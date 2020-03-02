The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team, ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, beat visiting Highland Regional 49-25 Monday in a South Jersey Group III first-round game.
The top-seeded Mustangs (19-6) went up 22-8 in the first half. Kaitlyn Boggs scored 11 of her game-high 15 points in the first half. Kylee Watson had 10 points, and Madison Hafetz hit three 3-pointers for nine points.
Mainland hosts the winner between eighth-seeded Delsea Regional and No. 9 Winslow Township on Wednesday in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal game.
Also scoring for Mainland: Cadence Fitzgerald (6), Lila Schoen (3), Cassie Sher (2), Mckenna Pontari (2) and Olivia Leap (2).
For No. 16 Highland (6-19), Emily Leary led with 13 points and Hope Goodwine added seven.
Highland:1 7 10 7−25
Mainland: 9 13 19 8−49
(2) Ocean City 37,
(15) Moorestown 18
The second-seeded Red Raiders (19-8) outscored visiting Moorestown 11-2 in the first quarter. Delaney Lappin led O.C. with 12 points, Emma Finnegan scored eight points and Abbey Fenton and Megan Crawford had six apiece. Avery Jackson had three points and Ayanna Morton had two.
Ocean City hosts the winner between seventh-seeded Cherry Hill West and No. 10 Seneca in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal.
Kerry O’Sullivan scored five points for the 15th-seeded Quakers (6-21).
Moorestown: 2 7 5 4−18
Ocean City: 11 9 8 9−37
South Jersey Group I
(2) Wildwood 53,
(15) Gateway Reg. 18
The second-seeded Warriors (22-5) took a 30-3 first-quarter lead. Jenna Hans led Wildwood with 19 points and nine steals. Imene Fathi scored 14 points, and Winter Favre had nine points and four steals. Leah Benichou added five points, and Maya Benichou had four points and four steals. Gabby Keoughan had two points.
Wildwood hosts the winner between No. 7 Pennsville and 10th-seeded Pitman in a South Jersey Group I quarterfinal on Wednesday.
For Gateway (10-17), Maddy Reed scored nine points and Emma DeMaise had seven.
Gateway: 3 0 8 7−18
Wildwood: 30 8 8 7−53
(6) Woodstown 30,
(11) Buena Reg. 23
Riley Fulmer scored 11 points for sixth-seeded Woodstown (21-6), and Charlie Baldwin and Daisy Baldwin added eight and six points, respectively.
The Wolverines play the winner between third-seeded Palmyra and No. 14 Penns Grove on Wednesday in a quarterfinal.
Bridgette Gilliano scored 10 points for 11th-seeded Buena (12-15). Hailey Carano added six points, Jessica Perella scored four and Krissy Masentoff had three.
Buena: 0 9 6 8−23
Woodstown: 9 8 2 11−30
Boys basketball
South Jersey Group III
(3) Westamp. Tech 59,
(14) Pinelands 36
Avery Anderson and Tristen Guillouette scored 12 points apiece for third-seeded Westampton Tech (17-9) and Tyrese Myrick had 11.
Westampton hosts sixth-seeded Ocean City, which defeated No. 11 Deptford 79-66, in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal.
For 14th-seeded Pinelands (5-18), Josh Kline and Ryan Skeie scored 14 and 12 points, respectively. Rian O’Rourke added seven points and Darren Barreau had three.
Pinelands: 2 4 10 20−36
Westam. Tech:5 13 16 25−59
