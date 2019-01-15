Emma Finnegan led the Ocean City High School girls basketball team with 15 points en route to a 51-36 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday night.
Ocean City, which improved to 7-3, led 34-21 at halftime.
The Red Raiders’ Tori Rolls added 11 points. Abbey Fenton had nine and Savanna Holt six. Danielle Donoghue (3), Molly Hoffman (3), Delaney Lappin (2), Katie Mazzitelli (1) and Lauren Mirsky (1) also scored for Ocean City (7-3).
The Falcons’ Ionyonia Alves scored 19, and Nay Nay Clark added 11. Nephtalie Dorce (4) and Nicolette Curcio (2) also scored for Oakcrest (8-3).
Oakcrest: 7 14 6 9− 36
Ocean City: 18 16 10 7− 51
Atlantic Tech 61,
Camden Tech 41
Julianna Montero scored 17 points, including four 3-pointers, for ACIT.
Kayla Sykes scored 16 points and had five assists, and Cea’anai Jackson added 13 points and 16 rebounds. Grace Speer scored eight and had seven rebounds, and Jakyra Williams scored seven and grabbed 12 rebounds. The Red Hawks improved to 10-0.
Carleigh Galasso scored a game-high 22 points to lead Camden Tech.
ACIT: 14 19 17 11−61
Camden: 9 13 13 6−41
Absegami 43,
Cedar Creek 38,
The Braves’ Haleigh Schafer scored a team-leading 17 points. Gianna Hafner and Jackie Fortis each added eight. Victoria Clarke (7) and Elizabeth Picardi (3) also scored for Absegami.
Trina Deveney led the Pirates with 20 points, and Tay Tay Parker added 12. Gabbie Luko, Ana Cintron and Ashley Nicolichia each scored two for Cedar Creek (3-8).
Absegami: 11 8 13 11−43
Cedar Creek: 4 8 10 16−38
Vineland 42,
Schalick 30
Briel Herbert scored 17 points to lead Vineland, and Madison Ratliff added 10. Also scoring for the Fighting Clan (7-2) were Nai Aijah Ball (5), Desire Blake (4), Chakyra Moss (4) and Mikela Rivera (2).
Tia Furbush scored 17 for Schalick, who fell to 7-5.
Schalick: 5 10 11 4−30
Vineland: 11 8 7 16−42
Barnegat 60,
Central Reg. 58
The Bengals’ Kya Joseph scored a game-high 22 points and got eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Jada Baker added 16 points with 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Sydney Boyer and Kya Joseph each scored eight points and Nikki Lozito added six. Isabel Guiro (2), Samantha Holler (1), Sam Soccadato (1) and Ashley Pringle (1) also scored for Barnegat (7-7).
For Central (4-8), Mercedes Corbin scored a team-leading 20, and Allison Bentley added 13. Martine Chevalier (9), Jadelynn Smith (9), Kristi Truhan (3), Brittany Gable (2), Kayla Krzyzkowski (2) also scored.
Barnegat: 7 10 15 29−60
Central: 7 15 14 21−58
From Monday
Southern Reg. 50,
Brick Twp. 37
Southern Regional’s Kaela Curtin scored 15 and had 10 rebounds, and Sam Del Rio scored 12 points to go with one steal and three rebounds.
Jacqueline Ward added 11 points, four rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks for the Rams (6-6). Alex Mattner, Jordan Frangipani and Taylor Tancredi scored four points apiece.
Brick Township fell to 3-8.
Southern: 19 10 9 12−50
Brick: 8 6 9 13−37
Pinelands Reg. 44,
Barnegat 35
The Wildcats’ Bridget Dudas scored 14 points.
D’Anna Capriotti and Katie McGrotty each scored nine. Alyssa Vitiello (5), Sunni DiElmo (4) and Calyn Conway (2) also scored for Pinelands (5-7).
The Bengals’ Kya Joseph scored 12 points with nine rebounds and two assists. Jada Baker added 11 points with 15 assists, eight rebounds and five steals. Sydney Boyer (7), Kaya Foy (3) and Erin Breyta (2) also scored for Barnegat (6-7).
Barnegat: 3 9 9 14− 35
Pinelands: 13 0 14 17− 44
Boys basketball
Ocean City 58,
Oakcrest 43
Joey Sacco scored a team-high 18 points for Ocean City (8-2).
Donovan Graham added 10, and Ian Aungst and Luke Varallo each scored seven. The Red Raiders’ other scorers were Gannon Brady (6), Mike Rhodes (4), Ethan Stokes (3), Andrew Redmond (2) and Tom Finnegan (1).
AJ Reeves scored 21 for the Falcons (1-10).
Angel Casanova had eight, and Tayvion Gray had six. Other scorers were Darrien DeJean (3), Darrell Curtis (3) and Nissim Respes (2).
Ocean City: 18 16 11 13−58
Oakcrest: 8 12 9 14−43
From Monday
Pennsauken 74,
Atlantic Tech 54
The Red Hawks’ James Waugh scored a team-leading 24, including one 3-pointer, and Laquan Banks added 14 with three 3-pointers.
Dylan Countouris (6), Jamaine Davenport (4), Qushaun Bailey (2) and Amos Bilewu (2) also scored for ACIT (4-7).
Countouris made two 3-pointers.
