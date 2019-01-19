The Holy Spirit girls basketball team earned its second win of the season with a 31-21 victory over Collingswood in a non-conference game Saturday afternoon.
Holy Spirit outscored Collingswood 16-5 in the fourth quarter.
The Spartans’ Zhyana Young led with 18 points, and Paige Sofield added five, Syria Bass four. Sophia Pasquale and Melody Pugliese each scored two for Holy Spirit.
Bobbi O’Neill led Collingswood (10-3) with eight points.
Holy Spirit: 5 6 4 16− 31
Collingswood: 6 4 6 5− 21
Wildwood Catholic 57,
Pemberton 39
Marianna Papazoglou scored 20 points and Gabby Turco added 16 to lead the Crusaders in the Tamara L. Davis Showcase at Pemberton. Lauren McCallion scored nine, while
Alyia Gray-Rivera and Jiana Fields each added four.
Kimmy Casiello (2) and Lynasia Harris (2) also scored as Wildwood Catholic improved to 12-2.
Pemberton: 7 8 13 11− 39
Wildwood Cath.: 12 14 25 6− 57
Delran 35,
Buena 31
The Chiefs’ Bridget Gilliano and Hailey Carano each scored a team-leading 10 points. Kristina Mosentoff added six points, Tatiana Shukovsky five for Buena (4-10).
Kiersten Kennedy led with 10 points for the B ears (4-9).
Delran: 8 9 8 10− 35
Buena: 4 9 7 11− 31
From Friday
Atlantic City 67,
Vineland 57
The Vikings’ Savannah Robertson scored 17 points, including four 3-pointers, and Ciani Redd-Howard added 16, Qeiajae Canty 13. Shakiyah Hasan (6), Madison Brestle (5) and Naysha Suarez (2) also scored for Atlantic City (7-3).
The Fighting Clans’ Briel Herbert scored a game-high 22 and Nai Aijah Ball added 14, including two 3-pointers. Mikeyla Rivera (13), Madison Ratliff (4), Chakyra Moss (3) and Kaliyah Byrd (1) for Vineland (8-3).
Vineland: 9 20 12 16− 57
Atlantic City: 9 14 22 22− 57
Lakewood 45,
Pleasantville 22
The Greyhounds’ Shania Watkins and Llexis Keith each scored five. Andrea Drinkard and Shikaya Smith each added four points, Elycia Sanchez two. Pleasantville fell to 0-14.
Aysha Diawara led with 15 for Lakewood (4-12).
Lakewood: 15 8 12 10− 45
Pleasantville: 7 4 8 3− 22
Ocean City 50,
Egg Harbor 14
The Red Raiders’ Emma Finnegan scored a game-high 13 points and Danielle Donoghue scored nine. Savanna Holt and Abbey Fenton each added eight. Delaney Lappin (4), Molly Hoffman (3), Tori Rolls (2), Marlee Brestle (2) and Lauren Mirsky (1) also scored for Ocean City (9-3).
Sierra Hegh scored five and Mackenzie Mahana added four for the Eagles (8-6). Ariyana Davis (3) and Natasha Iqbal (2) also scored.
Ocean City:19 15 13 3− 50
Egg Harbor: 2 5 5 2−14
Hammonton 59,
Triton 21
The Blue Devils’ Sara Peretti led with 24 points and Jada Thompson added 15. Alyssa Caporale (9), Khristina Washington (8) and Paige Souder (3) also scored for Hammonton (7-5).
Hammonton: 21 14 16 8− 59
Triton: 7 7 1 6− 21
Boys basketball
Box Out Cancer Classic at Millville
Southern 46,
Collingswood 31
The Rams’ Vinnie Deck scored 13 points with five steals, three rebounds and three assists. Cole Markley scored nine points with two rebounds and two assists. Jay Silva added nine points with five rebounds and one block. ‘
Alex Manno and Cole Robinson each scored six points and Johnny Tilton added two, Ben Ridgway one for Southern (5-9).
