The Lacey Township High School girls basketball team had four players in double figures and beat visiting Barnegat 67-60 on Thursday in a Shore Conference game.
Hailey Ocskasy led Lacey (5-3) with 19 points, while Allie Toth added 17 points, Brianna Scott scored 13 points, Karlie Buxton had 11 points and Cayli Biele had seven. The Lions outscored Barnegat 23-17 in the fourth quarter.
For the Bengals (4-5), Kya Joseph scored 25 points and Sydney Boyer added 13. Other scorers were Jada Baker (7), Isabel Guiro (7), Kaya Foy (6) and Nikki Lozito (2).
Barnegat: 10 12 21 17−60
Lacey: 17 12 15 23−67
Ocean City 53,
Holy Spirit 17
Ocean City’s Daniel Donoghue scored 15 points, and Emma Finnegan added 14. Abbey Fenton put up 10 points while Marlee Brestle scored six. Savanah Holt (2), Molly Hoffman (2), Delaney Lappin (2) and Stephanie Carey (2) also scored. The Red Raiders improved to 5-2.
Zhyana Young scored seven points to lead the Spartans (0-7). Sophia Pasquale scored two points, along with Melody Pugliese who scored three.
OC: 14 13 10 16−53
Spirit: 5 2 10 0−17
Oakcrest 52,
Lower Cape May Reg. 43
Kiki Hinton scored 14 points for visiting Oakcrest (5-2), and Ionyonia Alves and Nay Nay Clark had 12 points apiece. For Lower (1-4), Ashley Jackson led with 20 points and Annabella Halbruner added 11.
Oakcrest:12 8 19 13−52
Lower: 7 18 6 12−43
ACIT 45,
Egg Harbor Twp. 32
Kayla Sykes scored 12 points with four rebounds and three assists to help the Red Hawks remain undefeated at 6-0. Jakyra Williams scored 10 points with five rebounds, Julianna Montero scored nine, and Grace Speer had six points with eight rebounds.
Egg Harbor Township’s Lauren Baxter scored20 points. Natasha Iqbal added seven points while Mackenzie Mahana added three. The Eagles fell to 3-3.
ACIT: 7 15 9 14−45
EHT: 5 12 8 7−32
Wildwood Catholic 65,
Cape May Tech 20
Gabby Turco scored a game-high 23 points for Wildwood Catholic, who improved to 6-2. Marianna Papazoglou added 17 points for the Crusaders while Aliyah Gray-Rivera, Lauren McCallion and Jiana Fields added six points apiece. Lynasia Harris (3), Kimmy Casiello (2) and Xiomara Walker (2) also scored.
Cape May Tech’s Liza Pellini scored eight points and Emily Pasceri added six. Delany Larkin put up four points and Dannie Piazza scored two. The Hawks fell to 2-4.
WWC: 27 14 20 4−65
CMT: 4 12 2 2−20
Atlantic City 63,
Millville 39
Qeiajae Canty scored 15 points for Atlantic City (3-3), while Savannah Roberston scored 13. Madison Brestle and Sanai Macon scored 11 points apiece. Ciani Redd-Howard (8), Shakiyah Hasan (2), Cornysha Davis (1) and Naysha Suarez (2) also scored.
Millville’s Tanzha scored 16 points to lead the team. Armanee DeBarry scored 11 points while Shanajah Williams added six. Phoebe Baldasarre had four points and Fatimah Owens put up two. The Thunderbolts fell to 1-6.
AC: 21 10 17 15−63
Millville: 6 10 7 17−39
Southern Reg. 52,
Central Reg. 46
Kaela Curtin scored a game-high 16 points and seven rebounds to lead Southern (4-3). Jacqueline Ward scored 12 points with five rebounds and six assists while Sam Del Rio put up 12 points and five assists.
Alex Mattner added four points and five rebounds. Jordan Frangipani, Taylor Tancredi, Molly Cilaberto and Nicole Conroy added two points aech.
No. 5 Mainland Reg. 47,
Absegami 39
Kylee Watson led visiting Mainland with 25 points. Liz Picardi scored 16 points for Absegami.
