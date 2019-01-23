Ionyonia Alves scored 18 points with 18 rebounds to lead Oakcrest High School in a 50-45 victory against Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League girls basketball game Wednesday.
Absegami went up 19-17 at the half when they were outscored by Oakcrest 23-11 in the third quarter. Nay Nay Clark had 10 points for the Falcons (10-3), and Nephtalie Dorce and Kiki Hinton had eight apiece.
Haleigh Schafer had 15 points for Absegami, and Liz Picardi had 13.
Oakcrest: 13 4 23 10−50
Absegami: 9 10 11 15−45
Buena Reg. 38,
Cape May Tech 21
Bridget Gilliano scored 18 points for Buena Regional, and Tanya Shukovsky added 14. Hailey Carano scored four and Imani Draper had two for the Chiefs, who improved to 5-10.
Cape May Tech’s Liza Pellini scored seven to lead, and Emily Pasceri had five. Kennedy Campbell (4), Leah Williams (2) and Delaney Larkin (3) also scored for the Hawks (4-10).
Buena: 12 14 4 8−38
CMT: 1 5 7 8−21
Ocean City 61,
Cedar Creek 25
Emma Finnegan scored 13 points for Ocean City (10-3). Savanna Holt and Marin Panito had nine apiece. Other scorers were Molly Hoffman (5), Danielle Donoghue (6), Abbey Fenton (4), Lauren Mirsky (6), Marlee Brestle (3) and Tori Rolls (2).
Jezlyn Cross had 12 points for Cedar Creek (3-11). Tay Tay Parker had five, and Trina Deveney had six. Abby Gunnels had two.
OC: 18 12 15 16−61
CC: 7 4 3 11−25
From Tuesday
Cedar Creek 47,
Camden Tech 35
Trina Deveney had 19 points for Cedar Creek (3-10). Gabbie Luko had nine, and Tay Tay Parker had eight. Other scorers were Jezlyn Cross (4), Abby Gunnels (3), Juliet Duverglas (3) and Ana Cintron (1).
Carleigh Galasso scored a team-high 12 points for Camden Tech (3-10). Brianna Parkhill had nine, and Chance Daniels had six. Other scorers were Joy Caulk (4), Beyoncé Knight (2) and Jade Robinson (2).
Camden: 6 12 10 7−35
Cedar: 21 11 8 7−47
Donovan Catholic 39,
Barnegat 28
Kya Jospeh scored eight points with five rebounds and one assist for Barnegat (8-8). Jada Baker scored four points with 13 rebounds, and Sydney Boyer had four points, five rebounds and two assists. Nikki Lozito (3), Isabel Guiro (4) and Kaya Foy (5) also scored for the Bengals.
Jordyn Keating scored a game-high 13 points to lead Donovan Catholic (12-3). Jayda Kearney scored 11 points with six rebounds. Also for Donovan Catholic was Karolina Jaruseviciute (4), Paige Slaves (9) and Nalah Tinsley (2).
Donovan: 7 10 14 8−39
Barnegat: 8 9 4 5−28
Toms River East 56,
Southern Regional 41
Nicole Platten scored 17 points for Toms River East (9-4). Adriana Hart and Kamryn Lister scored 12 apiece. Jordyn Madigan had nine, and Emily Maire had six.
Jacqueline Ward had 12 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Rams (7-7). Sam Del Rio had 10 points, and Kaela Curtin had eight points and six rebounds. Other scorers were Jordan Frangipani (8) and Taylor Tancredi (3).
TRE: 9 22 10 15−56
SR: 7 9 18 7−41
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.