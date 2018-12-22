The fourth-seeded Middle Township High School girls basketball team beat fifth-seeded Mater Dei Prep 62-31 in the first round of the Score at the Shore tournament at Southern Regional High School on Saturday.
The Panthers will play top-seeded Mainland Regional High School in the semifinal round Wednesday.
Katie Herlihy scored a team-leading 17 points for Middle Township, while teammate Kira Sides added 17 points. Tori London and Kylie Graham each scored five points. Herlihy made three 3-pointers for Middle Township (4-0).
Katie Zoda score 18 points, including two 3-pointers, and teammate Jill Corcoran added five points. Liz Mauro (4), Bridget Sullivan (2) and Jaylynn Graham (2) also scored for Mater Dei.
MT: 16 16 13 17− 62
MD:7 7 7 10− 31
(6) Southern Regional 51,
(3) Holmdel 39
Jacqueline Ward led the Rams (2-0) with 27 points, four rebounds, four assists, three blocks and four steals. Kaela Curtin finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Other scorers were Jordan Frangipani (6) and Sam Del Rio (4).
Ryan Taylor scored a team-high nine points for Holmdel (0-4). Other scorers were Leah Nolan (7), Olivia Palmer (6), Carson Fontana (6), Lindsay Cannon (4), Jenna Stolker (4) and Emma Quirk (1).
S: 13 17 7 14 − 51
H: 8 5 12 14 − 39
(1) Mainland Reg. 53,
(8) Pleasantville 17
The Mustangs’ Lila Schoen scored a game-high 14 points while Kylee Watson added nine points. Camryn Dirkes scored six points while Alyssa Turner scored five points.
Cadence Fitzgerald (3), Taylor Dalzell (2), Lauren Toner (2), Amirah Giorgianni (2), Kareema Rex (2), Logan Kaufman (2) and Kelly Haines (1) also scored for the top-seeded Mustangs (5-0).
The Greyhounds’ Shania Watkins scored a team-leading eight points, while Jaylene Mendoza scored three. Elyeis Sanchez, Andrea Drinkard and IIexis Keith each scored two points for Pleasantville (0-3)
M: 25 18 4 6− 53
P: 2 3 4 8−17
(2) Lenape 50,
(7) Millville 27
Shannon Mulroy led Lenape (3-0) with 16 points, followed by Neveah Sutton with 15. Other scorers were Kianna Gosnell (6), Claire Zhang (6), Dyonna Wess (3) and Olivia Johnstone (3).
Tanazha Ford scored a team-high 11 points for Millville (0-4). Other scorers were Armanee DeBarry (4), Sha’naja Williams (3), Aaniyah Street (3), Phoebe Baldasarre (2), Fatimah Owens (2) and San’aa Doss (2).
L: 12 12 8 18 − 50
M: 6 4 5 12 − 27
Battle at the Boards Showcase
Wildwood 54,
Lower Cape May Reg. 36
The Warriors’ Maddie McCracken scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and four assists, while Imene Fathi added 11 points with two rebounds and two assists at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic Battle at the Boards Showcase in Wildwood.
Leah Benichou (9), Jenna Hans (8), Gabby Keoughan (6) and Emily Little (4) scored for Wildwood (5-0).
For the Caper Tigers (1-2), Ashley Jackson scored 19 points with seven rebounds and four assists, while teammate Annabella Halbrunner added 12 points and four rebounds. Helena Roesing (4) and Lindsay Holden (1) were the other scorers.
W: 17 10 16 11− 54
L: 8 9 7 12−36
Wildwood Catholic 46,
Clearview Reg. 44
The Crusaders’ Marianna Papazoglou scored a game-high 24 points with nine rebounds and five assists. Gabby Turco added 15 points with three rebounds. Lauren McCallion (4) and Kimmy Casiello (3) also scored for Wildwood Catholic (2-2).
Bella Steidle scored 15 points and six rebounds while Nina Freda added 14 points and five rebounds for the Pioneers. Olivia Marchei (10), Gina Rucci (4) and Paige Cianciulli (1) also scored for Clearview.
W: 11 17 0 18− 46
C: 13 9 12 10− 44
