The Ocean City High School girls basketball team dominated the second half en route to a 52-37 win over Camden Catholic in a Battle by the Bay game Saturday afternoon.
Ocean City, ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11, outscored Camden Catholic 31-12 in the second half. The Red Raiders improved to 13-4.
Danielle Donoghue led the Red Raiders with 13 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Emma Finnegan scored 11 for Ocean City.
Savanna Holt eight and Tori Rolls seven.
The Red Raiders’ Molly Hoffmann (5), Abbey Fenton (4), Delaney Lappin (2) and Lauren Mirsky (2) also scored.
Annaliah Maldonado scored 13 and had 11 rebounds for Camden Catholic (9-9).
Ocean City: 9 12 12 19− 52
Cam. Catholic: 13 12 6 6−37
Cedar Creek 56,
Bridgeton 26
Th Pirates’ Trina Deveney scored a game-high 27 points. Gabbie Luko added nine, Jezlyn Cross eight, Tay Tay Parker seven. Ashley Nicolichia (3) and Abby Gunnels (2) also scored for Cedar Creek (6-12).
The Bulldogs’ Scotti Walker scored nine and Nijah Tanksley added six. Okzanna Gault (5), Tatyana Chandler (4) and Mikayla Thompson-Young (2) also scored for Bridgeton (5-13).
Cedar Creek: 16 15 11 14− 56
Bridgeton: 8 14 4 0− 26
Wildwood Catholic 69,
Kings Christian 31
The Crusaders’ Marianna Papazoglou scored a game-high 30 points, including four 3-pointers. Gabby Turco added 14 points, including one 3-pointer. Lynasia Harris scored seven and Aliyah Gray-Rivera scored five. Shaniya Mann and Lauren McCallion each added four.
Wildwood Catholic led 33-7 at halftime.
Kimmy Casiello (3) and Roan Jacquelin (2) also scored for Wildwood Catholic (16-3).
Kyra Wright scored 14 for Kings Christian (16-4).
Wildwood Cath, 19 14 24 12− 69
Kings Christian: 2 5 12 12−31
Concord School 54,
ACIT 33
The Red Hawks’ Kayla Sykes scored a team-leading 13 points,. and Julianna Montero added eight.
Jakyra Williams (3), Cea’anai Jackson (5) and Grace Speer (4) als0 scored for ACIT (14-4).
ACIT: 9 6 13 5− 33
Concord: 15 13 11 15−33
Cherokee 78,
Vineland 37
The Fighting Clan’s Briel Herbert scored a game-high 28 points, including four 3-pointers. Nai Aijah Ball added eight points, Chakyra Moss one for Vineland (10-6).
Kennedy Wilburn scored 15 for the Chiefs (14-4).
Cherokee: 25 21 22 10− 78
Vineland: 6 8 11 12− 37
Boys basketball
Vineland 52
ACIT 45
The Fighting Clan’s D.J. Campbell led with 23 points, and Austin Shaw added eight. Raymond Diggs scored four and Conrad Jackson added two for Vineland (10-5).
The Red Hawks’ James Waugh scored 18 points, and Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann added 14. Ja’maine Davenport and Laquan Banks each scored five for ACIT (3-14).
ACIT: 8 12 10 15− 45
Vineland: 11 14 7 20− 52
Atlantic Christian 79,
Cumberland Christian 31
Atlantic Christian’s Spencer Breunig scored 17 points. Francis Johnson added 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals, and Cole Johnson had 10 points and five assists. Jake O’Brien scored nine.
Mark Rosie (4), Landon Shivers (4), Daniel Roland (3) and Joshua Jacoby (2) also scored for the Cougars (14-7).
Cumb. Christian: 3 5 17 6−31
Atl. Christian: 26 24 24 15−79
Pinelands ReG. 55,
Keyport 50
The Wildcats’ Luke Wiatrowski scored 15 points with five assists and two steals.
Also for the Wildcats, Andrew Schulz scored 27, and Garrett Brown added six rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Arpit Gainder scored three points with four rebounds and Ryan Skeie added seven points with five rebounds. Josh Kline scored three with two rebounds for Pinelands (13-4).
D.J. Thomson scored 15 for Keyport.
Pinelands: 11 14 15 15− 55
Keyport: 10 11 13 16− 50
From Friday
Mainland Reg. 77
Absegami 44
The Mustangs’ Tommy Zanaras scored 20 points and Luke Mazur added 13, Jake Cook 11.
JaQuan Mace (10), Joe Massari (7), Angelo Barron (6), Zach Matik (5), Ed Camey (4) and Nana Osunniyi (1) also scored for Mainland (15-4).
The Braves’ Kashim Durham led with 15 points, and Mike Fitten and Rashad Allen each added eight points.
Brian Searight (6), Joseph Javier (4), Devin Andermanis (4) and Jawon Glover (4) also scored for Absegami (2-14).
Mainland: 22 10 20 25− 77
Absegami: 12 11 13 13− 44
