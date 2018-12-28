Our Lady of Mercy Academy’s Ava Casale scored 24 points, including a last-second shot in overtime, to defeat Bridgeton 41-39 in the championship game of the Wolverine Holiday Tournament on Friday at Woodstown.
The junior also recorded eight rebounds, two blocks and four steals.
Freshman Nina Ceccanecchio made a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter that helped push the game into overtime. She finished with five points with four rebounds. Sydney Prescott scored eight points and had six rebounds, and Jenna Ryan added four points and six rebounds.
OLMA remains undefeated at 5-0.
Nijah Tanksley scored 13 points with seven steals for Bridgeton (3-4). Scotti Walker added 11 points and eight rebounds, while Mikayla Thompson-Young scored seven points along with 10 rebounds. Abigal Moore (3), Toni McLean (2) and Tatyana Chandler (2) also scored.
OLMA: 7 7 7 14 6−41
Bridgeton: 8 5 17 5 4−39
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
Tony Calogero Memorial Consolation
Camden County Tech 38,
Atlantic Christian 33
Atlantic Christian’s Sydney Pearson scored 13 points and had 17 rebounds, while Caraline Winkel scored 12 points with three rebounds and two assists for the Cougars (4-4).
Olivia Chapman and Cristen Winkel added three points apiece, and Shelby Einwechter had two points.
Chance Daniels and Carleigh Galasso scored 11 points each for Camden Tech.
Atlantic: 2 11 6 14−33
Camden: 16 7 6 9−38
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
Tony Calogero Memorial Championship
Cape May Tech 40,
St. Dominic Academy 37
Liza Pellini scored 19 points and had 13 rebounds and five assists to help lead Cape May Tech (2-3).
Emily Pasceri scored 16 points and had four rebounds for the Hawks. Kennedy Campbell (3) and Leah Williams (2) also scored.
St. Dominic’s Hailey Redi scored 16 points with one rebound.
St. Dominic: 10 12 5 10−37
CMT: 12 9 7 12−40
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
Jay Craven Memorial Consolation
Pemberton Twp. 40,
Holy Spirit 36
Nyemah Middleton led Pemberton with 26 points and nine rebounds. Devine Mulcahy had 14 points and seven rebounds.
Zhyana Young had 16 points and 13 rebounds for Holy Spirit. Jules Lynch had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Sophia Pasquale had four points, and Melody Pugliese had three.
Pemberton: 12 10 5 13−40
HS: 10 6 10 10−36
Score at the Shore
Third Place Game
Southern Regional 38,
Middle Twp. 36
Jacqueline Ward scored a team-high 14 points for the Rams (3-3) to go with three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Kaela Curtin had 10 points and six rebounds. Other scorers were Sam Del Rio (7), Alex Mattner (3), Jordan Frangipani (2) and Taylor Tancredi (2).
Kate Herlihy had a game-high 18 points for the Panthers (4-2). Kira Sides had 11. Other scorers were Sophia Terenik (4), Victoria London (2) and Raine DeRose (1).
Southern: 12 12 3 11−38
Middle: 5 10 7 14−36
Score at the Shore
Consolation Game
Millville 53,
Pleasantville 12
Armanee DeBarry led the Thunderbolts (1-5) with 14 points.
Sha’naja Williams and Fatimah Owens scored 13 apiece. Other scorers were Tanazha Ford (9), Aaniyah Street (2) and Rianna Talley (2).
Shania Watkins led the Greyhounds (0-6) with six points. Elyeis Sanchez, L. Keith and S. Smith scored two apiece.
Millville: 6 13 21 13−53
Pleasantville: 4 0 5 3−12
West Deptford Holiday Tournament Championship
Vineland 54,
West Deptford 47
Briel Herbert scored a game-high 21 points to help lead Vineland (4-1) to a West Deptford Holiday Tournament title.
Nai Aijah Ball scored 13 points for the Fighting Clan. Madison Ratliff added seven. Chakyra Moss (five), Kaliyah Byrd (three), Mikeyla Rivera (three) and Madison Coit (two) also scored.
Deanna Corsetti scored 20 points for West Deptford (3-2).
Deptford: 13 9 12 13−47
Vineland: 13 16 8 17−54
KSA Events Holiday Tournament
at universal studios
Ocean City 58,
Washburn (Tenn.) 27
From Thursday
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
Big Al Nerenberg Memorial Semifinal
Wildwood Catholic 58,
Pennscrest (Pa.) 29
Marianna Papazoglou led Wildwood Catholic with 19 points.
Gabby Turco had 18, and Lauren McCallion had 10. Other scorers were Alyia Gray-Rivera (7) Jiana Fields (3) and Kimmy Casiello (1).
Kylie Chelo led Pennscrest with eight points. Annalee Doyle had six, and Megan Arndt had five.
Other scorers were Alexis Calloway (4), Ashkey Rodgers (4) and Morgan King (2).
WWC: 12 13 18 15−58
Penncrest: 4 10 7 8−29
