In a 24-point performance, Claudia Mairone set a program record for most 3-pointers in a game with eight to lead Mainland Regional High School girls basketball to a 69-32 win over Oakcrest on Wednesday.
Her eight 3s topped the previous record of six, set three times in 2001, 2002, and 2014 by Shaune McLaughlin and Emily Dalessio. The team also set a new record with 10 total 3s in the game.
Kylee Watson finished with 17 points, and Camryn Dirkes had nine.
Other scorers for Mainland were Madison Hafetz (7), Lauren Toner (3), Lila Schoen (3), Boggs (2), Taylor Dalzell (2), Sher (1) and Fitzgerald (1).
Ionyonia Alves finished with 14 points for the Falcons (2-1), and Nay Nay Clark had 12. Kiki Hilton and Nephtalie Dorce had three apiece.
Mainland: 16 14 21 18−69
Oakcrest: 4 11 10 7−32
Vineland 60,
Camden Tech 38
Mikeyla Rivera scored 14 for the Fighting Clan (2-1), while Briel Herbert and Nai Aijah Ball added 13 apiece. Kaliyah Byrd (10), Chakyra Moss (4), Madison Ratliff (3) and Madison Coit (3) also scored for Vineland.
Chase Daniels scored 14 points for Camden Tech (1-2).
Vineland: 17 15 16 12−60
Camden: 4 12 11 11−38
Atlantic City 44,
Egg Harbor Twp. 33
Atlantic City’s Qeiajae County scored 12 points, while Sanai Macon put up 11. Also for the Vikings (2-2) were Savannah Robertson (10), Cornysha Davis (5), Ciani Redd-Howard (4) and Madison Brestle (2).
Lauren Baxter scored a team-high 12 for the Eagles (2-1). Sierra Hegh (7), Natasha Izbal (6), Madison Israel (4) and Mackenzie Mahara (4) also scored.
AC: 7 12 11 12−12
EHT: 11 14 4 4−33
Atlantic Tech 46,
Millville 45
Jakyra Williams had 13 points to help ACIT (3-0) defeat Millville for the first time in program history. Kayla Sykes added six points, including two free throws with seven seconds left in regulation to put the team up 46-42. Nyasia Grant had 10 points, and Julianna Montero had nine points, four assists and two steals. Other scorers were Grace Steer (5), and Cea’anai Jackson (2).
Shanajah Williams had nine points for the Thunderbolts (0-2). Armanee Debarry had nine, and Tanazha Ford had seven. Other scorers were Thobe Baldasarre (6), Ailyn Perez (6), Fatimah Owens (4), Riana Talley (2) and Aaniyah Street (2).
Cedar Creek 32,
Holy Spirit 31
Trina Deveney scored a game-high 23 points to lead Cedar Creek. Gabbie Luko had six points for the Pirates, while Tay-Tay Paker scored two points and Ana Cintron had one.
Holy Spirit’s Julianna Lynch scored 10 points. Also for the Spartans was Zhyana Young (8), Melody Pugliese (7), Paige Sofield (4) and Sophia Pasquale (2).
Cedar: 10 8 5 9−32
Spirit: 14 3 7 7−31
Absegami 41,
Lower Cape May 34
Haleigh Schafer had 14 points for the Braves (2-1). Victoria Clark had 12, and Liz Picardi had nine. Other scorers were Jackie Fortis (4) and Gianna Hagner (2).
Ashley Jackson had 14 points for the Caper Tigers (1-2). Annabella Halbruner had 13. Lindsay Holden had five, and Helena Roesing had two.
L: 12 2 9 11−34
A: 14 9 13 5−41
From Tuesday
Toms River East 40,
Southern Regional 32
Kamryn Lister and Jordyn Madigan each scored 13 points for Toms River East (1-1). Sydney Lorentzen had six.
Kaela Curtin had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Rams (0-2), leading the team in both categories. Jacqueline War had nine points and six rebounds. Sam Del Rio had nine points, three rebounds and two assists.
SR: 8 12 5 5−32
TRE: 11 5 19 5−40
Donovan Catholic 47,
Barnegat 27
Jordyn Keating finished with a game-high 12 points for Donovan Catholic (2-0). Victoria and Alexandra Gelosi each had nine, and Karolina Jaruseviciute scored five.
Kya Joseph led the Bengals (1-1) with 11 points. Sydney Boyer had eight, and Jada Baker had four.
B: 5 2 7 13−27
D: 14 6 17 10−47
Boys basketball
Mainland 62,
Oakcrest 31
Tommy Zanaras had 19 points for the Mustangs. Luke Mazur finished with 11, and Jake Cooke finished with 10.
AJ Reaves had nine points, four rebounds and a steal for the Falcons (0-3). Michael O’Brian had six points, seven rebounds and an assist. Darrell Curtis had six points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
O: 7 7 10 7−31
M: 20 20 14 8−62
From Tuesday
Toms River East 65,
Southern Reg. 49
Cole Markley led the Rams (0-2) with a game-high 22 points, while teammates Johnny Tilton scored six points and Cole Robinson and Jay Silva each added five points. Will Devane had a team-leading two assists.
Ryan Goodall scored 18 points while Mikey Goodal scored 13 points and Josh Nicol added 10 points for Toms River East (2-1).
Southern Reg. 14 7 10 18– 49
Toms River East 19 14 13 19– 65
Pinelands Regional 49,
Manchester Township 28
Andrew Schulz led the Wildcats (2-0) with 25 points in the win. Anthony Diaz had nine, and Luke Wiatrowski had four.
Pruitt and Hasselbauer led Manchester Township with six points apiece. Josh Glenn had five.
P: 11 15 14 9−49
M: 9 7 1 11−28
