claudia Mairone put up six points.
Camryn Dirkes (4), Jillian Gatley (2), Kaitlyn Boggs (2) and Lauren Toner (2) also scored.
Holy Spirit’s Paige Sofield scored six points and Julianna Lynch had five. Zhyana Young added four points for the Spartans (1-9).
Mainland: 13 20 11 16−60
Spirit: 2 2 8 5−17
Palmyra 56,
Bridgeton 51
Scotti Walker scored 15 points to lead Bridgeton (5-6), while Nijah Tanksley put up 13 points. Mikayla Thompson-Young scored 11 points and Tatyana Chandler and Jada Edwards added five points each. Kierra Dredden added two points for the Bulldogs.
Elizabeth Shover scored 19 points for Palmyra who improved to 6-4.
Palmyra: 14 18 15 9−56
Bridgeton: 12 16 10 13−51
ACIT 62,
Woodstown 32
Kayla Sykes scored 19 points including three 3-pointers with five rebounds to lead the undefeated Red Hawks (9-0).
Cea’anai Jackson scored 16 points and had 14 rebounds, while Nyasia Grant put up 12 points and five rebounds. Julianna Montero scored six points with five assists and Grace Speer added five points.
Rylie Fulmer (7), Katie Dailyda and Rachel Biro (4) scored for Woodstown.
ACIT: 16 17 16 7−62
Woodstown: 4 7 8 13−32
Barnegat 46,
Point Pleasant Boro 32
Jada Baker scored 15 points with 18 rebounds and four steals for the Bengals (6-6). Kya Joseph scored 16 points and had five rebounds and two steals. Sydney Boyer and Nikki Lozito added four points apiece. Isabel Guiro scored one point and had three steals and one assist.
Allie Delaney and Lila Shaver scored 11 apiece for Point Pleasant (3-7).
Barnegat: 13 12 6 15−46
Point: 10 8 8 6−32
Lacey Twp. 51,
Pinelands Reg. 37
Cayli Biele scored 18 points including four 3-pointers for Lacey (6-5) along with Allie Toth who also put up 18. Karlie Buxton, Hayley Ocskasy and Brianna Scott scored five points apiece.
Pinelands fell to 3-7.
Lacey: 16 5 13 17−51
Pinelands: 10 5 11 11−37
Cape May Tech 45,
St. Joseph 15
Liza Pellini scored 23 points with eight rebounds and four steals to lead Cape May Tech (3-7) along with Emily Pasceri who scored 10 points with two rebounds.
Isabella Schmucker put up four points while Delaney Larkin, Leah Williams, Kennedy Campbell and Alex Wilder added two points apiece.
St. Joseph’s Geena Tartaglia scored eight points. Brielle Hutch scored four points and Katie Dayton added three points. The Wildcats fell to 0-9.
CMT: 11 20 6 8−45
St. Joe: 5 6 4 0−15
Millville 37,
Cumberland Reg. 34
The Thunderbolts improved to 3-7 while Cumberland fell to 0-9. No further information was available.
From Thursday
Hammonton 46,
Delsea Reg. 32
Sara Peretti and Jada Thompson scored 12 points apiece to lead the Blue Devils (5-3). Marissa Passarella added nine points and Khristina Washington put up seven points. Alyssa Caporale, Paige Souder and Remy Smith added two points each.
Hammonton: 10 9 20 7−46
Delsea: 9 8 7 8−32
Southern Reg. 48,
Manalapan 36
Kaela Curtin had a double-double for the Rams (5-5) with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.
Jacqueline Ward added 15 points, four rebounds, five assists and four steals while Sam Del Rio put up 10 points and four rebounds.
Molly Ciliberto (4), Jordan Frangipani and Taylor Tancredi (2) also scored for Southern.
Caryln Deaver scored 15 points to lead Manalapan, who fell to 3-6.
Southern: 13 17 12 6−48
Manalapan: 9 5 15 9−36