Mekhi Bassett and James Patterson each scored seven for Collingswood (3-12).
Southern: 6 10 11 13− 46
Collingswood: 12 3 10 6− 31
Other games
Wildwood 57,
Jenkintown (PA) 48
The Warriors’Tyler Tomlin scored a game-high 19 points with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Will Long added 17 points, including three 3-pointers, with four rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Seamus Fynes scored nine points and Diante Miles added six. Ethan Bruke, Joely Robins and Karl Brown each scored two for Wildwood (3-10).
Wildwood: 10 12 13 22− 57
Jenkintown: 11 14 13 10− 48
Sterling 80,
Bridgeton 58
The Bulldogs’ Ryan Williams led with 14 points and Tyrone Chandler added nine. D’ondre Fentress scored seven and Domitrius Mosley scored two for Bridgeton (6-7)
Williams and Fentress each made one 3-point shot.
Noah Syer scored a game-high 29 for Sterling (4-9).
Bridgeton: 17 9 20 12− 58
Sterling: 17 21 21 21− 80
From Friday
Mainland 67,
Jenkintown 42
The Mustangs’ Tommy Zanaras led with 18 points, including one 3-pointer. Jake cook added 14, including two 3-point shots, Angelo Barron scored 12. Joe Massari (6), Tommy Travaligni (4), Jaquan Mace (3), Luke Mazur (3), Tony Tamanini (3) and Nana Osuniyi (2) also scored for Mainland (10-4).
Mainland: 13 20 20 14− 67
Jenkintown: 9 9 14 10− 42
Hammonton 62,
Triton 43
The Blue Devils’
Ryan Barts scored 12 and Kameron Watkins scored 11. Ethan Mays and Nick Lenhert each added 10., Chris Torres nine and Lewis Martinez six. Isreal Reyes (4) also scored for Hammonton (2-10).
Ya’Vorey Smart led Triton (2-9) with 15 points.
The score by quarter was unavailable for this game.
Girls swimming
From Friday
Atlantic City 137,
Bensalem 31
At Atlantic City, meters
200 Medley Relay— AC (Megan Fox, Kristina Lam, Cass Scott, Sara Tran) 3:52; 200 Freestyle—Madelyn Fox AC 2:17.59; 200 IM—Fauve Haney AC 2:47.75; 50 Freestyle—Tran AC 29.717; 100 Butterfly—Haney AC 1:17.72; 100 Freestyle—Megan Fox AC 1:02.45; 500 Freestyle— Tran AC 5:04.33; 200 Freestyle Relay—AC (Kara Graybill, Haney, Scott, Madelyn Fox) 2:05.67; 100 Backstroke—Megan Fox AC 1:12.19; 100 Breaststroke—Iam AC 1:16.51; 400 Freestyle Relay—AC (Madelyn Fox, Haney, Megan Fox, Tran) 4:36.56..
Records—AC 4-3.
Boys swimming
Atlantic City 113,
Bensalem (PA) 57
At Atlantic City, meters
200 Medley Relay—AC (John Hayes, Dustin Nguyen, Luke Iannelli Jake Cahill) 2:06.46; 200 Freestyle—Nguyen AC 4:11.32; 200 IM—Andrew Henery B 2:10.92; 50 Freestyle—Cahill AC 27.62; 100 Butterfly—Ben Iannelli AC 1:13.79; 100 Freestyle—Luke Iannelli AC 1:03.54; 500 Freestyle—Henery B 4:40.91; 200 Freestyle Relay— AC (Nguyen, Cahill, Jonah Mason, Luke Iannelli) 1:54.88; 100 Backstroke—Hayes AC 1:09.65; 100 Breaststroke—Nguyen AC 1:17.57; 400 Freestyle Relay—AC (Cass, Hayes, Luke Iannelli, Dustin Nguyen) 4:11.32
Records—AC 5-4.
