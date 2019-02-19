The Oakcrest High School girls basketball team beat Vineland 79-58 in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Tuesday.
The Falcons improved to 16-9. They are third in the CAL National Division.
For Oakcrest, Ionyonia Alves led the way with 31 points and 25 rebounds. Nay Nay Clark had 13 points and six assists. Kiki Hinton had 11 points, six assists and three steals. Amya Stanley scored 13 points. Other scorers were Nephtalie Dorce (9) and Jasmine LeClair.
Briel Herbert scored 29 for Vineland (11-11). Mikeyla Rivera had eight, Jinelys Alvarez six. Other scorers were Kaliyah Byrd (5), Chakyra Mass (4), Madison Ratliff (3) and Nai’aijah Ball (3).
Oakcrest: 29 19 16 15−79
Away: 13 8 20 17−58
Absegami 46,
Millville 41
Haleigh Shafer led Absegami with 16 points.
Gianna Hafner had nine and Jackie Fortis eight. Victoria Clarke added seven.
Tanazha Ford scored 17 points for Millville. Aaniyah Street added eight.
Absegami: 5 12 9 20−46
Millville: 14 3 17 7−41
Cape May Tech 33,
Buena Reg. 22
The Caper Tigers’ Liza Pellini scored 15 points.
Isabella Schmucker added six and Delaney Larkin had five. Emily Pasceri (4) and Kennedy Campbell (3) also scored for CMT (9-14).
The Chiefs’ Kristina Mosentoff scored nine. Hailey Carano added eight. Imani Draper (2), Jessica Perella (2) and Barbara Mobley (1) also scored for Buena (10-13).
Buena: 1 6 5 10−22
Cape May Tech: 11 12 2 8− 33
Doane Academy 59,
Atlantic Christian 47
Ernsvith St. Joste led Doane Academy with 24 points, and NyDaisa Henley added 23. Diana Fine and Tomi Olvwaseum added two. Ariana Clue scored eight.
Cristel Winkel scored a career-high 17 for Atlantic Christian (11-11). Chloe Vogel had 10, and Olivia Chapman added eight. Other scorers were Sydney Pearson (5), Rebekah Darragh (3), Caraline Winkel (2) and Shelby Einwechter (2).
Atlantic: 5 13 14 15−47
Doane: 11 16 21 11−59
Hammonton 49,
Woodstown 22
Jada Thompson scored 20 for Hammonton (14-9).
Khristina Washington had 10, and Marisa Passarella had nine. Alyssa Caporale and Paige Souder added four apiece. Remy Smith scored two.
Charlie Baldwin had seven points for Woodstown (6-16). Katie Dailyda had six, and Chloe Cuzzupe added three. Riley Fulmer, Leah Gibson and Emma DiPatri had two apiece.
Hammonton: 9 11 18 11−49
Woodstown: 3 8 9 2−22
Lower Cape May Reg. 47,
Cedar Creek 37
Lindsay Holden and Winter Farve scored 16 apiece for Lower Cape May.
Annabella Halbruner added eight, and Gabi Grey had five. Helena Roesing added two.
Trina Deveney led Cedar Creek with 25 points. Jezlyn Cross added six. Tay Tay Parker and Ashley Nicolicchia had two apiece. Gabbie Luko and Abby Gunnels each had one.
LCMR: 12 9 9 17−47
CC: 10 6 8 13−37
Hunterdon Central 45,
Southern Reg. 35
The Rams’ Kaela Curtin scored 16 points.
Sam Del Rio added 10, and Jacqueline Ward had five.
Alex Mattner and Jordan Frangipani each scored two for Southern (12-13).
Danielle Cornetta scored 11 for the Red Devils (14-10).
Boys basketball
Atlantic City 55,
Holy Spirit 49
Zaire Montague scored 13 for Atlantic City.
Julio Sanchez and Jayden Jones had nine apiece. Corey Yeoman and Stephen Byard each added six. Other scorers for the Vikings were Zion Teague (4), Stephan Frederick (4), Nassan Blakeley (2) and Tenq Chapman (2).
Jack Rovillard scored 15 for Holy Spirit. Jack LaMonaca had 13, and Santino Georgio had nine. Joe Glenn added six. Other scorers were Henry Rovillard (4) and Christian Kalinowski (2).
AC: 7 11 21 6−55
HS: 8 10 17 14−49
Audubon 54,
Barnegat 47
The Green Wave improved to 10-15.
The Bengals fell to 11-13.
Manalapan 64,
Southern Reg. 43
Blake Henis scored 18 for Manalapan (5-18).
Ryan Knorr added 17, and Ryan Szatkowski had 12. Nick Cusumano added 10. Dan Kamen (2) and Ryan Lazar (1) also scored.
Cole Markley and Jay Silva scored 11 apiece for Southern (8-15). Vinnie Deck added nine, and Alex Manno had five. Other scorers were Will Devane (3) and Ben Ridgeway (2).
Manapalan: 14 16 14 20−64
Southern: 12 7 14 10−43
Middle Twp. 57,
Bridgeton 56
Marcus Pierce scored 23 for Middle Township.
Matt Marino had 16, and TJ Harris had 15. Other scorers were Mike Sgrignioli (6), Miles Sapp (2), J. Camacho (2), Drew Harris (2) and AJ Baez (1).
Jabril Bowman and Ryan Williams scored 21 apiece for Bridgeton.
Lee Brown had six, and Tyrone Chandler had five. Other scorers were Antonio Sydnor (2) and Ladarian Armstead (1).
Middle: 18 17 16 16−57
Bridgeton: 13 9 20 14−56
Oakcrest 48,
ACIT 32
Tayvion Gray scored 14 for Oakcrest. AJ Reaves had 12, and Darrien DeJean had seven. Angel Casanova and CJ Hamler scored five apiece. Other scorers were Nissim Respes (3) and Michael O’Brien (2).
Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann scored 16 for ACIT. Tom Jost and Mac Cesar added six and five, respectively. Jamaine Davenport had four, and Dawon Brown had one.
The game was played for the Top of the Flock trophy. Oakcrest is 5-1 in the series.
Oakcrest: 8 14 20 6−48
ACIT: 13 3 7 9−32
Salem 78,
Cumberland 62
The Colts’ Antonio Gil scored a game-high 19 points. Sadique Powell added 14 and Chris Strawn had 11. Ronald Smith (9), Miles Timmons (3), Houston Bryant (2), Safiyy Mills (2) and Joshua Scurry (2) also scored for Cumberland (4-21).
The Rams’ Jamael Bundy scored 18. Gage Ausland added 16, and Juan Jordan had 10 for Salem (18-7).
Cumberland: 7 13 23 19− 62
Salem: 24 12 19 23− 78
Vineland 82,
Egg Harbor Twp. 69
The Fighting Clan’s Austin Shaw led with 13 points. Isaiah Blakely and Kollin Fleeks each added four. Conrad Jackson III (3) and Anthony Davis (2) also scored for Vineland (12-9).
The Eagles fell to 11-14.