Boys basketball
Bridgeton 75,
Salem 67
D’Ondre Fentress scored 27 points to lead the Bulldogs. Tyrone Chandler and Vintrell Moore added 18 points apiece, while Ryan Williams scored eight points. Demitris Mosley added four points for Bridgeton who improved to 5-3.
Salem: 20 10 23 22−75
Bridgeton: 14 19 16 18−67
Holy Spirit 66,
Ocean City 63
Isaiah Gerena scored the game-winning 3-pointer for the hosting Spartans (6-2) in the last 20 seconds of regulation time in a Cape-Atlantic League National Conference game. Ocean City fell to 7-2. No further information was available.
No. 3 Wildwood Cath. 49,
Cape May Tech 41
Jahlil White scored points to lead Wildwood Catholic (7-1), the No. 3 team in The Press Elite 11, while Taj Thweatt and Jacob Hopping added 11 points each. Ben Church (4), Jared Hopping (4), David Zarfatti (2) and Jake McGonigle (1) also scored.
Josh Wright scored a game-high 29 points for Cape May Tech (3-3), including three 3-pointers. Also for the Hawks was Eddie Saddler (6), Dylan Delvecchio (3), James Longstreet 920 and Aiden Hofmann (2).
CMT: 7 13 12 9−41
WWC: 10 13 15 11−49
Lower Cape May Reg. 57,
Oakcrest 34
Martin Anguelov scored a game-high 25 points to lead Lower Cape May (7-1). Dave Durham scored 10 points while Pat Moore added eight.
Tavion Gray scored 15 points with seven rebounds for the Falcons (1-6). A.J. Reeves scored four points while Nissim Respes put up three.
Oak: 9 2 9 12−34
Lower: 13 12 18 14−57
Lacey Twp. 53,
Barnegat 39
Carl Swenson scored 23 points to lead the visiting Lions (4-3), while Kevin O’Rourke and Jordan Cohen added 11 points apiece. Kalvin Kuhn scored six and Corey Gudzak added two.
Barnegat’s Nicholas Revello scored 15 points and Brendan Revello had 10 points. Brian Finucan put up seven points, Jaxon Baxer scored five, and Sean Morris had two points.
Lacey: 12 9 14 18−53
Barnegat: 4 10 14 11−39
Mainland Reg. 72,
Absegami 46
Mainland’s Angelo Barron led with 17 points and Tommy Zanaras scored 14. The Mustangs (5-3) were up 36-18 at halftime and outscored the visiting Braves 22-8 in the third quarter.
For Absegami (1-4), Kaashim Durham scored 15 points and Omar Nunez had 12.
Absegami: 16 12 8 10−46
Mainland: 18 18 22 14−72
Egg Harbor Twp. 60,
ACIT 53
Isiah Walsh scored 23 points for hosting Egg Harbor Township (5-4). Michael Dodd scored 11 points while Jordan Sweeney put up 10. J.J. Germann (8), Koen Cochran (4), Ethan Dodd (3) and Rahim Muhammad (1) also scored for the Eagles.
The Red Hawk’s James Waugh lead with 22 points. Nurridin Abduel-Rahmann scored 13 points and Laquan Banks had 10.
Jared Armitage added six points and Kevin Nguyen scored two points.
EHT: 17 14 13 16−60
ACIT: 10 14 17 12−53
Jackson Liberty 56,
Pinelands Reg. 51
Andrew Schulz scored 22 points to lead Pinelands (4-1). Anthony Diaz scored 12 points while Garrett Brown and Luke Wiatrowski added six points apiece.
Williamstown 45,
Hammonton 43 OT
Jada Thompson scored 20 points to lead Hammonton, who fell to 4-2. Khristina Washington scored nine points while Sara Peretti added seven points.
Alyssa Caporale (3), Paige Souder (2) and Remy Smith (2) also scored.
Central Reg. 56,
Southern Reg. 43
Southern Regeional’s Joe Infurna scored 21 points with three rebounds and one steal. Luke Infurna added nine points with an assist while Will Devane scored seven points with three rebounds.
Vinnie Deck scored four points and Jay Silva added two points. The Rams fell to 2-6.
Darius Martorano scored 16 points to lead Central (2-5). Justin Sorrano added 15 point and Kyle Rhoden scored 14 points.
