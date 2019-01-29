Melody Pugliese scored the game-winning basket with seven seconds left off an assist from Jules Lynch as Holy Spirit High School beat Cedar Creek 40-39 in a Cape-Atlantic League girls basketball game Tuesday.
Zhyana Young scored 15 points to lead the Spartans (4-13), and Syria Bass scored 14. Paige Sofield added eight points and Lynch had one.
Cedar Creek’s Tay Tay Parker scored 13 points and Jezlyn Cross scored 12.
Trina Deveney added 10, and Gabbie Luko and Ana Cintron scored two apiece.
Spirit: 6 11 11 12−40
Cedar: 8 6 9 14−39
Life Center Academy 69,
Atlantic Christian 28
Gabby Smalls scored 28 for Life Center.
Iris Arizona had 20, and Aliyah McFadden had 17. Breanna Wade and Kelci Jenkins had two apiece.
Shelby Einwechter scored 11 for Atlantic Christian (9-7). Sydney Pearson had 10.
Other scorers included Caraline Winkel (3), Olivia Chapman (2) and Cristen Winkel (2).
ACS: 13 4 5 6−28
LCA: 17 20 17 15−69
Oakcrest 54,
Bridgeton 49
Nephtalie Dorce scored 15 points with two rebounds for Oakcrest (12-3), and Kiki Hinton added nine points with seven rebounds.
Ionyonia Alves scored 21 points and had eight rebounds. Jasmine LeClair (2), Nay Nay Clark (2), Allison Murie (2) and Chi Chi Ibeawuchi (4) also scored for the Falcons.
Bridgeton’s Nijah Tanksley scored 13 points and Jada Edwards had 15.
The Bulldogs fell to 5-12.
Oak: 14 15 12 13−54
Bridgeton: 12 18 8 11−49
Southern Reg. 44,
Central Reg. 36
Jacqueline Ward scored 19 points with four rebounds, six assists and five steals to lead Southern (10-7). Kaela Curtin scored 12 with 10 rebounds, and Taylor Tancredi added five points and three rebounds. Alex Mattner (4), Sam Del Rio (2) and Nicole Conroy (2) also scored for the Rams.
Mercedes Corbin scored 17 for Central, and Julia Altieri added eight.
Central: 11 5 5 15−36
Southern: 10 8 11 15−44
Wrestling
Toms River South 41,
Ocean City 39
106—Justin Murray T forfeit; 113—Chris Yuro T p. Aidan Walsh :28; 120—Charley Cossaboone O p. Josh Bocchino :30; 126—Louie Williams O p. Eric Rincon 4:53; 132—Luke Cox T p. Zach Holt 3:33; 138—Tommy Oves O p. Matt Carlson 5:53; 145—Riley Cheong T tf. Joey Garcia 16-1 3:37; 152—Nick Bell O sv. Shane Gibson 1 12-9; 160—Ryan Layrock T p. Sam Williams 1:37; 170—Andrew Ganun T p. Aidan Pearce 5:08; 182—Billy Kroeger O p. Dominic Spedaliere 1:02; 195—Sam Akinlolu T forfeit; 220—Aidan Nelson O forfeit; 285—Nick Sannino O p. Dylan Applegate :46.
Girls swimming
No. 11 Southern Reg. 127,
Brick Twp. 43
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay— S (Veronica Ruoff, Hallie Gallagher, Jacquelyn Kilcommons, Abbey Mower) 2:09.74; 200 Freestyle— Kailey Matthews S 2:29.80; 200 IM— Olivia Auge S 2:32.50; 50 Freestyle— Abigail Malandro S 26.23; 100 Butterfly— Mia Amirr S 1:11.62; 100 Freestyle— Alaina Paul B 57.85; 500 Freestyle— Amanda Mology B 5:55.31; 200 Freestyle Relay— S (Summer Davis, Auge, Hannah Skimmons, Jillian Middleton) 1:50.55; 100 Backstroke— Kilcommons S 1:05.85; 100 Breaststroke— Jessica Paulilo S 1:22.44; 400 Freestyle Relay— S (Grace Sprague, Mya Pierson, Phoebe Sprague, Kaylyn Iusan) 4:07.97.
Records— S 7-2, B NA.
Indoor track & field
Holy Spirit’s Angela Bannan took third place in the girls 1,600 meters in 5 minutes, 27.99 seconds, her fastest time of the year, on Sunday at the Bennett Center. The Spartans’ boys 4x400 relay team of Devin Lee, Matt Keidat, De-Quan Johnson and Terrell Moore finished fourth in 3:39.64.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.