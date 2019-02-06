Nephtalie Dorce scored a game-high 20 points to lead Oakcrest High School in a 47-40 victory against Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League girls basketball game on Wednseday.
Ionyonia Alves scored 15 points for the Falcons (13-6), and Nicolette Curcio added two points. Nay Nay Clark and Kiki Hinton scored five points apiece.
Despite the loss, Cedar Creek’s Trina Deveney scored 11 points and reached her 1,000th career point. Jezlyn Cross added nine for the Pirates (7-13), and Ashley Nicolichia scored seven. Abby Gunnels (5), Tay Tay Parker (2) and Gabbie Luko (6) also scored.
Cedar: 8 12 19 8−40
Oak: 8 12 19 8−47
Wildwood Catholic 83,
Pleasantville 20
Wildwood Catholic’s Marianna Papazoglou scored a game-high 18 points, and Gabby Turco added 14. Alyia Gray-Rivera scored 12, Lauren McCallion had eight and Jiana Fields scored five. Kimmy Casiello (3), Xiomara Walker (3), Lynacia Harris (2), Shaniya Mann (3), Adrianna Gray Rivera (4), Leona Macrina (4), Julia Belansen (2), Sami Andress (3) and Caitlin Beaulieu (2) also scored for the Crusaders. Wildwood Catholic improved to 18-3.
Amoni Ridgeway scored nine points to lead Pleasantville (0-19). Also for the Greyhounds was Shakiya Smith (6), Shania Watkins (3), Elycia Sanchez (1) and Gabby Vargas (1).
WWC: 29 23 16 15−83
Pleasantville: 4 6 8 2−20
ACIT 66,
Atlantic Christian 54
Ce’anai Jackson scored 21 points to lead ACIT (15-3), and Kayla Sykes scored 16. Julianna Montero had 10, Jakyra Williams scored seven and Nyasia Grant added six. Grace Speel (4) and Javonna Williams (2) also scored for the Red Hawks.
Atlantic Christian’s Sydney Pearson scored 17 points with eight rebounds, two steals and one block, and Cristen Winkel added 12 points, five assists and two rebounds. Shelby Einwechter (8), Rebekah Darragh (7), Olivia Chapman (5) and Caroline Winkel also scored. The Cougas fell to 10-10.
Atlantic: 13 10 6 16−54
ACIT: 17 19 14 16−66
Boys basketball
Ocean City 67,
Absegami 43
Ocean City’s Donovan Graham scored 19 points to lead, and Joey Sacco scored 15. Ian Aungst scored 10, Will Drain added nine and Mike Rhodes had eight. Tom Finnegan (3), Joe Repetti (2) and Luke Varallo (1) also scored for the Red Raiders, who improved to 15-3.
Omar Nunez scored 11 to lead Absegami, and Michael Fitten added nine. Kaslin Durham scored eight, and Devin Andermanis and William Woodson added six apiece. Joseph Javier scored three points for the Braves (2-15).
OC: 19 14 25 9−67
Absegami: 8 5 13 17−43
No. 4 St. Augustine 71,
Atlantic Tech 49
Charles Solomon scored 22 for St. Augustine Prep. Andrew Delaney added 16. Nick Leo had eight, and Kevin Foreman had six. Other scorers were Jordan Kendricks (6), Marko Jackson (4), Cole Vanderslice (3), Keith Paleck (3), Bradley Collet (2) and John Homer (1).
James Waugh scored 23 for Atlantic Tech. Luquan Banks and Nurridin Abdul-Rahman added eight apiece. Other scorers were Mac Cesar (6) and Ja’maine Davenport (4).
ACIT: 12 13 12 12−49
SAP: 19 23 16 13−71
Mainland Reg. 34,
Holy Spirit 31
Jake Cook scored 19 points for Mainland. Angelo Barron added eight. Tommy Zanaras had five, and Ed Camey had two.
Jake Lamonaca and Joe Glenn scored nine apiece for Holy Spirit. Santino Georgio and Christian Kalinowski added seven and six, respectively.
Mainland: 11 6 11 6−34
Holy Spirit: 3 17 7 4−31
Cedar Creek 66,
Oakcrest 61
Najee Coursey scored 24 points to lead Cedar Creek, and Mike Stokes added 13. Kyree Tinsley scored nine for the Pirates (9-9), Elijah Smalls added seven and Matt Athill scored four. Isaiah Vasquez, Amaris Gresham and Kareem Tinsley scored three apiece.
Oakcrest’s A.J. Reeves scored 24 points and had 12 rebounds. Michael O’Brien scored 15 points with five assists, and Tayvion Gray scored six points and had seven steals. Nissim Respes (7) and Darrien DeJean (9) also scored for the Falcons (3-15).
Oakcrest: 15 11 16 19−61
Cedar: 11 24 14 18−66
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
Absegami, St. Augustine Prep, Holy Spirit and Bridgeton throwing (field) meet
At Atlantic City Armory
Shot put— GIRLS: A’shanti Simpkins B 32-5; BOYS: Uriah Whyte S 41-11.5.