ACIT: 5 16 13 20− 54
Pennsauken: 14 16 22 22− 74
Boys swimming
No. 10 Ocean City 132,
Millville 34
At Ocean City Aquatic Center, meters
200 Medley Relay—O (Ethan McCarron, Ben Wiley, Peter Horowitz, Nate Hays) 1:58.79; 200 Freestyle—Walsh O 2:11.79; 200 IM—Nick Bianchi O 2:38.82; 50 Freestyle—Dom Dipalato O 27.72; 100 Butterfly—Dipalato O 1:16.37; 100 Freestyle—McCarron O 58.88; 400 Freestyle—Max Carter O 4:57.41; 200 Freestyle Relay—O (Hays, Wiley, Walsh, Horowitz)1:45.57; 100 Backstroke—McCarron O 1:07.43; 100 Breaststroke—Ethan Ellis O 1:20.04; 400 Freestyle Relay—O (Walsh, Hays, Wiley, Horowitz) 3:54.31.
Records—Millville 1-7, OC 6-2.
Cedar Creek 113.5,
Holy Spirit 56.5
At Hess School, meters
200 Medley Relay— H (Riley Hackett, Grace Kaplan, Kayla Tran, TJ Given) 2:11.28; 200 Freestyle— Jimmy Rhodes C 2:12.65; 200 IM— Andres Carpio C 2:36.12; 50 Freestyle— Given H 24.54; 100 Butterfly— Zach Lenzi C 1:11.06; 100 Freestyle— Rhodes C 57.78; 400 Freestyle— Michael Sooy C 4:54.48; 200 Freestyle Relay— C (David Gutierrez, Nathan Goodrich, Lenzi, Rhodes) 1:56.91; 100 Backstroke— Given H 1:02.85; 100 Breaststroke— Matthew McCollum C 1:25.58; 400 Freestyle Relay— C (Omar Mohamed, Sooy, Lenzi, Rhodes) 4:11.72.
Records— C 7-0.
Girls swimming
No. 5 Ocean City 132,
Millville 36
At Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center, meters
200 Medley Relay— O (Emily Myers, Courtney Sigmund, Isabella Pagan, Brooke Powell) 2:21.01; 200 Freestyle— Grace Wiley O 2:35.92; 200 IM— Andrea Teofanova O 2:49.78; 50 Freestyle— Colleen Renshaw M 28.58; 100 Butterfly— Brynn Bowman O 1:20.43; 100 Freestyle— Renshaw M 1:06.33; 500 Freestyle— Myers O 5:17.45; 200 Freestyle Relay— O (Powell, Pagan, Michaela Carroll, Myers) 2:05.92; 100 Backstroke— Sydney Smith O 1:17.84; 100 Breaststroke— Powell O 1:27.19; 400 Freestyle Relay— O (Bowman, Sydney Rossiter, Ava Kelly, Andrea Teofanova) 4:48.82.
Records— O 6-1, M 3-5.
Wrestling
Egg Harbor Twp. 48,
Millville 30
106—Antonio Delano E p. Greg Groover 1:03; 113—Matt Clemens M forfeit; 120—Andy Pham E p. Marco Bassetti 3:22; 126—Andrew Ngo E p. Anthony Kukal :45; 132—Thomas Roman M p. Michael Brito 4:45; 138—Jack Schiavo E d. Connor Forand 4-3; 145—Lorenzo Turner E sv. Jacob Parent 1 9-5; 152—Brione Preston E p. Diane Johnson 3:21; 160—Kevin Ditmire E forfeit; 170—Nicholas Leone E p. Michael Rios 2:18; 182—Jani Kolefski E p. Christion Cortes 3:03; 195—John Sheppard M p. Andrew Dawson 1:05; 220—Tai Leatherwood M p. Matthew Mansour 1:09; 285—Allie Lozada M p. Quinn Aberman 5:13.
Match began at this weight
Cedar Creek 54,
Salem 6
106—Double forfeit; 113—Julian Guzman C forfeit; 120—Alec Murdock C forfeit; 126—Corey Bagby S p. Oscar Perez 4:47; 132—Nimil Shah C forfeit; 138—Bryan Merritt C forfeit; 145—Austin Alcantara C forefit; 152—Nathan Rivera C p. Joseph McDonnell 3:27; 160—Miguel Perez C forfeit; 170—Double forfeit; 182—Angel Martinez C forfeit; 195—Double forfeit; 220—Alexander Perez C forfeit; 285—Double forfeit.
Match began at this weight
Toms River North 30,
Southern Regional 26
106— Jake Rosenthal T d. Chris Lubeski 7-0; 113— Louie Gagliardo T d. Jayson Scerbo 5-3; 120— Ryan Rosenthal T d. Matt Brielmeier 4-0; 126— Nick Reilly T p. Gabriel Poueymirou 1:50 132— Mark Fedeli T d. Sebastian Delligatti 4-3; 138—Robert Woodcock S tf. O’Neil Forbes 22-7; 145— Nick Boggiano T tf. Jason Sari 21-6; 152— Nicholas Pepe S d. Matt Spalletta 10-9; 160— Nicholas O’Connell S p. Nick Mancuso 3:44; 170— Jack Oleske T md. Haven Tatarek (13-1); 182— John Stout S p. Alex Murillo 1:41; 195— Ben LoParo S d. Michael Nakano 3-2; 220— JT Cornelius S d. Vinny Palmieri 5-0; 285— John O’Connell T d. Gabe Murray 3-0.
Records—NA.
