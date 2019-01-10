Ocean City High School senior Danielle Donoghue scored 17 points to lead the team in a 58-35 victory against Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League girls basketball game on Thursday. Emma Finnegan added 13 points while Savanna Holt put up eight points. Tori Rolls, Delaney Lappin and Lauren Mirsky added four points apiece. Stephanie Carey and Molly Hoffman scored two points each. The Red Raiders improved to 6-3.
Jackie Fortis scored 10 points while Haleigh Schafer scored nine points for the Braves (4-3). Liz Picardi added eight points and Victoria Clark and Gianna Hafner scored four points each.
OC: 13 24 13 8−58
Absegami: 9 5 8 13−35
Gloucester Catholic 67,
Wildwood 45
Maddie McCracken scored 27 points to lead Wildwood (8-2). Imene Fathi scored 12 points, while Gabby Keoughan, Jenna Hans and Leah Benichou scored two points apiece.
Azana Baines scored 26 points for Gloucester Catholic (8-1) and Mycala Carney added 18 points.
Wildwood: 7 8 17 13−45
Gloucester: 16 15 13 23−67
Deptford Twp. 65,
Cumberland Reg. 26
Taleah Robinson scored eight points to lead the Colts. Jenna Gardner and Aniah Hitchens scored six points apiece along with Reonna Gives who put up four points. Cumberland fell to 0-8.
Tamarah Lowber scored 16 points with five steals and six rebounds for Deptford (5-4).
Deptford: 25 8 19 13−65
Cumberland: 7 8 4 7−26
Boys basketball
Barnegat 49,
Pt. Pleasant Borough 37
Barnegat senior Brian Finucan scored a career-high 20 points and Nicholas Revello scored 15 points. Sean Morris (6), Brendan Revello (3), Jared Krey (2) and Jaxon Baker (3) also scored for the Bengals (4-5).
Dominic Shiappa scored nine points for Point Pleasant Borough (3-7) while Austin Drucquer put up seven points.
Point Pleasant:4 11 12 10−37
Barnegat: 10 16 14 9−49
Deptford Twp. 45,
Cumberland Reg. 43
Antonio Gil scored 12 points including three 3-pointers for Cumberland (2-8). Jamere Muschette and Chris Strawn added 10 points each while Jermaine Stubbs put up three. Rae Robinson, Josh Scurry, Houston Bryant and Miles Timmons scored two points apiece.
Cumberland:7 11 11 9−43
Deptford: 9 7 12 16−45
Gloucester Catholic 81,
Wildwood 42
Will Long scored 10 points with five rebounds for Wildwood (1-7), while Tyler Tomlin added 10 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Max McGrath (4), Jaxon Tomlin (3), Andrew Zielinski (1), Diante Miles (7), Ethan Burke (3), Dom Tri (2) and Greg Mitchell (2) also scored for the Warriors.
Conor Regan scored 27 points and had seven rebounds with three assists to lead Gloucester Catholic.Gloucester: 19 26 20 16−81
Wildwood: 10 8 14 10−42
From Wednesday
Cedar Creek 47,
Atlantic Christian 46
Cedar Creek’s Kevin Evans scored a team-high nine points, while Jovanni Bermudez, Amaris Gresham and Kyree Tinsley scored eight points apiece. Kareem Tinsley scored seven points for the Pirates (4-5), Michael Stokes scored five and Isiah Vasquez added two points. Atlantic Christian fell to 7-6.
Indoor track
Atlantic City High School’s Claudine Smith won three girls events, including a relay, on Thursday at an indoor track meet at the Atlantic City Armory. Bridgeton High School’s Tazmire Burton and Tyler Allen Williams each won three boys events, including two relays.
The meet had seven events, the 300 meters, the 1,600 meters, the 55 hurdles, the 55 dash, the 600-meter run, 4x1-lap relay and the 4x4-lap relay. Atlantic City, Bridgeton, Mainland Regional and Lower Cape May Regional competed. There was no team scoring.
Smith won the girls 55 hurdles in 8.6 seconds and the 55 dash in 7.4 seconds. She combined with Alicia Swaby, Brandy Mens and Maila Foy to win the 4x1-lap relay in 1:12.6. Swaby took the 300 meters (51.1) while Foy was first in the 600 run. Abigail Perez of Bridgeton won the girls 1,600 (6:23.0). Mainland’s Jada Roberts, Isabella Vandenberg, Melina Galias and Eva Morrison won the 4x4-lap relay (6:47.7).
