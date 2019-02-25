The Oakcrest High School girls basketball team beat visiting Audubon 79-51 Monday in a South Jersey Group II first-round game.
Nay Nay Clark led the seventh-seeded Falcons (18-9) with 26 points eight assists and six steals.
Ionyonia Alves had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Kiki Hinton had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.
“Our records go back to 1998, and 18 wins is the most for us during that time,” Oakcrest coach Scott Meile said. “Overall we played really well tonight. We have a big challenge coming up against Manchester Township.”
Other Oakcrest scorers were Amya Stanley (10), Nephtalie Dorce (9) and Nicolette Curcio (3). For 10th-seeded Audubon, Ayasiah Maldonado led with 17 points and Quinci Bantle had 14.
Top-seeded Manchester (26-2), No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, will host the Falcons on Wednesday in a South Jersey Group II quarterfinal.
Audubon: 14 9 8 20−51
Oakcrest: 20 27 15 17−79
(5) Middle Twp. 66,
(12) PT. Pleasant Boro 36
The Panthers’ Kira Sides led with a game-high 21 points. Kate Herlihy added 17, and Aubrey Hunter had 12. Sides made three 3-point shots and Herlihy made one 3-pointer.
Maddie Barber (4), Tori London (2), Sophia Terenik (2), Paige Fox (2), Logan Thomas (2) and Brynn Bock (1) also scored for Middle (22-5).
Allie Delaney scored 14 for Point Pleasant Borough. Lila Shaver and Annalise Albanano each scored six.
Middle: 21 13 17 15− 66
Point Pleasant Borough: 9 4 12 11− 36
South Jersey Group IV first round
(5) Toms River North 82,
(12) Vineland 49
Vineland trailed 31-24 at halftime, but the fifth-seeded Mariners (20-6) pulled away in the second half.
Jenna Paul scored 34 points and had 10 rebounds for Toms River North and Brielle Bisogno added 21 points, eight assists and five steals.
North is ninth-ranked in the Elite 11.
Briel Herbert led Vineland (12-11) with 24 points, while Nai Aijah Ball had 12, Chakyra Moss added eight, Mikeyla Rivera and Desire Blake had two apiece and Aalyiah Calderon had one.
Other Toms River North scorers were Sydney Howell (9), Kristina Johnson (9), Jaclyn Benvenuto (5), Victoria Laudien (2) and Brandelyn Manna (2).
The Mariners host fourth-seeded Clearview/13th seeded Rancocas Valley on Wednesday.
Vineland: 9 15 9 16−49
Toms River North: 19 12 26 25−82
No. 4 (2) Cherokee 55,
(15) Southern Reg. 21
Cherokee, the No. 2 seed and fourth-ranked in The Press Elite 11, dominated the first half to win the first-round game.
Alexa Therien led the Chiefs (23-4) with 13 points, while Kennedy Wilburn added nine and Katie Fricker had eight. Kaela Curtin scored 11 for Southern (12-15).
Other scorers were Sam Del Rio (4), Jacqueline Ward (4), Jordan Frangipani (1) and Kacey Kubarewicz (1).
Also scoring for Cherokee were Ava Therien (6), CJ Apistar (5), Katie McKeffrey (3), Nicole DiLullo (2), Lauren Fowler (2), Alyssa Gerdes (2) and Christianna McFadden (1).
The Chiefs host seventh-seeded Atlantic City or No. 10 Jackson Memorial on Wednesday in the second round.
Southern: 1 4 8 8−21
Cherokee: 14 15 12 14−55
No. 6 (1) Lenape 81,
(16) Egg Harbor Township 38
Top-seeded Lenape (24-3), ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11, outscored EHT 20-8 in the first quarter and continued to pull away.
Nevaeh Sutton scored 16 points for the Indians.
Shannon Mulroy added 13, and Olivia Johnstone and Regan King had 12 apiece. Jayla Perdomo scored 12 points for 16th-seeded EHT (11-13).
Lauren Baxter had nine points and Natasha Iqbal had eight.
Other Eagles scorers were Ariyana Davis (3), Madison Israel (2), Mackenzie Mahana (2) and Kierstyn Zinckgraf (2).
Other scorers for Lenape were Kiana Gosnell (9), Claire Zhang (8), Caitlin Keifner (3), Jess Chen (2), Lauren Dickson (2), Sandy Grabowski (2) and Dyonna Wess (2).
Lenape will host either ninth-seeded Hammonton/eighth-seeded ACIT on Wednesday in an a sectonal quarterfinal game.
Egg Harbor Twp. 8 10 11 9−38
Lenape: 20 27 17 17−81
