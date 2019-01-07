Atlantic County Institute of Technology senior Kayla Sykes reached the 1,000-point scoring plateau Monday as the unbeaten Red Hawks beat visiting Cedar Creek 66-46 in a Cape-Atlantic League inter-division game.
Sykes needed three points to reach 1,000, and she hit a 3-pointer from the left side at the end of the first quarter to reach it. She scored 14 points and now has 1,011 points.
Sykes is the second ACIT basketball player to reach the milestone. Yasmeen Nelson, a 2016 graduate, was the first to do it.
“The whole place erupted when she got it,” ACIT girls basketball coach Jason Vander Ryk said of Sykes’ achievement. “The crowd was hoping she could get it (last) Thursday against Egg Harbor Township, but she came up a little short (scoring 12 points in a 45-32 win). Everyone in the gym (Monday) knew about it, and they were waiting the whole quarter. She had two or three 3-pointers go in and out, so it was a relief when she got it.”
Jakyra Williams and Julianna Montero each scored 15 points for the Red Hawks (7-0), and Cea’anai Jackson had 14 points. Williams had 13 rebounds and Jackson had eight rebounds.
For Cedar Creek (2-6), Trina Deveney led with 24 points, while Tay Tay Parker scored eight points and Ashley Nicolicchia had five.
Cedar Creek: 8 4 12 22−46
ACIT: 11 16 17 22−66
Wildwood Catholic 60,
Lower Cape May Reg. 35
Marianna Papazoglou scored 24 points for Wildwood Catholic (8-2) including four 3-pointers. Lauren McCallion added 15 points. Aliyah Gray-Rivera (6), Kimmy Casiello (2), Gabby Turco (7) Shanyia Mann (3), Xiomara Walker (1) and Jiana Fields (2) also scored for the Crusaders.
Lower Cape May’s Ashley Jackson scored 22 points including eight free throws, while Annabella Halbrunner had six points. Lindsay Holden put up three points while Gabby Grey and Molly McGuigan scored two points each.
WWC: 23 8 11 18−60
Lower: 7 11 9 8−35
Absegami 50,
Buena Reg. 31
Liz Picardi and Haleigh Schafer scored 16 points each for the Braves (5-2). Jackie Fortis added nine points while Victoria Clarke put up six points and 10 rebounds.
Tonya Shukousky scored a team-high 14 points for Buena (2-6).
Absegami: 12 9 13 16−50
Buena: 8 2 10 11−31
Millville 47,
Holy Spirit 34
Millville’s Fatimah Owens scored 15 points and Armanee DeBarry added 14 points. Sha’naja Williams (8), Tanazha Ford (6), Rianna Talley (2) and Aaniyah Street (2) also scored for the Thunderbolts (2-6).
Melody Pugliese scored 12 points for Holy Spirit. Julianna Lynch and Zhyana Young added 11 points apiece.
Spirit: 4 11 10 9−34
Millville: 11 11 17 8−47
Oakcrest 54,
Pleasantville 11
Kiki Hinton, Ionyonia Alves and Nay Nay Clark scored 13 points apiece to lead Oakcrest (6-2). Nephtalie Dorce (7), Amaya Stanley (3), Priscilla Crenny (3) and Nicollete Curcio (2) also scored the Falcons.
Pleasantville’s Shakiya Smith scored four points while Shania Watkins scored three. Andrea Drinket and Elyeis Schanez scored two points each. The Greyhounds fell to 0-7.
Pleasantville: 4 3 0 4−11
Oakcrest: 24 15 7 8−54
Vineland 50,
Our Lady of Mercy 39
Briel Herbert scored 19 points with two rebounds, three assists and six steals for the Fighting Clan (6-1). Madison Ratliff scored 10 points with six rebounds, while Nai Aijah Ball added seven points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Chakyra Moss (6), Kaliyah Byrd (4) and Mikeyla Rivera (4) also scored for Vineland.
Ava Casale scored a team-high 15 points for OLMA. Olivia Fiocchi scored nine points while Sydney Prescott added six. Caelah Palumbo (5) and Violet BiFulco (4) also scored. The Villagers fell to 6-1.
Vineland: 15 15 11 9−50
OLMA: 4 8 19 8−39
Barnegat 55,
Keyport 42
Sydney Boyer scored 12 points with 12 rebounds and three blocks for Barnegat (5-5). Kya Joseph scored 11 points and had nine rebounds while Ashley Pringle put up 11 points and four steals.
Nikki Lozito scored nine points along with four rebounds, and Jada Baker had five points with 10 rebounds and five blocks. Kaya Foy (5) and Isabel Guiro (2) also scored for the Bengals.
Keyport fell to 5-2.
Boys basketball
Cape May Tech 58,
Bridgeton 56
Josh Wright scored a game-high 28 points with nine rebounds and six steals to lead Cape May Tech (5-3). Dylan Delvecchio scored 17 points and Eddie Saddler added seven. Aiden Hofmann (4) and Devon Roach (2) also scored for the Hawks.
Bridgeton’s Vintrell Moore scored 22 points, while D’ondre Fentress scored 14 points.
CMT: 10 21 8 19− 58
Bridgeton: 13 12 16 15−56
Jackson Memorial 46,
Barnegat 34
Nicholas Revello scored 12 points for Barnegat (2-5) and Sean Morris added nine points. Brendan Revello put up five points, while Jared Krey and Brian Finucan added four points apiece.
Micah Wallace scored 11 points to lead Jackson Memorial (5-4).
Barnegat: 7 12 7 8−34
Jackson: 7 11 15 13−46
Vineland 58,
Oakcrest 42
D.J. Campbell scored 26 points for Vineland (4-2). Raymond Diggs added nine points while Anthony Davis put up 15. Conrad Jackson (2), Austin Shaw (4) and Kollin Fleeks (2) also scored for the Fighting Clan.
Oakcrest’s A.J. Reeves scored 10 points along with 10 rebounds and two steals. Tayvion Gray scored nine points and Darrell Curtis added seven. Also for the Falcons was Mike O’Brien (5), Nissim Respes (5) and Collin Veltri (2).
Oakcrest: 11 7 12 12−42
Vineland: 8 20 16 14−58
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.