Burton won the 300 meters in 41.6 seconds, and Williams was first in the 55 hurdles in 9.1. They twice teamed with Jared Gonzalez and Shamar Love as Bridgeton took the boys 4x1-lap relay (1:02.6) and 4x4-lap relay (5:21.3). Linden Wineland of Mainland won the 1,600 (5:15.4), while Antwone Swaby of A.C. took the 55 dash (6.6) and teammate Leo Fofana won the 600 (1:40.6).
Holy Spirit girls
Holy Spirit’s Angela Bannan won the girls 3,200 meters in a school-record 11:44.48 on Thursday in an indoor meet at the Bennett Center in Toms River. The old Spartans mark was 11:48.26 by Emily Casey in 2013.
Wrestling
Brick Twp. 38,
Egg Harbor Twp. 31
106—Evan Tallmadge B tf. Antonio Delano 17-2 3:19; 113—John Trainor B p. Michael Snyder 1:52; 120—Huge Hernandez B p. Andy Pham 3:58; 126—Andew Ngo E p. RIley Bell 3:48; 132—Tyler Weisneck B d. Jospeh Glynn 5-3; 138—Jack Schiavo E md. Nicholas Mallon 15-4; 145—Lorenzo Turner E d. Jacob Konstantoulas 5-4; 152—Brione Preston E p. Connor Valiant :57; 160—Kevin Ditmire E d. Alan Choback 5-2; 170—Jani Kolefski E md. Jarred Keefe 12-0; 182—Nicholas Leone E p. Daniel Bermudez-Quintero :38; 195—Hao Tang B p. Andrew Dawson 2:52; 220—Darian Newcomb B p. Matthew Mansour 1:21; 285—Dayna Andrews B p. Quinn Aberman 3:11.
Match began at this weight
From Wednesday
Oakcrest 49,
Holy Spirit 27
106—Sal Palmeri H d. Hunter Horsey 6-3; 113—Hayden Horsey O md. Gavin Paolone 12-1; 120—David Flippen O forfeit; 126—Frank Gabriel O forfeit; 132—Dennis Forbes O forfeit; 138—Kolin Driscoll H p. Connor Bond 1:19; 145—Chris Gehring O d. Patrick Newman 4-2; 152—Ken Sherman H p. Albert Long 4:33; 160—Joshua Mensah O dq.; 170—Elijah Gonzalez O forfeit; 182—Conner Boal H p. Kal-El Corbitt :45; 195—Keevon Berry O p. AiJohnnie Rembert 1:17; 220—Enrique Tabora O forfeit; 285—Kurt Driscoll H p. Shawn Bumpass 2:30.
Match began at this weight
Middle Twp. 33,
Lower Cape May Reg. 27
{div}106—Parker Smart MT p. Christian Douglass :54; 113—Matt Harris LCM p. Justin Gorman :37; 120—Wesley Tosto LCM d. Alick Killian 7-1; 126—Devon Bohn LCM p. Evan Dugan 4:42; 132—Romeo Rodriguez MT p. David Tosto 1:43; 138—Cameron Leslie LCM p. Cole Miller 1:12; 145—Braydon Castillo LCM p. Matthew Gariano :39; 152—Carson Haas MT d. Francis Casper 10-5; 160—Dave Giulian MT d. Jacob Baxter 8-2; 170—Karl Giulian MT d. Jonus Lumbruno 4-1; 182—Jayden Matthews MT d. Paul Gilbert 7-5 OT; 195—Kyle Matthews MT d. Sean Connelly 10-5; 220—Marcus Hebron MT d. Matthew Craig 5-1; 285—Dawson Tallant MT d. Kenny Coloma 1-0.{/div}Records—MT 3-0; LCM 2-6.
Match began at this weight
Williamstown 45,
Hammonton 28
106—John Hildebrandt W p. Julian Vegas 1:38; 113—Timothy Ruggeri H p. Cesare Riccio 3:13; 120—Dominic Federico p. Daniel Mutko 3:08; 126—Taylor RObinson W p. Santino Pontarelli 3:17; 132—Brody Colbert W p. Jordy Jacobo 4:15; 138—Ryan Figueroa H md. Tom Hoffman 16-2; 145—Andrew Mays H md. Jacob Carr 10-1; 152—Chad Tracy W p. Richard Ruberton 3:25; 160—Matt Curran W p. Matthew Moles 1:41; 170—Sean Falcone H md. Cody LaGamba 15-4; 182—Thomas Hewitt W d. Phillip Mahran 14-13; 195—Brock Beebe H p. Ethan Simpson 2:18; 220—Daniel Corrigan H md. Thomas Sherlock 14-0; 285—Nikolas Bruno W p. Brandon Castaneda 3:36.
Match began at this weight
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.