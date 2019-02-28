Maddie McCracken scored 27 points as the Wildwood High School girls basketball team beat visiting Gloucester City 51-32 Thursday in a South Jersey Group I quarterfinal game. Wildwood (20-8), the top seed, trailed 4-3 after eight minutes, but outscored Gloucester 33-16 in the middle quarters to go up 36-20.
Imene Fathi scored 11 points for the Warriors, and Jenna Hans added seven and Leah Benichou had six. Gloucester scorers were Ariana Davis (9), Kim King (8), Chelsea Baumiller (7), Chloe Bennett (5), Meghan Ferry (2) and Crystal Johnson (2). The Lions fell to 12-14.
Wildwood hosts fifth-seeded Schalick or No. 13 Woodbury on Saturday in a South Jersey Group I semifinal game.
Gloucester: 4 6 10 13−32
Wildwood: 3 12 21 15−51
S.j. Group III quarterfinals
(2) Ocean City 50,
(7) Lacey Twp. 34
Ocean City, the No. 2 seed and ranked eighth in The Press Elite 11, went up 17-4 in the first quarter. Danielle Donoghue led the host Red Raiders (22-6) with 17 points, and Emma Finnegan and Savannah Holt scored eight apiece. Others were Delaney Lappin (6), Stephanie Carey (5), Lauren Mirsky (4) and Tori Rolls (2).
Ocean City hosts third-seeded Toms River East (20-7) on Saturday in a South Jersey Group III semfinal game. T.R. East topped No. 6 Toms River South 53-37 Thursday in another quarterfinal.
For Lacey Township (10-15), Allie Toth scored 15 points and Hayley Ocskasy added 12. Also scoring were Karlie Buxton (3), Brianna Scott (3) and Nicole Coraggio (2).
Lacey Twp.: 4 7 10 13−34
Ocean City: 17 8 16 9−50
National Christian Schools Athletic Association
National Tournament
Shenandoah Valley Christian 62,
Atlantic Christian 54
Sydney Pearson led Atlantic Christian (12-13) with 20 points and 18 rebounds in the tournament game in Mount Vernon, Ohio. Cristen Winkel had 13 points, six assists and four steals. Shelby Einwechter added seven points, and Olivia Chapman had six points, Rebekah Darragh added five points and Caraline Winkel had three points and four blocks.
Beyonce Matthew and Brookelyn Crates scored 18 and 17 points, respectively, for Shenandoah Valley.
AC: 21 12 9 12−54
SVC: 14 19 15 14−62
Mainland, Wildwood, St. Aug. advance
South Jersey Group III quarterfinals
(3) Mainland Reg. 72,
(11) Toms River East 60
Mainland’s Tommy Zanaras scored 19 points in the South Jersey Group III quarterfinal, including eight in the first quarter as the host Mustangs went up 21-15. Angelo Barron added 16, all in the final three quarters, and Jake Cook and Luke Mazur scored 15 apiece. Other scorers were JaQuan Mace (5) and Joe Massari (2).
The third-seeded Mustangs (21-7) will play No. 10 Seneca on Saturday in a South Jersey semifinal game. Seneca beat Ocean City 62-57.
For Toms River East (15-11), Mike Goodall led all scorers with 29 points and Riley Engelhard had 17. Other scorers were Ryan Goodall (11), Josh Nicol (2) and Aidan Meola (1).
TR East: 15 11 16 18−60
Mainland: 21 14 18 19−72
(5) Timber creek 61,
(4) pinelands reg. 54
S.j. Group I quarterfinals
(14) Wildwood 49,
(11) Pitman 46
Will Long scored 18 points for the visiting Warriors in the South Jersey Group I quaterfinal, and Tyler Tomlin added 12 and Max McGrath had nine. The 14th-seeded Warriors (11-16) outscored Pitman 15-8 in the fourth quarter. Seamus Fynes had six points and eight rebounds, while Andrew Zielinski and Karl Brown had two points apiece.
For Pitman (8-20), the No. 11 seed, Rob Peterson led with 18 points and Aidan Fitzpatrick had 16.
Wildwood travels to second-seeded Glassboro (23-3) on Saturday for a Group I semifinal game. Glassboro beat No. 7 Woodbury 50-47 in its quarterfinal.
Wildwood: 10 14 10 15−49
Pitman: 11 13 14 8−46
S.j. Non-Public A quarterfinals
(1) St. Augustine Prep 66,
St. Joseph (Metuchen) 59
Cole Vanderslice scored 14 points to lead top-seeded St. Augustine in the South Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinal. Andrew Delaney and Matthew Delaney had 12 apiece, while Charles Solomon and Jordan Kendricks added 11 and 10 points, respectively and Kevin Foreman had seven. The Prep (22-4) is ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11.
St. Augustine hosts fourth-seeded Camden Catholic on Saturday in an S.J. Non-Public A semifinal game.
