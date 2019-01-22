Maddie McCracken recorded a triple-double as she scored 20 points to go with 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Wildwood High School girls basketball team defeated Cape May Tech 67-24 in a nonconference game Tuesday.
McCracken also had six steals.
Leah Benichou added 13 points with four rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Warriors (11-2).
Wildwood’s Jenna Hans scored nine points with three rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals. Imene Fathi added nine points with five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals.
Fathi made three 3-point shots, and Benichou made two 3s.
Ava Troiano (6), Emily Little (4), Laila Rios (2), Torence Gallo (2) and Gabby Keoughan (2) also scored for Wildwood.
The Hawks’ Emily Pasceri scored a team-leading 11 points.
Liza Pellini scored six, and Kennedy Campbell added five, Alex Wilder scored two for CMT (4-9). Pasceri made three 3-pointers.
Wildwood: 12 23 19 13− 67
Cape May Tech: 2 4 11 7− 24
Millville 41,
Egg Harbor Twp. 22
Aaniyah Street scored 16 points to lead Millville (4-10), and Fatimah Owens added 15. Sha’naja Williams added eight, and Phoebe Baldasarri had two.
Egg Harbor Township’s Lauren Baxter scored 10.
Mackenzie Mahana (2), Natasha Iqbal (4), Jayla Perdomo (3) and Sierra Hegh (3) also scored for the Eagles, who fell to 8-7.
Williamstown 55,
Holy Spirit 51
The Spartans’ Paige Sofield scored a team-leading 15 points, including two 3-pointers, and Zhyana Young added 12.
Sophia Pasquale scored eight, and Syria Bass added eight. Julianna Lynch (5) and Melody Pugliese (2) also scored for Holy Spirit (2-12).
Abigail Sampona scored 16 for the Braves (10-3).
Williamstown: 17 13 11 14− 55
Holy Spirit: 1 15 16 19− 51
Manchester 71,
Pinelands 27
The Wildcats’ Bridget Dudas scored a team-leading 10 points and D’Anna Capriotti added six. Alyssa Breese (4), Katie McGrotty (3), Alyssa Vitiello (2) and Sunni DiElmo (2) also scored for Pinelands (5-9).
Leilani Correa led Manchester (13-2) with 17 points.
Pinelands: 8 7 4 8− 27
Manchester: 10 28 12 20−71
Hammonton 55,
Gloucester Tech 32
Hammonton’s Khristina Washington scored 23 points to lead, and Jada Thompson added 14.
Sara Peretti scored 12 and Marissa Passarella had six for the Blue Devils (8-5).
Hannah Sheffield scored eight points for Gloucester Tech, and Grace McCunney had six. Gloucester fell to 6-7.
Hammonton: 22 8 18 7−55
Gloucester: 12 8 5 7−32
Lacey 54,
Jackson Liberty 41
The Lions improved to 8-7, while Jackson Liberty fell to 8-8.
No further information was available.
Jack. Liberty: 2 8 13 18− 41
Lacey: 11 16 15 12− 54
Delsea 40,
Cumberland 27
The Colts fell to 0-13, while the Crusaders improved to 4-10.
No further information was available.
Boys basketball
Atlantic City 73,
ACIT 43
The Vikings’ Stephen Byard scored a game-high 21 points.
Jayden Jones added 14, Zion Teague 13.
Teriq Chapman (7), Julio Sanchez (4), Zaire Montague (4), Stephan Fredericks (4), Corey Yeomans (2), Kiraah Palms (2) and Courtney Griffin (2) also scored for Atlantic City (3-8).
James Waugh led the Red Hawks with 19 points. Nerdine Rahman added 12, Mac Cesar six. Dylan Countouris (3), Laquan Banks (2) and Jermaine Davenport (1) also scored for ACIT (3-10).
Atlantic City: 16 13 21 23− 73
ACIT: 11 8 6 18− 43
Pinelands Reg. 73,
Manchester Twp. 50
Andrew Schulz scored a game-high 29 with nine rebounds and five assists to lead Pinelands.
Anthony Diaz added 18 points with eight assists, and Luke Wiatrowski scored 16 points with four rebounds. Garrett Brown (2), Ryan Skeie (6) and Josh Kline (2) also scored for the Wildcats, who improved to 9-3.
Manchester: 15 7 17 11−50
Pinelands: 20 26 13 14−73
Delsea 73,
Cumberland 33
The Colts’ Antonio Gil cored a team-leading 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
Sadique Powell and Jamere Muschette each scored six and made one 3-point shot apiece. Ronald Smith (4), Chris Strawn (3), Safiyy Mills (2) and Josh Scurry (1) also scored for Cumberland (2-13).
Javon Gordon scored a game-high 27 for the Crusaders (8-6).
Cumberland: 6 10 12 5− 33
Delsea: 17 21 19 16− 73
Southern Reg. 65,
Toms River East 62
Cole Markley scored 17 points with five rebounds and two steals for the Rams (6-9), and Vinnie Deck had 13 points, three rebounds and two steals.
Jay Silva added 10 points and six rebounds, Alex Manno scored nine points with nine rebounds, and Joe Infurna added nine points with a rebound. Will Devane (5) and Johnny Tilton (2) also scored.
Mikey Goodall scored 24 to lead Toms River East (6-7). Josh Nicol added 13.
Southern: 9 15 19 22−62
TRE: 10 13 20 19−62
Donovan Catholic 41,
Barnegat 39
The Bengals’ Brendan Revello led with 13 points and Nicholas Revello added 11, Sean Morris 10.
Tyler Quinn (3) and Jaxon Baker (2) also scored for Barnegat (5-9).
Brendan Revello and Nicholas Revello each made two 3-pointers.
Jaden Anthony scored 17 for Donovan Catholic (8-6).
Barnegat: 7 8 16 8− 39
Donovan Cath.: 8 5 13 15− 41
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.