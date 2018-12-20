The Oakcrest High School girls basketball team beat Penns Grove 47-18 in a non-league game Thursday.
Ionyonia Alves led the host Falcons (3-1) with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Nay Nay Clark added nine points and Kiki Hinton had seven.
Makiah Ransome had six points for Penns Grove.
PG: 2 4 6 4−18
Oakcrest: 22 9 14 2−47
Wildwood Catholic 58,
Pleasantville 10
Marianna Papazoglou and Gabby Turco scored 18 and 17 points, respectively, for visiting Wildwood Catholic (2-2). Other scorers were Aliyah Gray-Rivera (6), Lauren McCallion (6), Riley Kane (5), Adrianna Gray-Rivera (2), Leona Macrina (2) and Julia Belansen (2). Shania Watkins had eight points for Pleasantville (0-3) and Jaylene Mendoza had two.
WC: 28 13 11 6−58
Pleasantville: 0 3 0 7−10
Middle Township 58,
St. Joseph 8
Kira Sides led the Panthers (3-0) with 29 points. Kate Herlihy finished with 10, andBrynn Bock had five. Other scorers for Middle Township were Logan Thomas (4), Maddie Barber (2), Aubrey Hunter (2), Sophia Terenik (2), Lauren Nelson (2) and Michaela Graham (2).
Geena Tartaglia led the Wildcats with four points. Karlee Middleman and Brielle Hutchinson had two apiece.
M: 2 0 4 2−8
S: 24 16 14 4−58
Pinelands Reg. 45,
Lakewood 19
Katie McGrotty led the Wildcats (1-2) with 12 points. Alyssa Vitiello had eight, and D’Anna Capriotti had four. Other scorers were Calyn Conway (2) and Skylar Callahan (2).
Taina Medina led the Piners (0-4) with 7 points. Other scorers were Jessica Rivera (5), Aysha Diawara (4) and Melissa Esteves (3).
P: 5 17 15 8−45
L: 7 5 3 4−19
Boys basketball
Brick Memorial 50,
Southern Reg. 44
Matthew Bernstein led visiting Brick Memorial (3-0) with 19 points and Nick Manson added 14.
Vinnie Deck topped Southern (0-3) with 17 points and six rebounds. Cole Markley had eight points and six rebounds. Other Rams scorers were Will Devane (7), Joe Infurna (6), Cole Robinson (3) and Johnny Tilton (3). Other scorers for Brick were Kyle McMahon (9), Nic Dominguez (5) and Brandon Thomas.
Brick Mem.: 16 11 13 10−50
Southern: 11 10 11 12−44
Pinelands Reg. 50,
Lakewood 39
Andrew Schulz led Pinelands with 27 points in the win, and Anthony Diaz had 15. Other scorers were Luke Wiatrowski (4), Bartlett (3) and Arpit Gainder (1).
Ryan Savoy led Lakewood 19 points. Omari Barksdale had 11. Other scorers were Harris (4), Junior Bravo (3) and Zymere Calhoun (2).
L: 8 15 12 4−39
P: 16 13 6 15−50
From Wednesday
Millville 50,
ACIT 43
Eddie Jamison scored 17 points to lead the Thunderbolts (3-1). Rynell Lawrence put up 16 points while Little John Green added eight. Aundrey Gren (6), Randy Butler (2) and Solomon DeShields (1) also scored.
ACIT’s James Waugh scored a game-high 27 points with 5 assists. Nurrdin Abdul-Rahmann added eight while Jared Armitage put up six points with six rebounds. Laquan Banks scored had two points. The Red Hawks fell to 0-4.
ACIT: 8 16 10 9−43
Millville: 3 7 21 19−50
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.