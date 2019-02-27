Middle Township High School’s girls basketball team beat fifth-seeded Cinnaminson 50-36 in the South Jersey Group II quarterfinals.
The fourth-seeded Panthers improved to 23-5. They will face either Haddon Heights or Sterling on Friday.
Kate Herlihy led the Panthers with 20 points. Maddie Barber had 11, and Kira Sides added nine. Aubrey Hunter had eight. Victoria London had three.
Maddie Ogden scored 14 for Cinnaminson (18-9). Maddie Parrish added eight. Kayla Caban and Maddie Figiel had three apiece. Other scorers were Emily Mulligan (5), Bella Morgan (2) and Allison McAneney (1).
Cinnaminson: 9 6 8 13−36
Middle Twp.: 4 13 24 9−50
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
(2) Manchester Twp. 78,
(7) Oakcrest 61
Leilani Correa scored 17 for Manchester (27-2). Nahkaleigh Hayes-Jones added 15. Destiny Adams had 13, and Dakota Adams had 12. Other scorers were Kemari Reynolds (6), Amyah Bray (5), Myah Hourigan (3), Serenity Anderson (3), Morgan Brustman (2) and Victoria Labrecque (2). The Hawks are No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.
Nay Nay Clark led had 16 points for Oakcrest (18-10). Ionyonia Alves and Nephtalie Dorce scored 13 and 12, respectively. Amaya Stanley added nine. Kiki Hinton had eight, and Nicolette Curcio had three.
Manchester: 38 8 27 5−78
Oakcrest: 5 11 10 35−61
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
(1) Lenape 66,
(9) Hammonton 27
Nevaeh Sutton scored 14 for Lenape (25-3). Regan King and Shannon Mulroy added 13 apiece. Clair Zhang had 10, and Kiana Gosnell had seven. Other scorers were Olivia Johnstone (4), Caitlin Keifner (2), Dyonna Wess (2) and Ciara Keifner (1). The Indians are the sixth-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.
Jada Thompson led Hammonton with 14. Marisa Passarella and Khristina Washington had seven and four, respectively. Alyssa Caporale added two. The Blue Devils fell to 16-10.
Lenape: 13 17 25 11−66
Hammonton: 7 0 11 9−27
